EU Commission clears €31.5 bln Cohesion Policy budget for RomaniaPublicat:
The agreement between the European Commission (EC) and Romania on funding through European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund+ (ESF+), the Cohesion Fund, the Just Transition Fund (JTF) and the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF), was sealed on Monday, according to Romania-Insider. The Partnership Agreement with Romania is the 18th to […] The post EU Commission clears E31.5 bln Cohesion Policy budget for Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
