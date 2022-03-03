Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized…

- NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

- French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters. Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

- Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

- Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters. Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…