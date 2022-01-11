EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges

Stiri Recomandate

Controverse la Padova după ce doi consilieri au solicitat ridicarea unei sculpturi a Elenei Piscopia printre 78 de figuri masculine

Doi consilieri locali din Padova au solicitat ridicarea unei statui în onoarea primei femei din lume care a obținut un doctorat, Elena Cornaro… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureştiul va găzdui Campionatul Mondial de Baschet FIBA 3X3 Under 23. Când va avea loc şi unde se va desfăşura

Evenimentul  se va desfășura în perioada 3-6 octombrie 2022, la Circul Metropolitan şi reprezintă cea mai importantă întrecere rezervată sportivilor sub 23 de ani.La… [citeste mai departe]

Românce, la turneele premergătoare Open-ului Australiei

Gabriela Ruse (foto) s-a calificat, marți, în optimile de finală ale turneului de tenis de la Sydney, după ce a trecut în runda inaugurală, cu 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, de austriaca Magdalena Frech. În următoarea fază a competiției, Ruse o va avea ca adversară pe estonianca Anett Kontaveit, a patra… [citeste mai departe]

Elevi constanteni din cadrul Scolii Militare de Subofiteri Jandarmi Petru Rares Falticeni, in practica la IJJ Constanta

In perioada 07 ianuarie ndash; 25 martie 2022, 6 elevi ai Scolii Militare de Subofiteri Jandarmi "Petru Rares" Falticeni, se vor pregati sa devina jandarmi, alaturi… [citeste mai departe]

Epoca dobânzilor mici s-a terminat. De ce BNR scumpește banii

BNR nu poate schimba prețurile la energie, dar poate limita presiunea pe celelalte preţuri prin „scumpirea banilor”. 70% din componenta indicelui de inflaţie este determinată de preţurile la energie, a explicat purtătorul de cuvânt al Băncii Naţionale a României, Dan Suciu,… [citeste mai departe]

Grup de experți OMS: „Combaterea Pandemiei de COVID-19 cu doze de rapel nu este o strategie viabilă”

Combaterea actualei pandemii de COVID-19 cu doze de rapel ale vaccinurilor actuale nu este o strategie viabilă, au avertizat marţi experţi ai Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), cerând,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânără decedată, în Arad, după ce mașina pe care o conducea a fost lovită de tren

Accident grav, marți, 11 ianuarie, în localitatea arădeană Nădab. Un autoturism condus de o tânără de 22 de ani a fost lovit de tren. În urma impactului violent, șoferița, care nu s-a asigurat, a decedat, a informat publicația… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: O strategie de vaccinare bazată pe boostere repetate, puţin probabil să fie adecvată

Combaterea pandemiei de COVID-19 cu doze de rapel ale vaccinurilor actuale este o strategie care s-ar putea să nu fie viabilă, au avertizat, marţi, experţi ai Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), menţionând,… [citeste mai departe]

PNL și-a luat felia după negocieri: partidul o să aibă 18 prefecţi şi 33 de secretari de stat

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe, a declarat, marţi, că Biroul Politic Naţional al partidului a stabilit formula politică de împărţire a posturilor de prefecţi şi secretari de stat, urmând ca liberalilor… [citeste mai departe]

Germania admite că sarcina atingerii obiectivelor climatice este gigantică

Germania se confruntă cu o sarcină "gigantică" dacă vrea să atingă obiectivele reducerii emisiilor poluante, a admis marţi Robert Habeck, vicecancelar şi ministru al Economiei şi Protecţiei Climei. "Obiectivele sunt foarte mari, gigantice", a afirmat… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges

executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received Poland’s latest explanation on the dispute, […] The post EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

