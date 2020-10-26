Stiri Recomandate

EduMin Anisie: Education budget to include investment in digitalization

Publicat:
EduMin Anisie: Education budget to include investment in digitalization

of Education and Research, , on Monday said that she is considering including investments in digitalization in the education budget next year, according to AGERPRES.

"From 2021, we think that the Ministry's budget will include investments for digitalization. The amounts will be provided from both the Ministry's budget and European funds," Anisie told the at the launch of the public consultation process for the elaboration of the Strategy regarding the digitalization of Education.

Anisie said digitalization is a zero-priority…

