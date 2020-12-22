Decree designating Florin Citu candidate for Prime Minister position published in Official Journal

Stiri Recomandate

Romanian Embassy in London team ensuring assistance to Romanians stuck in the Eurotunnel entry area

Romanian Embassy in London team ensuring assistance to Romanians stuck in the Eurotunnel entry area

A team of the Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London is presently at Folkestone, the entry area to the Eurotunnel, to grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens affected by the measures…

Comunicare ciudată la BioNTech/Pfizer. Inițial spuneau că actualul vaccin e bun și pentru noua tulpină, acum susțin că trebuie alt vaccin care fi gata în curând

Comunicare ciudată la BioNTech/Pfizer. Inițial spuneau că actualul vaccin e bun și pentru noua tulpină, acum susțin că trebuie alt vaccin care fi gata în curând

Laboratorul german BioNTech, producător alături de Pfizer al primului…

LIVE: CFR Cluj – „U" Craiova 0-0 | Jucați și voi ceva fotbal?

LIVE: CFR Cluj – „U“ Craiova 0-0 | Jucați și voi ceva fotbal?

Universitatea Craiova și-a dezamăgit susținătorii după meciul cu FCSB, înfrângerea însemnând și pierderea fotoliului de lider. Cu rănile încă nevindecate, alb-albaștrii sunt nevoiți să intre din nou în teren și să întâlnească o altă adversară de calibru. Mai exact…

Tudor Gheorghe, la 31 de ani de la Revoluție: Avem autostrăzi? Avem școli moderne, spitale noi? Avem politicieni intelectuali cu un limbaj cult, rafinat?

Tudor Gheorghe, la 31 de ani de la Revoluție: Avem autostrăzi? Avem școli moderne, spitale noi? Avem politicieni intelectuali cu un limbaj cult, rafinat?

Tudor Gheorghe are un mesaj sub forma unor întrebări la 31 de ani de la Revoluția din 1989.…

UDMRs Kelemen: We tell president Iohannis we intend to collaborate, work together for 4-year term

UDMRs Kelemen: We tell president Iohannis we intend to collaborate, work together for 4-year term

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that the coalition leaders told president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace about their intention to collaborate and…

Cine se bate pentru posturile cele două posturi de subprefect la Brașov?

Cine se bate pentru posturile cele două posturi de subprefect la Brașov?

După ce se liniștesc lucrurile și Guvernul va fi instalat, urmează „depolitizarea" în teritoriu. A se citi negocierea politică pentru posturile de prefect și cele de subprefect. Posturi apolitice conform legii, dar care vor fi negociate politic… La nivelul…

Mai mult oxigen la Săcele (Social)

Mai mult oxigen la Săcele (Social)

Stocator de oxigen medical, în curtea Spitalului Municipal Săcele.   Acesta va asigura fluxul necesar de oxigen, pentru pacienții cu nevoi în acest sens. Instalarea stocatorului s-a efectuat în contextul creșterii numărului de pacienți pozitivi simptomatici, mai cu seama pentru pacienții internați, cu saturația de oxigen scăzută…

Simona Halep, mesaj pentru legenda tenisului Chris Evert

Simona Halep, mesaj pentru legenda tenisului Chris Evert

Americanca Chris Evert a fost numarul 1 mondial timp de 1.000 de zile si a cucerit 18 titluri de Grand Slam. Fosta mare jucatoare de tenis Chris Evert si a serbat ziua de nastere, implinind 66 de ani, iar printre cele care i au trimis felicitari s a numarat si Simona Halep, locul doi mondial.…

LIVE: CFR Cluj – „U" Craiova 0-0 | Jucați și voi ceva fotbal? Alb-albaștrii n-au contat în atac în primul sfert de oră!

LIVE: CFR Cluj – „U“ Craiova 0-0 | Jucați și voi ceva fotbal? Alb-albaștrii n-au contat în atac în primul sfert de oră!

min. 15: Craiova nu a avut niciun atac finalizat. Mai mult, nu a intrat în careul ardelenilor! min. 10: Papură a primit galben pentru că a…


Decree designating Florin Citu candidate for Prime Minister position published in Official Journal

Publicat:
Decree designating Florin Citu candidate for Prime Minister position published in Official Journal

The decree designating as a candidate for the position of was published on Tuesday in the . designated to form the Government after consultations held at the with the political parties and formations represented in Parliament.
is to ask, within ten days, the vote of confidence of Parliament on the and the list of ministers of the new Government.

AGERPRES

President Iohannis inks Decree to designate Florin Citu for Prime Minister

21:35, 22.12.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening inked a Decree appointing Florin Citu as a candidate for Prime Minister to ask for Parliament's vote of confidence on the new Government's programme and list, the Presidential Administration informs. According to Article 103 of the Constitution, the President…

Gov't Consultations/ Iohannis meets delegation of PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR coalition

16:15, 22.12.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis started consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of designating the candidate for the…

PSD will not go to consultations at Cotroceni Palace (sources)

11:20, 22.12.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not go, on Tuesday, to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, aimed at designating the candidate for the office of Prime Minister, according to some party sources. The head of state already had a round of consultations the previous week with…

President Iohannis is calling parties to consultations for PM-candidate designation

22:45, 21.12.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis is calling, on Tuesday, the chairmen of the political parties and formations represented in Parliament for consultations in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister. AGERPRES

President Iohannis meets new ambassadors of Canada, Japan and Portugal

19:05, 15.12.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday agreed Ambassador of Canada Annick Goulet, agreed Ambassador of Japan Hiroshi Ueda, and agreed Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic Maria Teresa Netto dos Santos Mariano Shearman de Macedo. President Iohannis addressed…

Iohannis: Conditions to designate candidate to form new gov't not met

18:35, 14.12.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday, after the first round of consultations with representatives of the parties and political formations represented in Parliament, has said that the conditions for designating a candidate to the prime minister office have not been met yet. "This first round of consultations…

President Iohannis: New restrictions have sole purpose - protecting population, reducing pressure on healthcare system

19:50, 10.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the sanitary restrictions that entered into force at the beginning of this week have a single purpose, namely to protect the population and reduce the huge pressure that is exerted on the healthcare system."Romania is facing an extremely complicated…

Coronavirus/Iohannis: We expect first tranche of vaccine to reach us in 1st quarter of next year

19:35, 03.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that Romania expects to receive its first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of next year, with the first to benefit from the vaccination to be the medical staff and people facing a higher risk if infected. The vaccination of the entire population…


