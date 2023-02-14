EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

Stiri Recomandate

Ancelotti recunoaşte că primeşte glume de la jucătorii brazilieni ai lui Real Madrid

Antrenorul echipei spaniole de fotbal Real Madrid, Italianul Carlo Ancelotti, "dorit" de Federaţia braziliană de fotbal (CBF) pentru a prelua funcţia de selecţioner al echipei naţionale, a recunoscut că primeşte glume pe această… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la o casa din Sânpaul

Pompierii Detașamentului Târgu Mureș intervin cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă și o ambulanță SMURD, în localitatea Sânpaul, strada Principală, pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la nivelul unei case de locuit. La sosirea forțelor la fața locului s-a constatat faptul că incendiul se manifestă generalizat la casa de… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat arestat preventiv pentru că a furat bunuri de 7.000 de lei din apartamentul unei femei

Un bărbat de 39 de ani a fost reţinut şi ulterior arestat preventiv pentru furt calificat, sub bănuiala că a furat bunuri de circa 7.000 de lei din apartamentul unei femei, potrivit Agerpres.Poliţiştii Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ. Cutremur de 5.7 în România. ISU Gorj nu face față apelurilor la 112 – VIDEO

Un cutremur de 5,7 pe scara Richter, a avut loc în județul Vâlcea la o adâncime de 40 km, la ora 15:16. La scurt timp, au avut loc 2 replici, una de 3.4 pe scara Richter și respectiv de 3.5. Din imagini se aude zgomotul… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 1.000 de medici și asistenți medicali s-au oferit pentru voluntariat în Turcia

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a anunţat, marţi, că aproximativ 1.000 de cadre medicale s-au oferit să meargă voluntar în Turcia să ajute victimele cutremurelor, dar că, până acum, nu au fost solicitări din partea autorităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Pretentii de 2,8 milioane de dolari, pentru Dosarul Retrocedarilor din Constanta! Curtea de Apel a decis rejudecarea (MINUTA)

Curtea de Apel Constanta a decis astazi, 14 februarie 2023, sa se rejudece dosarul in care administratia Vergil Chitac a ridicat pretentii de peste 2,8… [citeste mai departe]

Un obiect zburător neidentificat a fost detectat deasupra României. Armata a ridicat două MiG-uri să îl caute

Ministerul Apărării Naționale a transmis marți că sistemul de supraveghere aeriană al Forțelor Aeriene Române a detectat, în jurul orei 12:30, o țintă aeriană de dimensiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking News // Cutremur de 5,7 grade pe scara Richer, în România! S-a zguduit şi Bucureştiul

Un cutremur destul de puternic s-a produs, marţi după-amiază, în România. Seismul a fost resimţit în Bucureşti, precum şi în alte oraşe. Magnitudinea cutremurului a fost estimată de EMSC la 5,7 pe scara Richter.… [citeste mai departe]

CUTREMUR de 5,7 grade Richter în Oltenia. Seismul s-a resimțit în București și Timișoara

Un cutremur puternic s-a produs, marți, 14 februarie 2023, în jurul orei 15.30, în România. Seismul a fost resimţit în Bucureşti, precum şi în alte oraşe.   The post CUTREMUR de 5,7 grade Richter în Oltenia. Seismul… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în Republica Moldova! Spațiul aerian închis din motive de securitate națională

Republica Moldova și-a închis temporar spațiul aerian, potrivit companiei Air Moldova. De asemenea, un zbor TAROM București – Chișinău a fost nevoit să aterizeze pe aeroportul din Iași. „Stimați pasageri, în acest moment,… [citeste mai departe]


EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance ministers meeting Tuesday also added the , […] The post EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

14:45, 10.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

13:10, 24.01.2023 - The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to…

South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China

10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

10:55, 10.01.2023 - The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…


