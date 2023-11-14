EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Obligativitatea obținerii certificatului energetic pentru clădiri

Certificatul de performanță energetică pentru clădiri (certificatul energetic, pe scurt) este un document legat, tipărit, emis de către un auditor energetic pentru clădiri, singurul care are dreptul  să îl emită. Ce este un certificatul energetic? Acest act ne indică… [citeste mai departe]

Pacientul de 56 de ani cu o afecțiune gravă la artera coronară dreaptă, salvat de medicii din Suceava

Medicii Compartimentului de Cardiologie Intervenţională de la Spitalul Judeţean Suceava au salvat un pacient de 56 de ani cu afectare severă difuză la nivelul arterei coronare drepte. Leziunile… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul filmului japonez, în perioada 17-19 noiembrie, la Bucureşti

Festivalul filmului japonez va avea loc în perioada 17-19 noiembrie, la Cinemateca Română, sala Eforie."Ediţia din acest an îşi propune să prezinte publicului bucureştean câteva producţii de succes ale cinematografiei japoneze actuale, selecţia incluzând mai… [citeste mai departe]

ȚEAPĂ? Bagaje pierdute, scoase la vânzare de un aeroport din România. Care e prețul

Aeroportul Internațional Henri Coandă București pune în vânzare bagaje pierdute. Cel puțin asa aflăm de pe rețelele de socializare, oficialii „Aeroportului” amintit ținând să precizeze că „acestea sunt bagaje pierdute care așteaptă… [citeste mai departe]

Lansarea Cărții “Compas Liric Sătmărean” și Celebrarea lui Ioan Nistor în Negrești-Oaș

 Orașul Negrești-Oaș a fost azi, 14 noiembrie, scena unui eveniment cultural remarcabil: lansarea cărții “Compas Liric Sătmărean” și celebrarea profesorului Ioan Nistor, un distins reprezentant al culturii… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant la Hollywood. Un producător și-ar fi tranșat soția. Socrii vedetei sunt dați dispăruți

Samuel Bond Haskell Jr., de 35 de ani, un producător cunoscut de la Hollywood, se află în centrul unei anchete șocante de crimă, potrivit click.ro. De curând, poliția din SUA a găsit bustul… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturia polițistului care a salvat-o pe fata de 13 ani, dispărută la Sighetu Marmației: Casa în care a fost găsită, „ca-n filmele horror”

Fata de 13 ani dispărută la Sighetu Marmației și găsită după șase zile de căutări în casa unui bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou hotel apare în centrul Bucureștiului. Va fi poziționat lângă Ateneul Român

Piața hotelieră din Capitală se va îmbogății cu un nou hotel de lux, fiind de altfel pentru prima dată când compania Ennismore intră în România. Aceștia au bătut palma pentru un nou hotel care apare în centrul Bucureștiului, și… [citeste mai departe]

CNAS anunță probleme cu Platforma informatică din asigurările de sănătate: Serviciile se acordă offline

Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS) anunţă, marţi, noi fluctuaţii şi disponibilitatea intermitentă a Platformei informatice din asigurările de sănătate (PIAS), aşa că, din… [citeste mai departe]


EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

Publicat:
nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s front line by spring next year in […] The post EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

