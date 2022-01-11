EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judgesPublicat:
The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received Poland’s latest explanation on the dispute, […] The post EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
