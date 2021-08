Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Un seism cu magnitudinea 7,2 s-a produs sambata in vestul Haiti, fiind resimtit si in alte tari din Caraibe si urmat de o alerta de tsunami in regiune, potrivit Serviciului de prospectare geologica al Statelor Unite (USGS), informeaza Reuters. Cutremurul s-a produs la o distanta de 8 kilometri de orasul…

- The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters. “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

- Six EU member states have sent a letter to the bloc’s executive warning against halting deportations of Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, a minister from one of the signatories said, according to Reuters. “That regions of a country are not safe does…

- The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing’s behalf, according to Reuters. Opening a new area of tensions…

- Zece angajati ai Serviciului de Inmatriculari din Timisoara au fost ridicati, luni dimineata, de ofiterii DGA, fiind cercetati pentru luare de mita. Cei 10 sunt toți lucratori la ghișee și au fost chemati luni dimineața la o ședinta de prevenire, unde și-au facut apariția ofiterii DGA, arata opiniatimisoarei.ro.…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters. In his first comments after what some European…

- Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters. Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…