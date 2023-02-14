EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…

- A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

- The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to…

- South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

- Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

- One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

- The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

- French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters. In an interview with French TV station…