COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,258 people immunised in last 24 hours Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,258 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 10,071 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3 of the Moderna vaccine and 10,184 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. CNCAV shows that 17,264 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 2,994 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

