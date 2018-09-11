Dragnea, Cavusoglu meeting: Neccesary to continue valorisation of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey

Stiri Recomandate

VINERI: Şedinţă la Consiliul Judeţean Alba. Lucrări la reţeaua de apă potabilă şi alte proiecte pe ordinea de zi

VINERI: Şedinţă la Consiliul Judeţean Alba. Lucrări la reţeaua de apă potabilă şi alte proiecte pe ordinea de zi

Consilierii judeţeni din Alba se reunesc vineri, 14 septembrie, de la ora 11.00, în şedinţă ordinară, cu 10 proiecte pe ordinea de zi. Vor avea de aprobat, printre… [citeste mai departe]

A.N.M.C.S., membru observator în Grupul de Lucru Indicatori de Calitate în Sănătate şi Rezultate din cadrul OCDE

A.N.M.C.S., membru observator în Grupul de Lucru Indicatori de Calitate în Sănătate şi Rezultate din cadrul OCDE

România prin intermediul Autorităţii Naţionale de Management al Calităţii în Sănătate va participa cu statut de membru observator în cadrul grupului de lucru Indicatori… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis i-a primit la Palatul Cotroceni pe miniştrii de externe polon şi turc

Iohannis i-a primit la Palatul Cotroceni pe miniştrii de externe polon şi turc

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis i-a primit, marţi, pe miniştrii afacerilor externe din Republica Polonă şi Republica Turcia, Jacek Czaputowicz şi Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, cu prilejul participării acestora la lucrările Trilateralei informale pe teme de… [citeste mai departe]

Ramnicu Valcea: Barbat urmarit international, depistat de politistii romani

Ramnicu Valcea: Barbat urmarit international, depistat de politistii romani

Politistii Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Valcea au depistat la data de 10 septembrie a.c., un barbat, de 38 de ani, din Ramnicu Valcea, care era urmarit international in baza unui mandat de arestare, emis de Tribunalul S.U.A. pentru Districtul… [citeste mai departe]

Un inginer din Maramureş, proiectant în Formula 1 la o echipă de top

Un inginer din Maramureş, proiectant în Formula 1 la o echipă de top

Sergiu Orzac s-a născut pe 4 februarie 1990 în Sighetu Marmației, unde a absolvit Colegiul Național Dragoș Vodă. Matematica a fost întotdeauna materia sa preferată. Nu a fost o surpriză pentru nimeni că a participat în fiecare an la olimpiada de matematică,… [citeste mai departe]

Se propune majorarea cu până la 80% a alocaţiilor pentru copii, de la 1 ianuarie 2019

Se propune majorarea cu până la 80% a alocaţiilor pentru copii, de la 1 ianuarie 2019

Doi deputaţi PNL au depus o propunere legislativă pentru majorarea alocaţiilor pentru copii în sensul în care de la 1 ianuarie 2019 copiii cu vârsta de până în doi ani vor primi o alocaţie lunară de 300 de lei, în timp ce alocaţia… [citeste mai departe]

ROMANIA BOSNIA U21. Drama teribilă a eroului din Portugalia. Portarul Ionuţ Radu poartă pe sub tricou poza surorii decedate

ROMANIA BOSNIA U21. Drama teribilă a eroului din Portugalia. Portarul Ionuţ Radu poartă pe sub tricou poza surorii decedate

ROMANIA BOSNIA U21. Echipa naţională under 21 a României mai are nevoie de șapte puncte din ultimele trei meciuri din grupă, cu Bosnia, Țara Galilor… [citeste mai departe]

Newsweek: Florin Iordache, cercetat pentru plagiat. A copiat și din discursurile lui Ungureanu

Newsweek: Florin Iordache, cercetat pentru plagiat. A copiat și din discursurile lui Ungureanu

Jurnaliștii Newsweek titrează că Florin Iordache, președintele Comisiei speciale care s-a ocupat de legile Justiției, este cercetat pentru plagiat. Iordache și-a obținut doctoratul în Republica Moldova, iar potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

„Femeia Fantastică” Jessie Graff a dezvăluit care va fi următorul film în care va juca

„Femeia Fantastică” Jessie Graff a dezvăluit care va fi următorul film în care va juca

