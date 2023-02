Niculescu/ Golubic duo advance to womens double semifinal at WTA in Lyon

Romanian-Swiss duo Monica Niculescu/Viktorija Golubic qualified on Thursday for the women's double semifinals of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Lyon, with prizes worth 225,480 EUR, after defeating the US pair made up of Kaitlyn Christian/Sabrina Santamaria,… [citeste mai departe]