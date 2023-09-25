EU set to propose rules to allow Germany e-fuels for cars

Stiri Recomandate

US to provide up to $522 mln for Ukraine’s energy system

Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy… [citeste mai departe]

Ruperea de nori a afectat aseară traficul aerian de pe aeroportul din Cluj. Mai multe zboruri au fost direcționate către alte aeroporturi

Vremea a făcut ravagii duminică seara în Cluj-Napoca. Din cauza vremii nefavorabile, mai multe avioane ce trebuiau să aterizeze… [citeste mai departe]

Șefii marilor rețele comerciale din România intră peste Ciolacu: Taxa pe cifra de afaceri e incorectă

Asociaţia Marilor Reţele Comerciale din România (AMRCR) susține că introducerea unui impozit minim pe cifra de afaceri ar trebui să fie subiectul unei reglementări separate, care să asigure… [citeste mai departe]

Audiențele online, soluție pentru o comunicare eficientă cu Primăria Roman

■ acestea se desfășoară bilunar, miercurea, de la orea 18.00 ■ se păstrează și audiențele față în față, care se țin în prima și în a treia zi de joi, în fiecare lună ■ Înțelegând rolul comunicării între administrație și locuitori, plus posibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Posturi scoase la concurs: E nevoie de medici la un spital din Maramureș

Spitalul de Recuperare Borşa scoate la concurs în conformitate cu prevederile O.M.S. nr. 166/2023 următoarele posturi contractuale de medici specialişti, vacante, cu normă întreagă – 7 ore/zi, perioadă nedeterminată: – 1 post cu normă întreagă de medic specialist… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer vitezoman a rămas fără permis după ce a fost prins conducând pe un drum din Dâmbovița cu 131km/h și a folosit în mod repetat semnale luminoase! Ce amendă se dă pentru astfel de abateri

Șofer… [citeste mai departe]

Până și polițiștii au fost șocați: și-a strâns iubita de gât și a început să o înjunghie cu bestialitate

Un bărbat de 47 de ani a fost arestat preventiv după ce și-ar fi strâns concubina de gât și i-ar fi aplicat mai multe lovituri cu un cuțit pe fondul unei stări conflictuale… [citeste mai departe]

Actiunea Blocada in judetul Constanta! Mai multi soferi testati cu etilotestul si aparatul drugtest (GALERIE FOTO)

La data de 24 septembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei orasului Navodari si Sectiei 5 Politie Rurala Cogealac, precum si jandarmi din cadrul Gruparii Mobile de Jandarmi… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulţi bani vor primi pensionarii în octombrie

Şeful Casei de pensii, Daniel Baciu, vine cu veşti bune pentru pensionari. Peste patru milioane de români vor primi, în octombrie, bani în plus. Este vorba despre ajutorul financiar de la Guvern, cea de a doua tranşă din acest an, care se acordă în funcţie de pensie. Sumele sunt cuprinse între 300… [citeste mai departe]


EU set to propose rules to allow Germany e-fuels for cars

EU set to propose rules to allow Germany e-fuels for cars

Germany has led a monthslong crusade to extend the use of internal combustion engines under the ’s climate plans through the use of so-called e-fuels. Now, the bloc is set to put in place rules to decide how that works in practice, according to Bloomberg. regulations will ensure that cars running […] The post EU set to propose rules to allow Germany e-fuels for cars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: