ISU Dobrogea: Peste 400 interventii in punctele temporare de lucru de pe litoral

Peste 250 de pompieri militari sunt la datorie, zilnic, in judetul Constanta, pentru ca populatia sa fie in siguranta. In cele 25 puncte temporare de lucru operationalizate incepand cu data de 30 iunie, in jur de 100 pompieri militari din judet,… [citeste mai departe]

Alaramant! Într-o săptămână, aproximativ 6.000 de moldoveni s-au infectat cu COVID-19

În perioada 18-24 iulie, 5.793 de persoane din Republica Moldova au fost testate pozitiv la COVID-19, după efectuarea a 29.359 de teste. Despre aceasta a anunțat Ministerul Sănătății pe pagina sa de Facebook, transmite … [citeste mai departe]

Românii încep să investească în jurul vârstei de 30 de ani - Suma medie lunară adăugată pentru investiţii este de 500 de lei

500 de lei este suma minimă pe care sunt dispuşi să o economisească sau investească, lunar, majoritatea românilor participanţi la studiul… [citeste mai departe]

Program de lucru extins la Centrul de Evaluare COVID de la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase Timișoara

În contextul creșterii cazurilor de Covid-19, de astăzi, Centrul de Evaluare a pacienților înființat la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase „Dr. Victor Babeș” Timișoara își prelungește programul de lucru. Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetă: Bunuri cumpărate ilegal în Franţa de oligarhi ruși apropiați de Putin

Parchetul Naţional Financiar francez a deschis la 1 iulie o anchetă cuprivire la bunuri achiziţionate ilegal în Franţa de către oligarhi ruşi apropiaţi preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, potrivit unei surse apropiate dosarului, care… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis salută măsurile luate de Guvern pentru refugiații ucraineni: Nimeni nu știe cât va dura acest conflict. Avem responsabilitatea să fim solidari

Preşedintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a transmis marţi, 26 iulie 2022, un mesaj în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

De la ce companie era muncitorul mort în canalul de la Biblioteca Centrală Universitară și ce lucrare făcea. Prima reacție a firmei

Muncitorul de 50 de ani ars într-un canal lucra pentru E-distribuție Muntenia, companie din grupul Enel, susțin sursele Libertatea,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Aproape 90.000 de ucraineni au rămas în România

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis marți, 26 iulie, în mesajul din cadrul Conferinței ”A vision for medium and long- term Refugees Response in Europe – Romanias Plan for an integrated and inclusive response to protect Refugees from Ukraine”, organizată de Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Imagini spectaculoase cu o balenă care sare din apă şi aterizează peste o barcă, sub privirile martorilor fascinaţi

Imagini desprinse parcă din filme: o balenă cu cocoaşă sare din apă şi aterizează peste o ambaracţiune, în largul coastei americane, în Plymouth,… [citeste mai departe]

România poate atrage investiții de cel puțin două miliarde de euro ca urmare a războiului din Ucraina

România poate atrage investiții de cel puțin două miliarde de euro, până la finalul anului 2022, ca urmare a războiului din Ucraina, relevă o analiză publicată de ONV LAW. „Ca urmare a noului… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission clears €31.5 bln Cohesion Policy budget for Romania

Publicat:

The agreement between the (EC) and Romania on funding through European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the + (ESF+), the , the (JTF) and the , Fisheries and (EMFAF), was sealed on Monday, according to Romania-Insider. with Romania is the 18th to […] The post EU Commission clears E31.5 bln budget for Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

11:30, 25.07.2022 - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Monday the European Commission had given permission for its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to Reuters. The approval comes just one day after…

Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

13:30, 05.07.2022 - Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise…

ECB to revamp corporate debt holdings to favour greener firms

12:41, 04.07.2022 - The European Central Bank plans to gradually revamp its 344 billion euro corporate debt portfolio to favour greener firms, it said on Monday, taking another step in aligning monetary policy with climate change goals, according to Reuters. The ECB has long said that the fight against climate change is…

First case of Monkeypox in Romania

11:05, 14.06.2022 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of Monkeypox in the country was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest, Universal.net reports. According to the cited source, the disease began 4 days prior, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night. “The man’s condition…

EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

17:15, 16.05.2022 - EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

EU slashes growth, increases inflation forecast

14:15, 16.05.2022 - The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…


