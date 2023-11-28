Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul filipinez şi rebelii comunişti au convenit să reia negocierile de pace

Guvernul filipinez şi rebelii comunişti au ajuns la un acord de reluare a negocierilor de pace după o întrerupere de şase ani, au anunţat marţi cele două părţi şi Norvegia, care a jucat rolul de facilitator al acordului, transmite Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Transilvania automatizează actualizarea datelor clienților

Banca Transilvania face parte dintr-un proiect-pilot de anvergură care, prin implicarea Direcției Generale pentru Evidența Persoanelor, va schimba pozitiv experiența clienților. Verificarea și actualizarea periodică a datelor acestora se va face automat, prin schimb de… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat care a lovit intenționat cu mașina un polițist, cercetat în stare de libertate

Procurorii din Arad au considerat că un bărbat care a lovit intenționat cu mașina un polițist, iar apoi a fugit, nu prezintă un pericol public și poate fi cercetat în libertate, astfel că au dispus marți plasarea acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

AM4 încă trăiește! AMD pregătește câteva procesoare noi pentru platforma sa „veche”

Am intrat deja în cel de-al doilea an al platformei AM5, ceea ce înseamnă că ne așteptăm să vedem noi procesoare de la AMD, mai performante decât cele din prezent. Noi scurgeri de informații din interiorul companiei… [citeste mai departe]

STUPOARE LA HUȘI: ofițerii „Anticorupție” au descins azi chiar în sediul Poliției, într-un dosar amplu în care mai mulți polițiști sunt acuzați că luau șpăgi la drumul mare

INCREDIBIL… Scene demne… [citeste mai departe]

EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă la Pitești Mamă și fiică, date dispărute!

Polițiștii din Pitești sunt în alertă, în urma sesizării primite marți, 28 noiembrie, în legătură cu plecarea voluntară de la domiciliul din Pitești, în cursul dimineții, a numitei ANGHEL VICTORIA-GEORGIANA, în vârstă de 31 de ani, împreună cu fiica sa, de 4 ani. Semnalmente: înălțime 1,70,… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Investalim se prelungește

Urmare a unor informații eronate apărute în spațiul public cu privire la programul Investalim, pentru corecta informare a opiniei publice și a tuturor celor interesați, MADR face următoarele precizări: Pentru a se asigura derularea corectă a sesiunii de depunere a proiectelor, astfel încât să se poată răspunde solicitărilor procesatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Participare romașcană la „Alecsandriada” băcăuană

■ preot dr. Florin Țuscanu a susținut o comunicare științifică despre „Melchisedec Ștefănescu -una din gloriile episcopatului Roman și o podoabă a țării sale!” ■ părintele cărturar a prezentat și expoziția documentară „In Memoriam Melchisedec Ștefănescu” la bicentenarul marelui episcop… [citeste mai departe]

Top 3 verificări legislative recomandate înaintea înmatriculării unei firme în Timișoara

Înființarea unei firme a devenit din ce în ce mai simplă din punct de vedere birocratic, acum înmatricularea fiind posibilă în doar câteva zile. Cu toate acestea, este recomandat să fie desfășurate și câteva verificări… [citeste mai departe]


EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

Publicat:
The top court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court of Justice of the […] The post EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

