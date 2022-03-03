Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes

Stiri Recomandate

Catedrale din Europa „plâng” soarta Ucrainei. Acestea vor bate clopotele timp de 7 minute în semn de SOLIDARITATE

Catedrale din Europa „plâng" soarta Ucrainei. Acestea vor bate clopotele timp de 7 minute în semn de SOLIDARITATE

Catedrale importante din Europa vor bate clopotele timp de 7 minute în semn de solidaritate față Ucraina. Este un număr simbolic: fiecare minut reprezintă câte o… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul disperat al autorităților din Mariupol, rămas fără curent, apă și căldură: „Ne distrug, e un genocid împotriva poporului ucrainean”

Mesajul disperat al autorităților din Mariupol, rămas fără curent, apă și căldură: „Ne distrug, e un genocid împotriva poporului ucrainean"

Consiliul orăşenesc din Mariupol a anunţat joi, 3 martie, că armata rusă bombardează constant… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 33 de ani surprins de polițiști din Teiuș în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a avea permis, pe strada Clujului

Bărbat de 33 de ani surprins de polițiști din Teiuș în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a avea permis, pe strada Clujului

În cursul nopții de astăzi, 3 martie 2022, în jurul orei 00.10, polițiștii din Teiuș au depistat un bărbat de 33 de ani, din Blaj, în timp… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina schimbă legea: civilii au liber la arme de foc. Jafurile vor fi pedepsite aspru

Ucraina schimbă legea: civilii au liber la arme de foc. Jafurile vor fi pedepsite aspru

Comisia de aplicare a legii a Parlamentului Ucrainean a votat în unanimitate pentru creșterea semnificativă a răspunderii penale pentru jafuri, în această perioadă. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Dans şi cântec de Dragobete, la Călineşti

Dans şi cântec de Dragobete, la Călineşti

Dragobetele a fost sărbătorit cu voie bună și în acest an la Călinești. Primarul Mihai Georgescu a sărbătorit alături de copiii din comună, care au oferit publicului un spectacol prin dans și cântece populare. În cadrul evenimentului, au mai cântat și prestigioși artiști, precum Gabriela Argeșeanu, Lucreția Racu,… [citeste mai departe]

Trupurile neînsuflețite ale soldaților ruși vor fi evacuate de pe teritoriul Ucrainei și duse în Rusia

Trupurile neînsuflețite ale soldaților ruși vor fi evacuate de pe teritoriul Ucrainei și duse în Rusia

Trupurile neînsuflețite ale soldaților ruși vor fi evacuate de pe teritoriul Ucrainei și duse în Rusia de către 20 de vagoane frigorifice. Despre aceasta a anunțat conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

„MasterChef” 2022. Chef Joseph Hadad, scos din sărite de concurenți. „Lăsați orgoliul”

„MasterChef" 2022. Chef Joseph Hadad, scos din sărite de concurenți. „Lăsați orgoliul"

„MasterChef” 2022, la PRO TV. După o lungă așteptare, show-ul culinar a început pe 12 ianuarie. Jurații, dar și concurenții au multe de demonstrat pe parcursul acestui sezon. UPDATE 3 martie: O nouă ediție… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT. Război în Ucraina, a opta zi. Putin a convocat Consiliul de Securitate. Lavrov: „Vestul se pregătește de război cu Rusia!”

LIVE TEXT. Război în Ucraina, a opta zi. Putin a convocat Consiliul de Securitate. Lavrov: „Vestul se pregătește de război cu Rusia!"

Război în Ucraina, a opta zi de conflict. În majoritatea orașelor sună, în continuare, sirenele. Orașul Herson a fost… [citeste mai departe]

22 de migranți depistaţi ascunşi în autovehicule la PTF Nădlac II

22 de migranți depistaţi ascunşi în autovehicule la PTF Nădlac II

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au depistat 22 de cetăţeni din Siria, Turcia, India, Irak și Afganistan care au încercat să treacă ilegal frontiera în Ungaria, ascunşi într-un camion încărcat cu mase plastice şi o… [citeste mai departe]

Scandaluri în familie la Alba Iulia și Cenade. Dosare penale și ordine de restricție împotriva a doi bărbați

Scandaluri în familie la Alba Iulia și Cenade. Dosare penale și ordine de restricție împotriva a doi bărbați

Scandaluri în familie la Alba Iulia și Cenade. Dosare penale și ordine de restricție împotriva a doi bărbați Polițiștii din Alba intervin la tot mai multe cazuri de violență… [citeste mai departe]


Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes

Publicat:
Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes

The pilot of a Romanian military MiG 21 LanceR and the seven soldiers sent to find him on a search-and-rescue helicopter mission all died when their aircraft were involved in separate crashes late on Wednesday, the defence ministry said, according to Reuters. was on an air patrol when it dropped off the radar […] The post military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid Russian military action

11:35, 24.02.2022 - Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

14:46, 19.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters.  Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

11:25, 29.12.2021 - Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic,  Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters.  European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…


