Dragos Tudorache/Schengen: Romania should have a strategy together with Bulgaria

Accident grav în localitatea Jitaru, județul Olt. 4 oameni au murit, iar 3 sunt la spital

Au fost implicate două maşini, în care se aflau şapte persoane, iar patru bărbaţi au murit. Două femei şi un bărbat au fost transportaţi la spital. Din primele verificări, poliţiştii au constatat faptul că, în eveniment,… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt cele 6 afecțiuni cauzate de fumul de țigară

Rată mortalității pentru fumători este de trei ori mai mare decât a celor care nu au fumat niciodată, arată cercetări recente, fumatul reprezentând una dintre cele mai importante cauze de deces care pot fi prevenite.CancerCancerul pulmonar ucide mai mulți oameni decât orice alt tip de cancer.… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan se antrenează pentru campania electorală: PSD e apărătorul mafiei imobiliare, al celor care vor să facă bani pe plămânii oamenilor

Nicuşor Dan a afirmat că adevărata miză a PSD la Primăria Capitalei pe care a dezvăluit-o Marcel Ciolacu… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 14 milioane lei pentru consultanță și supravegherea modernizării lotului 2 al liniei CFR Caransebeș – Timișoara – Arad

CFR Infrastructură a semnat cu firma TPF Inginerie SRL un contract de 14,24 milioane lei (fără TVA) pentru serviciile de consultanță… [citeste mai departe]

Calitățile uimitoare ale sării în gospodărie. 8 metode de curățare

Există tot felul de produse de curățare naturale iar printre cele mai populare sunt bicarbonatul de sodiu și oțetul alb. Însă știai că sarea de masă are și alte proprietăți decât cele culinare? [citeste mai departe]

Lieutenant General Incicas: Purchase of battalion of Abrams tanks to be subject to approval by Parliament

The purchase of a battalion of Abrams tanks will be subject to the approval of the Legislature, said Lieutenant General Teodor Incicas, head of the General Directorate for Armaments, on the… [citeste mai departe]

Miracolele usturoiului pe stomacul gol – Rezolvă probleme pulmonare si cardiace, este benefic impotriva diferitelor forme de cancer.Mod de preparare

Usturoiul este unul dintre cele mai apreciate condimente in Romania si prezinta foarte multe beneficii… [citeste mai departe]

30 de ţări susţin iniţiativa înfiinţării unui tribunal împotriva Rusiei. Dmitro Kuleba: Sunt bucuros. Grecia s-a alăturat astăzi

Treizeci de ţări s-au alăturat deja coaliţiei care susţine crearea unui tribunal special pentru a judeca presupusele crime de… [citeste mai departe]

Episodul 4: Războiul dintre Bizo și Onțiu continuă: „De la minciună la AGRESIUNE! Aurel Bizo – mitocan si gangster!”

După câteva zile de liniște, chiar credeam că tensiunea dintre domnii Bizo și Onțiu a dispărut și-și vor vedea în continuare de afaceri. Dar se pare… [citeste mai departe]


Dragos Tudorache/Schengen: Romania should have a strategy together with Bulgaria

Dragos Tudorache/Schengen: Romania should have a strategy together with Bulgaria

Romania should have a strategy together with Bulgaria with a view to joining the Schengen area, being at the same time extremely important not to remain anchored in the logic in which as long as the migration file is not closed, the subject of Schengen cannot be discussed, said MEP Dragos Tudorache for AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Over 62,000 people enter Romania on February 28, including 6,761 Ukrainian citizens

10:11, 01.03.2023 - As many as 62,294 people, including 6,761 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Tuesday, February 28, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

The Dacian Limes, proposed for inclusion in the UNESCO Heritage

15:00, 01.02.2023 - Romania's ambassador to UNESCO, Simona-Mirela Miculescu, handed over, on Tuesday evening, to the director of the World Heritage Center, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, the nomination file of the Dacian Limes for inclusion in the World Heritage List, informs a press release from the representative of our…

Anti-graft prosecutors detain Victor Piturca's son for 24 hours (sources)

17:46, 31.01.2023 - Anti-graft prosecutors on Tuesday detained former footballer Alexandru Piturca, son of ex national football coach Victor Piturca, for 24 hours in the case of illegal public procurements during the COVID pandemic, judicial sources told AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

62,748 people enter Romania on Jan. 16, including 7,478 Ukrainian citizens

11:20, 17.01.2023 - As many as 62,748 people, including 7,478 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, January 16, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romania to continue its substantial contribution to implementing NATO-EU joint declaration

16:45, 10.01.2023 - Romania will continue to make a substantial contribution to the implementation of the new priorities and guidelines under the Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation signed on Tuesday, "in the spirit of complementariness and synergy of the efforts of the two organisations," Romania's Foreign Minister…

Over 88,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 7,000 Ukrainians

10:40, 04.01.2023 - More than 88,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, through border points, of whom almost 7,000 were Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Actor Mitica Popescu dies, aged 86

19:50, 03.01.2023 - The actor Mitica Popescu died on Tuesday at the Elias Hospital, medical sources stated for AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

European Parliament President Metsola to meet University of Bucharest students on Tuesday

15:35, 15.12.2022 - The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will pay a visit to Romania early next week, on Tuesday, when she is to meet the students of the University of Bucharest, as part of the event "Together we are Europe" organized by the EP Office in Romania, in partnership with the Faculty…


