EU Parliament to demote lawmaker tied to Qatar corruption probe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

- Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…

- The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…

- The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

- European natural gas prices rose as timelines for some key EU measures to contain the energy crisis were pushed back further, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 5%, but are still headed for the biggest monthly decline this year. European Union energy ministers on Tuesday set…

- The European Parliament urges member states to allow Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen travel-free area without delay, according to a press release. In a resolution adopted on Tuesday, the Members of the Parliament (MEPs) said that the Council should adopt a decision on Romania and Bulgaria’s…

- The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg. The European…

- The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals, Reuters reports. The vote confirms an earlier agreement…