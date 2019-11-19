Dozens of people improved their health with Kangoo Jumps during KAPO – Health on Boots study in OradeaPublicat:
Dozens of people improved their health with Kangoo Jumps during KAPO – Health on Boots study in Oradea Kinga Sebestyen, the Romanian entrepreneur and sport guru who made Kangoo Jumps famous in Europa, launched KAPO – Health on Boots project at the beginning of 2019 in Oradea, Romania. Alongside three appreciated doctors, Alin Iova, Olivia Ligia Burta and Dorina Maria Farcas, Kinga scheduled a customized sport program for 80 people diagnosed with health problems in order to find out how Kangoo Jumps helps them improve their body shape and health. All the time monitored by doctors so that the results…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe agentiadepresamondena.com…
Sursa articol si foto: agentiadepresamondena.com
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
#2019PresidentialElection/ Ciolos: After 2-3 years in the street people understood that their vote counts
14:13, 10.11.2019 - After 2-3 years of taking to the streets, people understood that their vote does count, the massive turnout in the first part of the day showing that the part of our society wanting the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, the PLUS (Liberty, Unity,…
Regina Kangoo Jumps a renunțat la iubit pentru programul derulat la Oradea
18:02, 05.11.2019 - A dus Oradea spre cartea Recordurilor organizand in Piața Unirii cea mai mare clasa de Kangoo Jumps din istorie. Dupa succesul primului studiu KAPO – Sanatate pe ghete, in urma caruia 80 de persoane din Oradea și-au imbunatațit considerabil starea de sanatate prin exerciții de tip Kangoo…
Thousands pay tribute to Colectiv fire victims
21:45, 30.10.2019 - People marched and gathered in the thousands in the Bucur Square of Bucharest to commemorate the victims of the fire that ravaged the Colectiv Club on October 30, 2015.The crowd observed a moment of silence, lit candles and laid flowers at the victims' memorial. Adrian Albu, a survivor…
Noi panouri informative pentru iubitorii ciclismului montan in Padurea Craiului
13:47, 15.09.2019 - In ultimele zile, reprezentanti ai CAPDD Bihor (Centrul pentru Arii Protejate si Dezvoltare Durabila) au instalat, in noua locuri de pe cuprinsul destinatiei de ecoturism, tot atatea panouri informative ce contin hartile traseelor de cicloturism si alte informatii utile celor ce vor sa descopere…
Oradea se pregateste de Cartea Recordurilor
08:23, 10.09.2019 - „E nevoie sa fim peste 1.500 de persoane pentru a dobori recordul mondial și sa intram in Guiness World Records! Vino sa facem mișcare in cea mai mare clasa de Kangoo Jumps din istorie, in cel mai frumos oraș din Romania! Nu e nevoie sa ai ghete! Avem noi tot echipamentul pentru tine!”, e mesajul…
Slovak Ambassador: We thank Romanian soldiers who fought for the liberation of Czechoslovakia
12:17, 07.09.2019 - Ambassador Karol Mistrik on Friday evening, at the opening of the Slovak Culture Days, evoked the sacrifice of Romanian soldiers who fought alongside the other armies for the liberation of Czechoslovakia, saying that his people would always thank them and commemorate them every time. "We are celebrating…
PM Dancila: All men in Romania found their perfect target - the Romanian PM
20:25, 29.08.2019 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated in Pitesti that "all men in Romania found their perfect target - the Romanian PM."Asked how she commented on the fact that Liviu Dragnea challenged the current leadership of the PSD while in court, Viorica…