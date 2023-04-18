EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

Stiri Recomandate

Ce firme au semnat un nou contract cu CN APM Constanta. Vizata este constructia unui colector pluvial in port (DOCUMENT)

Contractul a fost semnat la data de 13 aprilie 2023 Compania Nationala "Administratia Porturilor Maritime" SA Constanta a atribuit un contract, in urma unei licitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Vedeta din România care nu mai vrea să audă de bărbaţi. Motivul pentru care este singură de ceva timp: „Este foarte greu”

După ce a trecut prin mai multe relații și o căsnicie încheiată după doar câteva luni de la nuntă, această vedetă din România nu mai vrea… [citeste mai departe]

Extragere loto, 20 aprilie. Report fabulos, de peste 6,7 milioane euro, la 6 din 49

Report la Loto 6/49 la categoria I de peste 6,76 milioane de euro. Report cumulat la Noroc de peste 1,28 milioane de euro. Tragerile loto se vor difuza, în direct, pe România TV, în cadrul emisiunii „Românii au noroc”, începând cu ora… [citeste mai departe]

Un nord-irlandez a murit, iar un alpinist indian este dat dispărut, după ce au căzut într-o crevasă, pe muntele Annapurna

Noel Hanna a murit luni în timp ce se întorcea de pe vârf, a declarat Thaneswar Guragai de la Seven Summit Treks, cu sediul în Kathmandu. Trupul său… [citeste mai departe]

Sesizare fara precedent, la Curtea Constitutionala, in legatura cu Faleza Marii Negre si terenurile din Constanta! In ce stadiu se afla dosarul

In cauza, este vizata o actiune in revendicare a unui teren de 2.600 de metri patrati din cartierul constantean Faleza… [citeste mai departe]

OECD invites Romania to join Working Group on Bribery

On Tuesday, Romania received an invitation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the Working Group on Bribery and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention."The invitation, in the form of a letter from OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to Prime Minister Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul dat dispărut a fost găsit ! (Foto)

Gheorghe Muresan, barbatul din Babasesti care a fost dat disparut de luni (17 aprilie) dimineata, a fost gasit in cursul zilei de astazi, in urma unei mobilizari exemplare. Barbatul este bolnav de Alzheimer. La cautari a participat si primarul comunei Mediesu Aurit, Marian Torok, alaturi de angajatii Primariei… [citeste mai departe]

Ciprian Demeter: Despre decalaje pascale și dorințe de afirmare, cu Papahagi și Baconschi

Sfântul Porfirie Kafsokalivitul (1906-1991) spunea: Biserica Ortodoxă este ca o cloșcă. Acoperă cu aripile ei pui de toate culorile: albi, negri sau galbeni. Ce pot face oamenii politici? Ei sunt împietriți în patimile… [citeste mai departe]

LiveBlog Champions League: Napoli vs Milan / Chelsea vs Real Madrid (Ora 22:00) – Se decid primele semifinaliste

Primele două semifinaliste ale Champions League se vor decide în această seară, după partidele Chelsea vs Real Madrid și Napoli vs Milan. Madrilenii sunt la un pas de calificare,… [citeste mai departe]

Anghel Saligny, unul dintre intemeietorii ingineriei romanesti si constructorul Podului de la Cernavoda

Intre anii 1870 ndash; 1874, Anghel Saligny a urmat studiile ingineresti la Scoala Tehnica Superioara Charlottenburg Sub conducerea lui Gheorghe Duca, in perioada 1877 ndash; 1879, a contribuit… [citeste mai departe]


EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

Publicat:
EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

EU lawmakers on Tuesday adopted key pieces of a package designed to achieve the EU's climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, AP News reports. members approved deals to reform the 27-nation bloc's emissions trading system, introduce a so-called carbon border adjustment mechanism

