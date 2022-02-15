Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams if COVID jab made mandatory

Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams if COVID jab made mandatoryPublicat:
Novak Djokovic is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon if COVID-19 vaccination becomes mandatory at the Grand Slams but he is not against inoculation, the world number one tennis player said, according to Reuters. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was barred from competing in this year's Australian Open, depriving the 34-year-old Serbian of the
