eJobs: Horeca salaries, up 20% from 2019 in Romania Salaries in Romania’s Horeca industry have increased by up to 20% since 2019, according to more than half of the representatives of such companies participating in a recent survey, with some instances of average salaries exceeding 4,000 lei, according to an online recruitment platform released on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. In addition, more than a third […] The post eJobs: Horeca salaries, up 20% from 2019 in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the industrial producer prices for the total domestic and non-domestic market increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. In June 2021, industrial producer prices for…

- Vacanța incheiata cum nu se poate mai prost pentru circa 30 de romani. Sambata, autocarul care trebuia sa ii aduca inapoi in Romania s-a defectat iar oamenii au ramas in Vama Kulata unde ar fi trebuit sa fie preluați de un alt autocar. Nu a mai venit, iar oamenii, copii și varstnici, au dormit cum […]…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistical (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in June 2021 from 3.8% in the previous month. Prices for non-food goods increased 5.71%, food products 2.17% and service prices 1.59%, according to a press release. Consumer…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) said Romania‘s unemployment rate for May 2021 was estimated at 5.5%. It decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month according to a press release. The unemployment rate for men was 0.3 percentage points higher than for women. The number…

- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…

- Romania a trimis, vineri, catre Republica Moldova o noua tranșa de vaccin anti-COVID-19, peste 100.000 de doze de ser produs de AstraZeneca. Conform Comitetului de coordonare a vaccinarii, 100.800 doze de vaccin produs de compania AstraZeneca au plecat catre Republica Moldova, in sprijinul autoritaților…

- Ansamblul statuii lui Mihai Viteazul din municipiul Sfantu Gheorghe a fost vandalizat, soclul statuii fiind vopsit in culorile drapelului Ungariei. Grupul statuar Mihai Viteazul din centrul municipiului Sfantu Gheorghe, unde aproximativ 200 de persoane au sarbatorit vineri implinirea a 101 ani de la…