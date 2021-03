COVID vaccination campaign/59,108 persons immunised in past 24 hours

The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 59,108 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 46,802 Pfizer BioNTech, 4,322 Moderna and 7,984 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public… [citeste mai departe]