Decree designating Florin Citu candidate for Prime Minister position published in Official Journal

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening inked a Decree appointing Florin Citu as a candidate for Prime Minister to ask for Parliament's vote of confidence on the new Government's programme and list, the Presidential Administration informs. According to Article 103 of the Constitution, the President…

- President Klaus Iohannis started consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of designating the candidate for the…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not go, on Tuesday, to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, aimed at designating the candidate for the office of Prime Minister, according to some party sources. The head of state already had a round of consultations the previous week with…

- President Klaus Iohannis is calling, on Tuesday, the chairmen of the political parties and formations represented in Parliament for consultations in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister. AGERPRES

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday agreed Ambassador of Canada Annick Goulet, agreed Ambassador of Japan Hiroshi Ueda, and agreed Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic Maria Teresa Netto dos Santos Mariano Shearman de Macedo. President Iohannis addressed…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday, after the first round of consultations with representatives of the parties and political formations represented in Parliament, has said that the conditions for designating a candidate to the prime minister office have not been met yet. "This first round of consultations…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the sanitary restrictions that entered into force at the beginning of this week have a single purpose, namely to protect the population and reduce the huge pressure that is exerted on the healthcare system."Romania is facing an extremely complicated…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that Romania expects to receive its first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of next year, with the first to benefit from the vaccination to be the medical staff and people facing a higher risk if infected. The vaccination of the entire population…