EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China

Polițiștii de la rutieră vor invada drumurile țării la finalul acestui an

Un număr de 1.500 de poliţişti cu aproximativ 300 de aparate radar vor acţiona pe drumurile din ţară la sfârşitul acestei săptămâni, a anunţat, vineri, comisarul-şef Bogdan Oproiu. „Şi în această perioadă prilejuită de trecerea dintre ani efectivele… [citeste mai departe]

Un prânz cald pentru bătrânii nevoiași din Brașov, din partea polițiștilor

Persoane fără adăpost, din munipiul Brașov, au fost zilele acestea oaspeții polițiștilor brasoveni. În cadrul campaniei ”De sărbători, îți vizitezi bunicii?” inițiată de Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean Brasov, polițiștii au ales să doneze… [citeste mai departe]

Platouri pentru Revelion la supermarket – cât costă și cum arată

Marile magazine se întrec în oferte de sezon. Pentru cei care nu au timp sau nu au chef să gătească pentru petrecerea din noaptea dintre ani, în unele supermarketuri sunt pregătite platouri diverse. De exemplu, la Auchan se găsesc platouri în diferite combinații… [citeste mai departe]

Au fugit de puşcărie, dar poliţiştii i-au prins. Unde i-au găsit

Poliţiştii au prins, vineri, doi fugari. Aceștia erau dați în urmărire după ce instanța a emis mandatele de executare a pedepselor cu închisoarea. Bărbaţii, condamnaţi pentru infracțiuni la regimul stupefiantelor şi pentru furt calificat. Ce a anunţat Poliţia? ”Astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Secretar de stat: Peste un milion de călători au folosit trenul între Gara de Nord şi Aeroportul Otopeni, în cei doi ani de la deschiderea liniei feroviare

„În 2 ani de la deschiderea liniei feroviare Gara de Nord Bucureşti – Aeroportul… [citeste mai departe]

A furat un Audi de 150.000 euro din Germania. Cu ce sumă a încercat să-l vândă

Un Audi A8, fabricat în 2022, în valoare de 750.000 lei, furat din Germania, a fost descoperit de poliţiştii de frontieră constănţeni, anunță Garda de Coastă Constanța. Autoturismul se afla în posesia unui cetățean român în vârstă de… [citeste mai departe]

O intelectuală de la Kiev respinge eliminarea culturii ruse din Ucraina: „Dacă am fost mulți ani într-un singur stat cu Rusia, cultura rusă este într-un fel și cultura noastră”

„Dacă Nikolai Gogol a scris… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Aung San Suu Kyi va sta după gratii încă 7 ani pentru corupție

Un tribunal din Myanmar, țară condusă de armată, a găsit-o vinovată pe Aung San Suu Kyi de toate cele cinci capete de acuzare pentru corupție, a declarat o sursă, încheind astfel ultimele cazuri rămase împotriva sa. Liderul deportat din Myanmar Aung San… [citeste mai departe]

Recensământ. Argeșul a pierdut 42.000 de locuitori în 10 ani. Cât populaţia a două oraşe, Câmpulung și Costeşti

Institutul Național de Statistică a publicat vineri, 30 decembrie 2022, primele rezultate provizorii ale Recensământului Populației. Față de populația rezidentă… [citeste mai departe]

Here we go again - Covid-19 a bubuit în China: 9000 de morți pe zi. SUA și Europa sunt în alertă

Statele Unite ia în considerare efectuarea de teste din apa reziduală din avioanele pe rute internaţionale pentru a detecte eventuale variante emergente de COVID-19, în timp ce numărul infectărilor… [citeste mai departe]


EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China

Publicat:
should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of the EU’s 27 members, said the […] The post EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Italia introduce teste COVID-19 obligatorii pentru toate persoanele sosite din China

17:45, 28.12.2022 - Italia a decis miercuri impunerea de teste COVID-19 obligatorii pentru toate persoanele sosite din China, tara confruntata cu o explozie a infectarilor dupa relaxarea brusca a restrictiilor, transmit agentiile AFP si Reuters. ”Aceasta masura este esentiala pentru a asigura supravegherea si detectarea…

EU agrees law to make airlines pay more to pollute

14:20, 07.12.2022 - The European Union on Wednesday reached a deal on a law to increase the price that airlines have to pay when they emit planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions, adding pressure to the sector to shift away from fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Airlines running flights within Europe currently have to…

Restricții și mai dure in China. Un nou record de cazuri zilnice de COVID

12:20, 25.11.2022 - China a raportat vineri un nou record de infectii zilnice cu COVID-19, pentru a doua zi consecutiv depasind 30.000 de cazuri, in timp ce orasele din intreaga tara aplica masuri si restrictii pentru a controla focarele de infectie, relateaza Reuters și News.ro. China a raportat 32.695 de noi cazuri inregistrate…

Resctricții și mai dure in China. Un nou record de cazuri zilnice de COVID

08:41, 25.11.2022 - China a raportat vineri un nou record de infectii zilnice cu COVID-19, pentru a doua zi consecutiv depasind 30.000 de cazuri, in timp ce orasele din intreaga tara aplica masuri si restrictii pentru a controla focarele de infectie, relateaza Reuters și News.ro. China a raportat 32.695 de noi cazuri inregistrate…

EU tells COP27 it will increase climate ambition

12:11, 15.11.2022 - The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

Romanian government partially regulates energy markets until 2025

13:40, 11.11.2022 - Romania‘s government changed its energy support scheme for households, small businesses and industry on Friday, partially regulating its power market until March 2025 to ensure the security of supply, according to Reuters.  The European Union state has been capping gas and power bills for households,…

Xi says China can work with US before potential Biden meeting

12:05, 27.10.2022 - Chinese President Xi Jinping said his nation is willing to work with the US to find ways to cooperate, comments that come before a potential meeting with President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month, according to Reuters. Better communication between the two nations would bolster global peace…

EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

15:55, 26.10.2022 - The European Union urged the bloc’s defence ministers on Wednesday to coordinate purchases of weapons, to obtain better terms from suppliers as they seek to replenish supplies depleted by shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Western countries have been rushing to restock weapons and ammunition…


