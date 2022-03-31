ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

- Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters. The countries have been increasingly…

- Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico. The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

- NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

- Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

- Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record of 5.1% in January, defying expectations of a slowdown and adding to the European Central Bank’s headache ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday, according to Politico. High prices were primarily driven by energy, which spiked to 28.6%, compared to 25.9% in…

- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…