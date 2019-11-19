Dozens of people improved their health with Kangoo Jumps during KAPO – Health on Boots study in Oradea

Stiri Recomandate

Rudele victimelor masacrului de la Srebrenica vor șă protesteze la Stockholm împotriva acordării Premiului Nobel lui Peter Handke

Rudele victimelor masacrului de la Srebrenica plănuiesc să protesteze în Suedia împotriva acordării premiului Nobel pentru literatură… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Viorica Dăncilă, pusă la încercare cu o întrebare în engleză: Ar trebui să fim mândri de limba română

Viorica Dăncilă a participat, marți seară, la o conferință de presă, iar la un moment dat, unul dintre jurnaliștii prezenți i-a adresat o întrebare în limba engleză.… [citeste mai departe]

23 dintre castigatorii programului de burse KMG International sunt de la UPG si Liceul Lazar Edeleanu

100 de elevi de liceu și studenți cu rezultate academice deosebite din București, Constanța și Prahova au fost selectați pentru a beneficia de burse în valoare totală de 100,000 USD, în cadrul programului… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele revendică victoria asupra Statului Islamic

Peste 600 de luptători ai SI, grupare cunoscută la nivel local sub acronimul Daesh, s-au predat împreună cu familiile lor guvernului afgan în ultimele săptămâni. Oficiali susţin că atacuri aeriene ale forţelor afgane şi ale coaliţiei, lipsa fondurilor şi moralul scăzut au determinat gruparea… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Lungu după discuțiile de la Palatul Victoria - primarii municipiilor au apreciat ...

Întâlnirea de marți după-amiază, de la Palatul Victoria, dintre premierul României și o parte dintre miniștrii noului Guvern cu membrii Comitetului Director al Asociației Municipiilor din România s-a dovedit a fi de bun… [citeste mai departe]

Irlanda de Nord U21 -România U21, 0-0. Vlădoiu și Mihăilă, titulari!

Echipa națională a României U21 va disputa în această seară, de la ora 19.30, cea de-a cincea partidă din preliminariile Campionatului European din 2021 . Tricolorii vor întâlni, pe stadionul „Ballymena Showgrounds”, reprezentativa similară a Irlandei de… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis critică politica Guvernului PSD, axată pe consum. „Suntem într-o situaţie care trebuie tratată cu foarte multă atenţie”

Klaus Iohannis a declarat, marți, că politica Guvernului PSD a fost una axată pe consum. Președintele a adăugat… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă, despre raportul 10 August: E important ca justiția să acționeze cât mai repede!

Viorica Dăncilă a vorbit în cadrul unei conferințe de presă despre raportul 10 august. Fostul premier al României a precizat că în ziua respectivă se afla în concediu, alături de soțul ei. Dăncilă… [citeste mai departe]

Răspunsul Vioricăi Dăncilă la o întrebare primită în limba engleză. „Credeți-mă că aș fi putut să răspund”

Viorica Dăncilă a organizat, marți seara, o dezbatere la Palatul Parlamentului, iar, la un moment dat, unul dintre jurnaliștii prezenți i-a adresat o întrebare… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Parlamentului de la Chişinău a avut o întrevedere cu Ambasadorul României în Republica Moldova

Preşedintele Parlamentului de la Chişinău, Zinaida Greceanîi, a avut marţi o întrevedere cu Ambasadorul României în Republica Moldova, Daniel Ioniţă, informează MOLDPRES potrivit…


Dozens of people improved their health with Kangoo Jumps during KAPO – Health on Boots study in Oradea

Publicat:
Dozens of people improved their health with during KAPO – Health on Boots study in , the Romanian entrepreneur and sport guru who made famous in Europa, launched KAPO – Health on Boots project at the beginning of 2019 in Oradea, Romania. Alongside three appreciated doctors, , and , Kinga scheduled a customized sport program for 80 people diagnosed with health problems in order to find out how helps them improve their body shape and health. All the time monitored by doctors so that the results…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Ciolos: After 2-3 years in the street people understood that their vote counts

14:13, 10.11.2019 - After 2-3 years of taking to the streets, people understood that their vote does count, the massive turnout in the first part of the day showing that the part of our society wanting the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, the PLUS (Liberty, Unity,…

Regina Kangoo Jumps a renunțat la iubit pentru programul derulat la Oradea

18:02, 05.11.2019 - A dus Oradea spre cartea Recordurilor organizand in Piața Unirii cea mai mare clasa de Kangoo Jumps din istorie. Dupa succesul primului studiu KAPO – Sanatate pe ghete, in urma caruia 80 de persoane din Oradea și-au imbunatațit considerabil starea de sanatate prin exerciții de tip Kangoo…

Thousands pay tribute to Colectiv fire victims

21:45, 30.10.2019 - People marched and gathered in the thousands in the Bucur Square of Bucharest to commemorate the victims of the fire that ravaged the Colectiv Club on October 30, 2015.The crowd observed a moment of silence, lit candles and laid flowers at the victims' memorial. Adrian Albu, a survivor…

Noi panouri informative pentru iubitorii ciclismului montan in Padurea Craiului

13:47, 15.09.2019 - In ultimele zile, reprezentanti ai CAPDD Bihor (Centrul pentru Arii Protejate si Dezvoltare Durabila) au instalat, in noua locuri de pe cuprinsul destinatiei de ecoturism, tot atatea panouri informative ce contin hartile traseelor de cicloturism si alte informatii utile celor ce vor sa descopere…

Oradea se pregateste de Cartea Recordurilor

08:23, 10.09.2019 - „E nevoie sa fim peste 1.500 de persoane pentru a dobori recordul mondial și sa intram in Guiness World Records! Vino sa facem mișcare in cea mai mare clasa de Kangoo Jumps din istorie, in cel mai frumos oraș din Romania! Nu e nevoie sa ai ghete! Avem noi tot echipamentul pentru tine!”, e mesajul…

Slovak Ambassador: We thank Romanian soldiers who fought for the liberation of Czechoslovakia

12:17, 07.09.2019 - Ambassador Karol Mistrik on Friday evening, at the opening of the Slovak Culture Days, evoked the sacrifice of Romanian soldiers who fought alongside the other armies for the liberation of Czechoslovakia, saying that his people would always thank them and commemorate them every time. "We are celebrating…

PM Dancila: All men in Romania found their perfect target - the Romanian PM

20:25, 29.08.2019 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated in Pitesti that "all men in Romania found their perfect target - the Romanian PM."Asked how she commented on the fact that Liviu Dragnea challenged the current leadership of the PSD while in court, Viorica…


