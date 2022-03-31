ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

Stiri Recomandate

ISU Prahova: Buletin informativ -31.03.2022

ISU Prahova: Buletin informativ -31.03.2022

BULETIN INFORMATIVNR. 5 din 31 martie 2022 In perioada 30 ndash; 31 martie, la nivelul judetului Prahova s au inregistrat 51 misiuni din care 25 au fost interventii in situatii de urgenta si 23 cazuri SMURD.De asemenea, in ultimele 24 de ore, 23 de persoane au primit asistenta medicala din partea pompierilor care… [citeste mai departe]

Trei noi rute cu WIZZ Air de pe aeroportul din Cluj

Trei noi rute cu WIZZ Air de pe aeroportul din Cluj

Wizz Air, compania aeriană cu cea mai rapidă creștere și cea mai sustenabilă din Europa, a anunțat astăzi că va adăuga o nouă aeronavă la baza sa din Cluj-Napoca. Noua aeronavă Airbus A321ceo se va... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu reacționează la războiul liberalilor: Nu vom fi afectați de schimbarea liderului PNL

Vasile Dîncu reacționează la războiul liberalilor: Nu vom fi afectați de schimbarea liderului PNL

Președintele Consiliului Național al PSD, Vasile Dîncu, afirmă că o eventuală schimbare a liderului PNL nu ar afecta funcționarea coaliției de guvernare: „Sunt mai importante ţintele decât persoanele”.… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Daniel Buda despre cererea de demisie a lui Florin Cîțu din fruntea PNL

Ce spune Daniel Buda despre cererea de demisie a lui Florin Cîțu din fruntea PNL

Președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, ar fi așteptat de colegii liberali, la întoarcerea din vizita pe care o face în Statele Unite ale Americii, cu o solicitare de a demisiona din funcție, susțin mai multe surse politice. [citeste mai departe]

4 zile fără curent în Pitești! În ce cartiere se oprește lumina

4 zile fără curent în Pitești! În ce cartiere se oprește lumina

Distribuţie Oltenia anunţă întreruperea furnizării energiei electrice la consumatorii casnici şi agenţii economici: – luni, 04 aprilie, în intervalul orar 09:00-16:00, Strada Gârlei cu blocurile și spațiile comerciale de la bl D2, D3, D4, P1A, P9A, P10A, P11A, P12A,… [citeste mai departe]

Europa ar putea întâmpina probleme la refacerea stocurilor de gaze. „Ţinta de 80% este realizabilă cât gazele ruseşti vor continua să curgă”

Europa ar putea întâmpina probleme la refacerea stocurilor de gaze. „Ţinta de 80% este realizabilă cât gazele ruseşti vor continua să curgă”

Planurile Europei de a-şi constitui stocuri şi de a-şi asigura aprovizionarea cu gaze pentru iarna… [citeste mai departe]

Craioveni amendaţi pentru depozitarea de gunoi pe domeniul public, identificaţi după fotografiile de vacanță lăsate printre resturi

Craioveni amendaţi pentru depozitarea de gunoi pe domeniul public, identificaţi după fotografiile de vacanță lăsate printre resturi

O familie din Craiova, județul Dolj, a fost amendată de Poliţia Locală pentru aruncarea gunoiului pe domeniul public, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Două noi programe de susținere a companiilor românești au fost puse în dezbatere publică de către Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului

Două noi programe de susținere a companiilor românești au fost puse în dezbatere publică de către Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului

Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului (M.A.T.) a pus în dezbatere publică două proiecte de proceduri… [citeste mai departe]

Anca Alexandrescu: „Cîțu are orele numărate în fruntea PNL. Și prietenul Vîlceanu va fi mazilit”

Anca Alexandrescu: „Cîțu are orele numărate în fruntea PNL. Și prietenul Vîlceanu va fi mazilit”

 „Asta se va întâmpla, cei care l-au susținut pe Câțu îl vor da jos. Am anunțat chiar când se va întâmpla acest lucru, adică în marttie, dar războiul a amânat debarcarea lui Florin. Era clar… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

Publicat:
ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist said on Thursday, according to ReutersWhile inflation probably exceeded 7% this month, the ECB has long argued that […] The post ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

12:16, 18.03.2022 - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

12:45, 17.03.2022 - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1%

14:00, 02.02.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record of 5.1% in January, defying expectations of a slowdown and adding to the European Central Bank’s headache ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday, according to Politico. High prices were primarily driven by energy, which spiked to 28.6%, compared to 25.9% in…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 31 martie 2022
Bucuresti 13°C | 23°C
Iasi 13°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 19°C
Timisoara 12°C | 19°C
Constanta 12°C | 18°C
Brasov 11°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 14.823.497,68 -
II (5/6) 35 4.278,19 -
III (4/6) 1.319 113,52 -
IV (3/6) 18.148 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 15.667.411,28

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 martie 2022
USD 4.4372
EUR 4.947
CHF 4.7924
GBP 5.833
CAD 3.5543
XAU 273.818
JPY 3.6414
CNY 0.6986
AED 1.208
AUD 3.3306
MDL 0.2443
BGN 2.5293

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec