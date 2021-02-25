COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,258 people immunised in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Flutur anunță că „ne luptăm cu toată forța” pentru ca Autostrada A7 să fie până la ...

Flutur anunță că „ne luptăm cu toată forța” pentru ca Autostrada A7 să fie până la ...

 Președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, a declarat că se luptă pentru ca Autostrada A7 să fie inclusă la finanțare în totalitate de la București până la Siret. Gheorghe Flutur a spus… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea: “Voi face plângere penală pentru refuzul de a dubla alocațiile / Turcan: “E o declarație politicianistă”

Gabriela Firea: “Voi face plângere penală pentru refuzul de a dubla alocațiile / Turcan: “E o declarație politicianistă”

Gabriela Firea a depus, joi, in Comisia de Muncă amendament la buget pentru dublarea alocațiilor și a făcut un apel către politicieni de a… [citeste mai departe]

Primele promisiuni făcute de noul episcop vicar al Devei și Hunedoarei, al doilea cel mai tânăr ierarh al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române: Să fim alături de oameni

Primele promisiuni făcute de noul episcop vicar al Devei și Hunedoarei, al doilea cel mai tânăr ierarh al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române: Să fim alături de oameni

Arhimandritul Nestor Dinculeană a fost ales Arhiereu vicar al Episcopiei… [citeste mai departe]

Mărțișor 2021: Cum va fi organizată cea de-a 55-a ediție

Mărțișor 2021: Cum va fi organizată cea de-a 55-a ediție

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb - Sputnik. Unul dintre cele 16 spectacole ale Festivalului Internațional de Muzică „Mărţişor–2021”, va fi dedicat medicilor din Republica Moldova, care din martie 2020 sunt în prima linie de luptă cu noul tip de coronavirus. Programul spectacolelor a fost prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la avizarea bugetului în comisii. Solomon (PSD), către USR PLUS: Dacă erați ciobani, vă dădea afară proprietarul oilor

Scandal la avizarea bugetului în comisii. Solomon (PSD), către USR PLUS: Dacă erați ciobani, vă dădea afară proprietarul oilor

Bugetele ministerelor au primit aviz din partea comisiilor de specialitate, dar nu fără scandal. Cele mai mari dispute nu au fost pe bani,… [citeste mai departe]

Record de acuzații pentru o angajată a CARP

Record de acuzații pentru o angajată a CARP

O angajată a Casei de Ajutor Reciproc a Pensionarilor (CARP) Suceava a fost trimisă în judecată de Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Suceava. