Dincu: Decision to send US troops to Romania exists, it is not conditioned by possible intervention of Russia in Ukraine

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, states that he remains firmly convinced that the pages of history cannot be turned to the chapters in which Europe was divided by the Iron Curtain and organized on the principle of spheres of influence, as the Russian Federation unfortunately wishes.…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania must be prepared for any possible scenario amidst the security developments in the region. "Today, we have made a complete analysis of the security situation in the region, including in terms of military, economic and energy implications,…

- The discussion in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) scheduled to start at 13:00 will consider the impact of a possible conflict on Romania and will propose a set of measures in this context, the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, said , on Wednesday, after the self-assessment meeting…

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…

- The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, will participate, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the informal meeting of the ministers of defense of the Member States of the European Union, organized in Brest, under the aegis of the French presidency of the EU Council, informs a release of the Ministry…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, and the chief of defence staff, general Daniel Petrescu, discussed on Wednesday, via videoconference, with the command teams of detached structures in foreign missions in the West Balkans, Poland, the Mediterranean Sea and within the "Allied Solace"…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, said on Thursday that Russia has a "comprehensive plan" to strengthen its military presence in the region, with significant potential for aggression against Ukraine, agerpres reports. The clarifications were made at the beginning of the anniversary…

- Greenpeace disapproves of the "experimental" Romania-US nuclear project and stresses that Romania "would become a guinea pig for insufficiently tested nuclear technologies," according to an organization's release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. "President Klaus Iohannis continues, step by step, to…