Dincu: Decision to send US troops to Romania exists, it is not conditioned by possible intervention of Russia in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Dîncu: Există un stoc destul de important de locuri în care am putea să cazăm mii de posibili refugiaţi

Dîncu: Există un stoc destul de important de locuri în care am putea să cazăm mii de posibili refugiaţi

Ministrul Apărării Naţionale, Vasile Dîncu, afirmă că România este pregătită pentru a primi mii de eventuali refugiaţi, cărora să le asigure „hrană şi condiţii bune de viaţă", iar capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

CNN: „Câteva mii de militari NATO ar putea fi trimişi în România, Bulgaria şi Ungaria pentru a face faţă ameninţărilor Rusiei”

CNN: „Câteva mii de militari NATO ar putea fi trimişi în România, Bulgaria şi Ungaria pentru a face faţă ameninţărilor Rusiei”

SUA şi mai multe ţări aliate sunt în discuţii pentru a trimite câteva mii de militari în ţările NATO din Europa de Est pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Încep să conștientizeze: restricțiile sunt eliminate în tot mai multe țări, în ciuda numărului mare de cazuri Covid-19

Încep să conștientizeze: restricțiile sunt eliminate în tot mai multe țări, în ciuda numărului mare de cazuri Covid-19

Ministerul danez al Sănătății a propus ridicarea tuturor restricțiilor rămase ca parte a luptei împotriva COVID-19 de săptămâna viitoare, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2022. Peștii s-ar putea să se streseze singuri, într-un mod inutil și ciudat, prin pesimism exagerat

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2022. Peștii s-ar putea să se streseze singuri, într-un mod inutil și ciudat, prin pesimism exagerat

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2022. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate.… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: ”România trebuie să fie pregătită pentru orice scenariu.”

Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: ”România trebuie să fie pregătită pentru orice scenariu.”

Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: Suntem gata să găzduim o prezență aliată crescută pe teritoriul nostru The post Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: "România trebuie să fie pregătită pentru orice scenariu."… [citeste mai departe]

Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

The German Ambassador in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, states that his country "continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania", in the context of the current security situation. In a message sent by the diplomatic mission to… [citeste mai departe]

Modificari importante pentru Spitalul de Pediatrie Constanta! Cladirea veche va fi demolata

Modificari importante pentru Spitalul de Pediatrie Constanta! Cladirea veche va fi demolata

Cladirea veche de pe terenul pe care va fi ridicat noul Spital de Pediatrie Constanta va fi demolata Decizia a fost anuntata ieri de directorul DSP Constanta, Cristina Schipor Proiectul cu privire la infiintarea noului… [citeste mai departe]

O profesoară din Chișinău își caută fiica dispărută de 35 de ani

O profesoară din Chișinău își caută fiica dispărută de 35 de ani

O scrisoare emoționantă a cuiva apropiat de o femeie, de o mamă, face senzație pe rețelele de socializare din Republica Moldova. Maria Porubin, doamna Marica ori nana Maria, cum îi spun cei care o cunosc bine, este profesoară la o școală din Chișinău. Toate… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul de stat adjunct al SUA: Totul indică faptul că Vladimir Putin va face uz de forţa militară până la jumătatea lunii februarie

Secretarul de stat adjunct al SUA: Totul indică faptul că Vladimir Putin va face uz de forţa militară până la jumătatea lunii februarie

Statele Unite se aşteaptă ca Rusia să poată face ''uz de forţa militară'' împotriva Ucrainei într-un fel sau altul,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia s-ar putea consulta cu China înainte de a le răspunde SUA

Rusia s-ar putea consulta cu China înainte de a le răspunde SUA

Senatorul rus Vladimir Djabarov, care este și prim-vicepreședintele Comisiei pentru Afaceri Internaționale a Consiliului Federației a spus că Rusia ar putea desfășura consultări pentru a pregăti un răspuns la reacția SUA. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Dincu: Decision to send US troops to Romania exists, it is not conditioned by possible intervention of Russia in Ukraine

Publicat:
Dincu: Decision to send US troops to Romania exists, it is not conditioned by possible intervention of Russia in Ukraine

of , , declared on Wednesday evening that the decision regarding the deployment in the next period of a contingent of 1,000 American troops in Romania has existed for a long time and is not directly related to the situation in the region and, as such, it is not conditioned by a possible Russian intervention in Ukraine.

The minister thus responded when asked on Antena 3 to comment on a CNN piece of news according to which the American administration has already decided the number of American troops to be sent to Romania, and that, based on the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Dincu: Pages of history cannot be turned to chapters in which Europe was divided by the Iron Curtain

19:40, 26.01.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, states that he remains firmly convinced that the pages of history cannot be turned to the chapters in which Europe was divided by the Iron Curtain and organized on the principle of spheres of influence, as the Russian Federation unfortunately wishes.…

Iohannis: Romania shares over 600 km of border with Ukraine, needs to make sure it is prepared

18:30, 26.01.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania must be prepared for any possible scenario amidst the security developments in the region. "Today, we have made a complete analysis of the security situation in the region, including in terms of military, economic and energy implications,…

DefMin Dincu: Discussion in CSAT to focus on issue of impact of possible conflict on Romania

13:05, 26.01.2022 - The discussion in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) scheduled to start at 13:00 will consider the impact of a possible conflict on Romania and will propose a set of measures in this context, the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, said , on Wednesday, after the self-assessment meeting…

Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

11:25, 19.01.2022 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…

Vasile Dincu, at EU member states' defmins' informal meeting

13:11, 12.01.2022 - The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, will participate, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the informal meeting of the ministers of defense of the Member States of the European Union, organized in Brest, under the aegis of the French presidency of the EU Council, informs a release of the Ministry…

DefMin, in videoconference with squad command teams of detachments on foreign missions

19:36, 22.12.2021 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, and the chief of defence staff, general Daniel Petrescu, discussed on Wednesday, via videoconference, with the command teams of detached structures in foreign missions in the West Balkans, Poland, the Mediterranean Sea and within the "Allied Solace"…

DefMin Dincu: Russia has a plan to strengthen military posture; future aggression possible against Hungary

12:40, 09.12.2021 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, said on Thursday that Russia has a "comprehensive plan" to strengthen its military presence in the region, with significant potential for aggression against Ukraine, agerpres reports. The clarifications were made at the beginning of the anniversary…

Greenpeace disapproves of 'experimental' Romania-US nuclear project

17:11, 03.11.2021 - Greenpeace disapproves of the "experimental" Romania-US nuclear project and stresses that Romania "would become a guinea pig for insufficiently tested nuclear technologies," according to an organization's release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. "President Klaus Iohannis continues, step by step, to…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 27 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 6°C
Iasi -4°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -7°C | -0°C
Timisoara -3°C | 4°C
Constanta -1°C | 4°C
Brasov -7°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 525.055,20 6.209.719,36
II (5/6) 7 25.002,62 -
III (4/6) 546 320,54 -
IV (3/6) 8.640 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.818.956,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.384
EUR 4.9443
CHF 4.7621
GBP 5.9238
CAD 3.4884
XAU 260.318
JPY 3.8393
CNY 0.6934
AED 1.1936
AUD 3.1457
MDL 0.2439
BGN 2.528

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec