Fondul Proprietatea ends 2023 with net loss of 896.1 million RON

Fondul Proprietatea recorded a net loss of 896.1 million RON in 2023, compared to a net profit of 2.769 billion RON obtained in 2022, according to a company's report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. "The losses related to the participations at fair value… [citeste mai departe]