Cea mai prolifică femeie care a concurat vreodată pentru trofeul cel mare la American Ninja Warrior, Jessie Graff, a devăluit numele proiectului cinematografic pentru care s-a pregătit tot anul. „Femeia Fantastică”… [citeste mai departe]

Veolia amenință că reziliază contractul cu primăria Ploiești! Adrian Dobre spune că nu va accepta o majorare a tarifului la termie

Veolia amenință că reziliază contractul cu primăria Ploiești! Adrian Dobre spune că nu va accepta o majorare a tarifului la termie

Veolia amenință că reziliază contractul cu Primăria Ploiești, în timp ce primarul Adrian Dobre spune că nu va accepta sub nicio… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Dragnea, Cavusoglu meeting: Neccesary to continue valorisation of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey

Publicat:
Dragnea, Cavusoglu meeting: Neccesary to continue valorisation of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey

Deputies' on Tuesday met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on which occasion the two diplomats talked about furthering the valorisation of the between Romania and Turkey, but also boosting commercial trade between the two countries
According to a press release, the two officials swapped ides and visions on mutual interest topics concerning a tighter cooperation within the between the two countries, including that of security in the region and the enhanced level of commercial trade

The…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Consolidating Strategic Partnership, on agenda of Dragnea - Klemm meeting

09:16, 30.08.2018 - Deputies' Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea had a meeting on Wednesday with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm, the main topic aiming at the strengthening of the Strategic partnership - "the priority of Romania's foreign affairs policy", a press release of the chamber informed.  "Beyond the defence…

PM Dancila, European Commissioner for Agriculture discuss CAP and floods

14:17, 10.07.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting with Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, on Tuesday, in the context of her working visit to Brussels, with the agenda of the discussions including the Common Agricultural Policy and the situation regarding swine fever…

Romania's trade balance deficit widens to 5 billion euros, Jan.-May 2018

11:08, 10.07.2018 - The trade balance deficit went up 12.3 percent in the first five months of 2018 as against the similar period of 2017, to over 5 billion euro, a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs."Between 1 January - 31 May 2018, FOB exports accounted…

Math prodigies gather in Cluj-Napoca for International Mathematical Olympiad

13:36, 03.07.2018 - Over 600 students from more than one hundred countries will be competing in the 59th edition of the International Mathematical Olympiad that starts on Tuesday in Cluj-Napoca.  According to a release of the Cluj County School Inspectorate, Romania hosts for the 6th time the event that was initiated…

President Iohannis - at European Council, to hail progress on military mobility

23:05, 26.06.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…

PSD's leading body decides to continue support for embattled national party leader

20:01, 22.06.2018 - The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Friday's meeting to continue support for the party's national leader Liviu Dragnea in all the political positions he is holding: national leader and speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. "The PSD's CExN decided…

Romania, Cape Verde discuss measures to restart political, diplomatic co-operation

19:39, 22.06.2018 - Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterpart from Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tava, on a visit to Bucharest, have agreed on a series of measures aimed at restarting the political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, informs Agerpres.These include finalising the…

Supreme Court refers amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure to Constitutional Court

23:06, 19.06.2018 - The Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to refer to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a bill amending the Code of Criminal Procedure, which cleared the Chamber of Deputies on Monday. According to a press statement released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the court's judges filed a joint…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 septembrie 2018
Bucuresti15°C | 27°CCer parţial noros
Iasi11°C | 22°CCer parţial noros
Cluj-Napoca11°C | 24°CCer senin
Timisoara13°C | 28°CCer parţial noros
Constanta17°C | 24°CCer parţial noros
Craiova13°C | 27°CCer senin
Brasov12°C | 21°CCer parţial noros
Baia Mare10°C | 24°CCer parţial noros
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.09.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 430.223,47 5.021.243,39
II (5/6) 9 15.934,20 -
III (4/6) 629 227,99 -
IV (3/6) 11.645 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.657.409,03

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 septembrie 2018
USD 3.9946
EUR 4.6325
CHF 4.1001
GBP 5.2059
CAD 3.0356
XAU 153.313
JPY 3.5864
CNY 0.5816
AED 1.0875
AUD 2.8372
MDL 0.2387
BGN 2.3686

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec