EduMin Anisie: Education budget to include investment in digitalization

- The Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, stated, on Monday, referring to the possibility that classes take place exclusively online this school year, that it's necessary those involved in the educational process be involved so that online teaching last "as long as necessary", according to AGERPRES."If…

- The Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, stated that pupils will go on Monday to school in Bucharest and most probably classes will go to an online system on Tuesday, after the incidence of COVID-19 in the Capital announced in the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) report has gone up, on Sunday,…

- Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said on Monday that learning must continue in all conditions and advised teachers to guide children, but "take care of their souls as well", according to Agerpres."All of us, we, the teachers, have dedicated our lives to these children whose…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, that for most education units the start of the school year took place in good conditions and asked the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, to ensure the school inspectorates monitor the situation and intervene in the cases in which there are dysfunctionalities.…

- Minister Monica Anisie has sent a message to pupils, at the beginning of the school year, telling them that they must be aware of the importance of education and also that they need to observe measures of prevention of the novel coronavirus. "Dear pupils, you must be aware of the importance of education,…

- The Minister of Finance on Wednesday evening told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that he would prefer to come up with a budget for next year as soon as possible, and not to wait until December. "We have prepared the financing for this year. We know exactly every chapter of the budget. I don't…

- The Romanian Academy is protesting against the dismissal of Nicolae Zamfir as general director of the Horia Hulubei National Institute for Nuclear Physics and Engineering, claiming that the decision taken by the Ministry of Education endangers the completion of the high intensity laser project Extreme…

- The Government is preparing an emergency ordinance on online education for the school and academic year 2020-2021, as well as a draft law necessary for the physical presence at courses, allowing the decentralization of decision-making at the level of education institutions, school inspectorates and…