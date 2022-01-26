Dincu: Decision to send US troops to Romania exists, it is not conditioned by possible intervention of Russia in Ukraine

Dincu: Decision to send US troops to Romania exists, it is not conditioned by possible intervention of Russia in UkrainePublicat:
The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, declared on Wednesday evening that the decision regarding the deployment in the next period of a contingent of 1,000 American troops in Romania has existed for a long time and is not directly related to the situation in the region and, as such, it is not conditioned by a possible Russian intervention in Ukraine.
The minister thus responded when asked on Antena 3 to comment on a CNN piece of news according to which the American administration has already decided the number of American troops to be sent to Romania, and that, based on the…
