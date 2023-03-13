EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout

Stiri Recomandate

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, anunț despre pensiile speciale: Termen limită pentru noua lege

Până la sfârşitul lunii martie va exista o formă finală a legii pensiilor speciale, aceasta urmând să fie una corectă, echilibrată şi constituţională, a anunţat luni vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, lider al UDMR."Cu pensiile… [citeste mai departe]

Rămășițele unui aristocrat roman au fost dezgropate de arheologi în nordul Angliei. Scheletul se afla într-un sicriu de plumb aflat într-un cimitir descoperit recent de arheologi.Scheletul… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puțin 22 de persoane au murit după ce ambarcațiunea lor s-a răsturnat în Oceanul Indian, în timp ce făceau o călătorie periculoasă de 400 de kilometri din Madagascar spre teritoriul francez… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a declarat luni seară, în discursul adresat naţiunii, că oficialităţile ucrainene vor face „tot posibilul şi imposibilul”… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, lider al UDMR, a anunțat luni că până la sfârşitul lunii martie „va exista o formă finală a legii pensiilor speciale, aceasta urmând să fie una corectă, echilibrată şi… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de transport al gazelor naturale ICGB a declarat vineri că a lansat o licitație de 2,7 milioane de euro (2,87 milioane de dolari) pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Concert simfonic, spectacol de teatru, film, lansare de carte sau stand-up comedy – sunt câteva din evenimentele la care puteți participa marți, 14 martie. Mai mult, la Scârț va fi o seară socială pentru persoane cu ADHD. [citeste mai departe]

La sfârşitul săptămânii, agenţi din cadrul Secției de poliție rurală Drajna au fost sesizați de către un bărbat despre faptul că ar fi fost implicat într-un accident… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie riscă să rămână în urmă în cursa producerii de vehicule electrice (EV) dacă nu răspunde urgent iniţiativelor pe scară mare adoptate de Statele Unite şi Uniunea Europeană,… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii specializaţi în investigarea criminalităţii economice au efectuat, în perioada 23 februarie- 8 Martie, la nivel… [citeste mai departe]


EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout

Publicat:
EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout

European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of U.S. (SVB) while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Pan-European STOXX banking index was down 5.38% by 1700 CET after being down more […] The post EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

