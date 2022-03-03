Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashesPublicat:
The pilot of a Romanian military MiG 21 LanceR and the seven soldiers sent to find him on a search-and-rescue helicopter mission all died when their aircraft were involved in separate crashes late on Wednesday, the defence ministry said, according to Reuters. The MiG was on an air patrol when it dropped off the radar […] The post Eight Romanian military personnel die in plane, helicopter crashes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
