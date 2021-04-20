Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul Cîțu sabotează țara. Românii vor mânca doar hrană din import

Cea mai importantă investiție care urma să fie făcută în România și care ar fi dat acces populației la hrană din producția proprie a fost scoasă, pe șest, din Planul Național de Relansare și Reziliență. Actul poate fi considerat o trădare națională,… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă înfrângere pentru SCM Politehnica. Handbaliştii alb-violeţi au ajuns la patru eşecuri la rând

Perioadă nefastă pentru sportul polist, atât la fotbal, cât şi la handbal. SCM Politehnica a înregistrat azi un eşec dur, scor 20-26, cu CSM Focşani, în partida din runda 26 programată în… [citeste mai departe]

Nu avem bani pentru medici, pensionari, copii și profesori, dar dăm bani pentru înzestrarea Armatei: 10 noi programe de înzestrare, aprobate de Parlament

Deși medicii se plâng că nu au fost plătiți pentru munca depusă în pandemie și în centrele… [citeste mai departe]

În Islanda, testul covid devine obligatoriu și în cazul turiștilor deja vaccinați, declară Ministerul Sănătății

Islanda întărește restricțiile. De la începutul lunii aprilie a permis intrarea tuturor călătorilor care au un certificat de vaccinare, fără nicio altă formă… [citeste mai departe]

Emilian Imbri: Nelu Tătaru trebuie să revină la Sănătate după plecarea lui Vlad Voiculescu - Ce spune despre specialiștii din PSD

 Emilian Imbri îl vede pe chirurgul Nelu Tătaru drept cea mai bună soluție pentru Ministerul Sănătății în această perioadă, de pandemie,… [citeste mai departe]

Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului: Există o legătură între cazurile de tromboză și vaccinul Johnson&Johnson

Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului (AEM) a transmis marți, 20 aprilie, că a identificat o posibilă legătură între administrarea vaccinului Johnson&Johnson și cazurile de… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia și-a redeschis granițele pentru turiști. Ce reguli trebuie respectate

Grecia și-a deschis granițele pentru călătoriile neesențiale, în anumite condiții.  Condiţia prealabilă este ca turiştii să fie vaccinaţi complet, să aibă anticorpi sau să dețină un test PCR actual cu rezultat negativ. Unii dintre cei sosiţi… [citeste mai departe]

Nasser Al-Khelaifi refuză Super Liga - Orice propunere fără sprijinul UEFA nu rezolvă problemele fotbalului

Preşedintele clubului PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a declarat marţi că orice propunere vizând o îmbunătăţire a situaţiei fotbalului care nu are susţinerea UEFA nu poate contribui la… [citeste mai departe]

Icoane pe lemn din secolele XVII-XVIII, confiscate în timpul regimului comunist, expuse la Muzeul Vrancei

Un număr de 24 de icoane pe lemn, unele datând din secolele XVII - XVIII, confiscate în timpul regimului comunist de la schiturile şi mănăstirile din Vrancea, au fost expuse, marţi, la Muzeul… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea: „România continuă să se degradeze grav în guvernarea actualei coaliții PNL-USRPLUS-UDMR”

Gabriela Firea: „Este deplorabil cum ”partenerii” acestei coaliții nocive de guvernare sunt capabili să recurgă la orice mijloace – de la minciună și manipulare până la falsuri… [citeste mai departe]


EIB to lend Romania €250m for emergency hospital in Iași

Publicat:
EIB to lend Romania €250m for emergency hospital in Iași

(EIB) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to lend 250 million euro to Romania for the construction of a regional emergency hospital in Iași and that the 27-year loan represents EIB’s largest ever support for healthcare in Romania. “The 850-bed facility will replace the existing 260-year-old, Saint Spiridon County Emergency […] The post EIB to lend Romania E250m for emergency hospital in Iași appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

