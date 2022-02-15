Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams if COVID jab made mandatory

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Stafeta tortei olimpice si-a inceput, joi, a doua zi pe Marele Zid Chinezesc. Actorul Jackie Chan din Hong Kong si medaliati olimpici chinezi s-au numarat printre cei care au purtat, pe rand, flacara de-a lungul unui traseu scurtat la trei zile din cauza Covid-19, informeaza Reuters. Stafeta tortei…

- Guvernul suedez a anuntat, marti, ca nu le va mai solicita calatorilor sa prezinte un test negativ la coronavirus inainte de a intra pe teritoriul tarii, informeaza Reuters. „Calatorii nu mai sunt considerati ca prezentand un risc deosebit de a afecta raspandirea Omicron in Suedia”, a transmis guvernul…

- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year’s Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country, according to Reuters. The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after…

- Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic‘s visa for a second time on Friday saying the world tennis number one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 may pose a health risk, effectively ending his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, according to Reuters. Immigration Minister…

- World tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open, according to Reuters. Judge Anthony Kelly ruled the federal…

- Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would…

- Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…