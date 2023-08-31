EU examines its training of African armies as another coup rocks the continent

Stiri Recomandate

Maratonul Resuscitării va avea loc, în weekend, la Coresi

Sâmbătă, 2 septembrie, între orele 12.00-22.00, la Coresi Shopping Resort va avea loc Maratonul Resuscitării. Dorești să fii un erou în situații critice? Ai ocazia să înveți cum să acorzi primul ajutor în caz de stop cardiorespirator la evenimentul – Maratonul Resuscitării – sâmbătă,… [citeste mai departe]

Naționalistul rus Igor Ghirkin vrea să candideze împotriva lui Putin la preşedinţie. „În chestiunile militare sunt mai competent”

Opozantul naţionalist rus Igor Ghirkin şi-a anunţat joi, 31 august, candidatura la preşedinţia Rusiei în anul 2024, afirmând… [citeste mai departe]

IPS Calinic a inspectat miercuri după amiază 13 șantiere la parohii din județ

În după-amiaza zilei de 30 august 2023, după încheierea programului de birou, Înaltpreasfinţitul Părinte Calinic, Arhiepiscop al Sucevei şi Rădăuţilor, însoțit de părintele arhimandrit Paraschiv Dabija, vicar administrativ, și părintele protosinghel… [citeste mai departe]

Record de filme în avanpremieră la Noaptea Albă a Filmului Românesc

Cinemaul românesc este din nou în centrul atenției cu ocazia evenimentului Noaptea Albă a Filmului Românesc care va avea loc anul acesta pe 15 septembrie, la București, Cluj-Napoca și Timișoara. Ajuns la a cea de-a 14-a ediție, maratonul de filme românești va… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou talcioc și blocuri propuse pentru anvelopare la Târgu Mureș

În cadrul ședinței ordinare a Consiliului local, joi 31 august, pe ordinea de zi s-au aflat un număr de 42 de proiecte și 2 proiecte în regim de urgență. Astfel, aleșii locali și-au dat votul și au aprobat mai multe proiecte, printre care: A fost avizat Regulamentul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. O femeie a ajuns la spital, după ce a fost lovită pe o stradă din Capitală

O femeie în vârstă de 39 de ani a ajuns la spital în după-amiaza zilei de astăzi cu diverse traumatisme, după ce a fost lovită de o mașină. Accidentul a avut loc pe strada Iurie Gagarin din Chișinău, în jurul orei 15:45. Informația… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin și-a aflat primul rival la alegerile din 2024. Cine este Igor Ghirkin care promite să nu se lase dus de nas de occidentali

Opozantul naţionalist rus Igor Ghirkin şi-a anunţat joi candidatura la preşedinţia Rusiei în anul 2024 pentru a-l înlocui… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții de trafic la Timișoara, în perioada 1-4 septembrie, pentru modernizarea rețelelor de apă și canalizare

Restricții de trafic la Timișoara, în perioada 1-4 septembrie, pentru modernizarea rețelelor de apă și canalizare. Comisia de Circulație din cadrul Primăriei Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl România sărbătorește 100 de ani de existență a universului Disney, prin lansarea colecției de figurine Disney Stacks, ce cuprinde personaje din faimoasele desene animate

Lidl România lansează colecția de figurine… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul a fost aprobat de Consiliul Local Municipal: Constantenii vor plati taxe si impozite mai mari in 2024 (DOCUMENT)

Constantenii vor plati mai mult pentru impozitele pe teren, pe cladire, dar si pe autoturism Pe scurt asa cum a precizat si directorul SPIT Constanta, Cristina… [citeste mai departe]


EU examines its training of African armies as another coup rocks the continent

Publicat:
ministers expressed deep concern Thursday at the growing number of military coups across Africa as the bloc draws up sanctions targeting the junta in Niger which overthrew an elected government a month ago, according to AP News. , the oil-rich nation of Gabon became the eighth Central or country to be hit by […] The post EU examines its training of African armies as another coup rocks the continent appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

