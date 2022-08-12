CSM - favorable opinion on draft modifications to the Justice laws (sources)Publicat:
The Plenary of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Friday gave a favourable opinion, with observations, the draft modifications to the Justice laws, CSM sources told AGERPRES.
