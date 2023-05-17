EU countries slam ‘crazy’ France for taking renewables legislation ‘hostage’

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Turda: ANUNȚ cu privire la desfăşurarea concursurilor de recrutare organizate

Având în vedere prevederile art. IV din OUG nr. 34/2023 privind unele măsuri fiscal-bugetare, prorogarea unor termene, precum şi pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative se suspendă concursurile de recrutare… [citeste mai departe]

Concert vocal-simfonic în Piaţa 25 Octombrie

Vineri, 26 mai, ora 18:00, in Piața 25 Octombrie va avea loc un CONCERT VOCAL-SIMFONIC DE ZIUA ORAȘULUI. Dirijorul evenimentului va fi Mihnea Ignat, iar solistii serii: DIANA ȚUGUI – soprană si CRISTIAN BĂLĂȘESCU – tenor. În program veti putea audia piese de: George Bizet, Giacomo Puccini, Antonín Dvořák, Ernesto… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat cercetat pentru evaziune fiscală cu prejudiciu de aproape 1,5 milioane de lei din tranzacţii cu maşini second hand şi transport auto

Un om de afaceri din Argeş este suspectat de evaziune fiscală cu un prejudiciu de aproape un milion şi jumătate… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Șucu, tentat să renunțe la clubul Rapid? Omul de afaceri se implică într-un proiect grandios de 150 de milioane de euro

Dan Șucu a luat o decizie surpriză și se implică tot mai puternic în zona imobiliară, unde a început să investească acum șase ani. Acționarul clubului… [citeste mai departe]

Medic reţinut pentru luare de mită: Câți bani cerea pentru a facilita avizarea dosarului de pensionare

Două persoane, printre care un medic, au fost reţinute de ofiţerii DGA - Serviciul Judeţean Anticorupţie Dolj, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul… [citeste mai departe]

S-A SPUS AZI- Solicitare majorare tarife salubrizare. Evaluare la Minaur după cele întâmplate

Am avut ședință de Cpnsiliu Local Baia Mare azi, 17 mai. Inițial această ședință fusese programată pentru luni, 15 mai, dar a fost amânată pentru azi, 17 mai. În debutul ședinței s-a adus în discuție o solicitare… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 5: Progresul Boian cere explicații AJF-ului! Oficialii clubului nu exclud retragerea din campionat

După ce au fost probleme cu Arieșul Mihai Viteazu și Unirea Tritenii Jos, formații din liga a patra, nici echipele din liga a cincea nu scapă de probleme. Progresul Boian a trimis… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este soția actorului Vlad Zamfirescu. Diferența de vârstă dintre ei este de 17 ani. Imagini de la cununia civilă

Vlad Zamfirescu, în vârstă de 49 de ani și Diana Roman, în vârstă de 32 de ani, s-au căsătorit civil, la aproape un an de când s-a aflat că actorul a divorțat… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Cinci kilograme de droguri care ar fi urmat să fie vândute în Bucureşti, descoperite în maşina unui bărbat

Un bărbat care transporta cinci kilograme de droguri în valoare de peste 150.000 de euro, care ar fi urmat să fie comercializate în Bucureşti, a fost prins… [citeste mai departe]


EU countries slam ‘crazy’ France for taking renewables legislation ‘hostage’

Anger at France boiled over on Wednesday as EU countries accused Paris of taking a key piece of EU climate legislationhostage” at the last minute to extract further concessions in the text, according to Politico. EU ambassadors were due to sign off on the on Wednesday, an integral part of the […] The post EU countries slam ‘crazyFrance for taking renewables legislationhostage’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

