Dragos Tudorache/Schengen: Romania should have a strategy together with Bulgaria Romania should have a strategy together with Bulgaria with a view to joining the Schengen area, being at the same time extremely important not to remain anchored in the logic in which as long as the migration file is not closed, the subject of Schengen cannot be discussed, said MEP Dragos Tudorache for AGERPRES on Tuesday.

