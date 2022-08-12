Stiri Recomandate

Cinci tineri din Valui au fost arestaţi în urma unor percheziţii desfăşurate în satul Unţeşti

Cinci tineri cu vârste cuprinse între 17 şi 24 de ani au fost reţinuţi, vineri, de poliţişti în urma unor percheziţii care au avut loc la domiciliile acestora, în localitatea Unţeşti, comuna Bogdăneşti.… [citeste mai departe]

Trump: „Publicaţi documentele acum!”

Fostul preşedinte american Donald Trump a cerut publicarea imediată a mandatului în virtutea căruia a fost efectuată percheziţia la reşedinţa sa din statul Florida, în contextul în care, conform unor surse judiciare, agenţii FBI ar fi căutat documente clasificate despre arme nucleare. O instanţă judiciară a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

FIFA - Startul Cupei Mondiale din Qatar va fi devansat cu o zi

Meciul de deschidere a Cupei Mondiale FIFA din Qatar, care va avea loc la sfârșitul acestui an, a fost devansat cu o zi, gazdele find cele care vor începe turneul, jucând împotriva Ecuadorului. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Șobolanii își fac de cap pe străzile din București. Unde pot face cetățenii reclamații

Temperaturile înalte și gunoaiele depozitate pe străzile din oraș i-au scos pe șobolani din subteran. Nu se mai sperie de oameni și caută mâncare chiar și în zonele aglomerate din București. Calea Moșilor… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Proiect de ameliorare a efectelor secetei: la Buzău, apele uzate vor fi utilizate în irigații

Articolul VIDEO Proiect de ameliorare a efectelor secetei: la Buzău, apele uzate vor fi utilizate în irigații se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . Un proiect experimental este în pregătire la… [citeste mai departe]

CSM - favorable opinion on draft modifications to the Justice laws (sources)

The Plenary of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Friday gave a favourable opinion, with observations, the draft modifications to the Justice laws, CSM sources told AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin 1.200 de migranţi, înecaţi sau daţi dispăruţi în Mediterana în prima jumătate a anului (raport ONU)

Numărul migranţilor înecaţi sau daţi dispăruţi în Marea Mediterană s-a ridicat la 1.200 în prima jumătate a acestui an, conform estimărilor anunţate vineri de Înaltul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ne alegem laptopul

Pentru că trăim în era tehnologiei și asistăm la evoluția ei, ne dorim să beneficiem de toate avantajele pe care ni le oferă. Nu mai este un secret faptul că, tehnologia avansată, cât și gadgeturile, ne-au ușurat și ne-au îmbunătățit activitățile de zi cu zi. Printre cele mai folositoare gadgeturi se regăsesc, cu siguranță, laptopurile. […] Articolul Cum… [citeste mai departe]

CSM, aviz favorabil pentru legile justiţiei. Predoiu: „Sunt susţinute de Coaliţie şi, dacă îmi permiteţi o glumă, nesusţinute de USR”. Avertismentul unui judecător

Ministrul Justiţiei, Cătălin Predoiu, a susţinut,… [citeste mai departe]

Turul Ținutul Secuiesc - Ciclistul Cristian Răileanu a câştigat etapa a patra iar Szymon Rekita se menţine lider

Rutierul român Cristian Răileanu (CSA Steaua) a câştigat etapa a patra a Turului ciclist al Ţinutului Secuiesc, desfăşurată vineri între Miercurea Ciuc şi Harghita Băi.… [citeste mai departe]


CSM - favorable opinion on draft modifications to the Justice laws (sources)

Publicat:
of the of Magistrates (CSM) on Friday gave a favourable opinion, with observations, the draft modifications to the Justice laws, CSM sources told AGERPRES.

