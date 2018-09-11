Dragnea, Cavusoglu meeting: Neccesary to continue valorisation of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Deputies' Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea had a meeting on Wednesday with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm, the main topic aiming at the strengthening of the Strategic partnership - "the priority of Romania's foreign affairs policy", a press release of the chamber informed. "Beyond the defence…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting with Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, on Tuesday, in the context of her working visit to Brussels, with the agenda of the discussions including the Common Agricultural Policy and the situation regarding swine fever…

- The trade balance deficit went up 12.3 percent in the first five months of 2018 as against the similar period of 2017, to over 5 billion euro, a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs."Between 1 January - 31 May 2018, FOB exports accounted…

- Over 600 students from more than one hundred countries will be competing in the 59th edition of the International Mathematical Olympiad that starts on Tuesday in Cluj-Napoca. According to a release of the Cluj County School Inspectorate, Romania hosts for the 6th time the event that was initiated…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…

- The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Friday's meeting to continue support for the party's national leader Liviu Dragnea in all the political positions he is holding: national leader and speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. "The PSD's CExN decided…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterpart from Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tava, on a visit to Bucharest, have agreed on a series of measures aimed at restarting the political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, informs Agerpres.These include finalising the…

- The Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to refer to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a bill amending the Code of Criminal Procedure, which cleared the Chamber of Deputies on Monday. According to a press statement released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the court's judges filed a joint…