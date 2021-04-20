Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to loan Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest 24million euro to enhance research, academic and student facilities, according to seenews.com EIB will support a total of 48million euro of investments to upgrade…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, that Romania’s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, increasing its forecast for a 4.6% growth made in October, according to seenews.com. The April edition of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report states that the IMF expects Romania’s economy to grow…

- The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres. The first meeting addressed…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…

- The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) welcomes the Parliament’s approval of the budget on Tuesday, in a press release. FIC believes that the budget reflects a balanced and vision for Romania’s economic recovery. The measures taken in Romania since the health crisis have proved that the main concern is…