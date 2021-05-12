Deputy PM Barna: DLAF blames me for how three beneficiary recruitment forms were filled out

Stiri Recomandate

Concursul internațional George Enescu 2020-2021 la Radio România Muzical

Concursul internațional George Enescu 2020-2021, ale cărui semifinale, finale și recitaluri sunt programate la București între 12 și 23 mai, poate fi ascultat la Radio România Muzical. Înregistrarea evoluțiilor din cele trei finale ale concursurilor vor… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședinte PNL vrea ca 1% din taxele pe păcănele să meargă la sport

Vicepreședintele PNL Gigel Știrbu a depus un proiect de lege care direcționează către sportul românesc de performanță 1% din taxele din licențele de organizare a jocurilor de noroc. „Am depus astăzi o inițiativă legislativă prin care 1% din din taxele… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Simptomele neurologice la pacienţii cu COVD-19 cresc de şase ori riscul de deces

Un studiu internaţional publicat marţi de revista medicală JAMA Network Open relevă faptul că pacienţii cu COVD-19 care dezvoltă simptome neurologice prezintă un risc de şase ori mai mare de deces, relatează EFE, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia de Covid-19 putea fi oprită? Ce spun experții internaționali

Un raport întocmit de o comisie independentă a concluzionat că pandemia de Covid-19 putea fi prevenită, la fel și milioanele de morți cauzate de coronavirus, dacă liderii mondiali acționau mai repede. Comisia a criticat inclusiv Organizația Mondială a Sănătății.… [citeste mai departe]

Ruta dinspre Blaj spre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, închisă până la toamnă din cauza unor lucrări executate de CJ Sibiu

Locuitorii din Blaj care se deplasează spre și dinspre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, vor fi nevoiți, de joi, să ocolească prin Copșa Mică. Consiliul Județean Sibiu… [citeste mai departe]

ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Wednesday that "there is nothing special" in the Russian Federation's decision of declaring the deputy of the military attaché… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în literatura românească. Scriitoarea Ileana Vulpescu a murit

Scriitoarea Ileana Vulpescu (88 ani) a murit. Anunțul a fost făcut de scriitorul Radu F. Alexandru. ”LA DESPĂRȚIREA DE O MARE SCRIITOARE... A plecat dintre noi ilustra romancieră (”persoană care scrie r... [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul a votat proiectul UDMR: Ajutoare de urgenţă pentru persoanele în dificultate, din partea primăriilor

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, în calitate de for decizional, proiectul de lege elaborat de UDMR, care clarifică reglementările pentru acordarea ajutoarelor de urgenţă din… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Finanțelor, Alexandru Nazare: “Suntem pe locul 3 în Europa la creștere economică!”

Comisia Europeană a revizuit în urcare estimarea privind creșterea economică a României în acest an, de la 3,8% la 5,1%. Ministrul de Finanțe, Alexandru Nazare, a transmis că sunt vești extraordinar de… [citeste mai departe]

Germania si Italia raman pe lista. A fost actualizata lista tarilor cu risc

Comitetul National pentru Situatii de Urgenta a actualizat lista tarilor cu risc epidemiologic ridicat. Toate persoanele care se intorc din aceste tari trebuie sa intre in carantina. Sunt exceptate de la masura carantinei aplicabila persoanelor care… [citeste mai departe]


Deputy PM Barna: DLAF blames me for how three beneficiary recruitment forms were filled out

Publicat:
Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna says he has gotten from the media information in connection with the control note of Romania's Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) and that according to it, he is blamed for the fact that in what regards three recruitment forms, the filling in was not done "face to face", but subsequently.

"The conclusions part, at least the one that has reached me, refers to, as far as I am concerned, only this activity of three forms the DLAF counselors deem I shouldn't have filled out, but they make a serious confusion about this. A project's recruitment activity doesn't mean…

