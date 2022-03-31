ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% targetPublicat:
Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters. While inflation probably exceeded 7% this month, the ECB has long argued that […] The post ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
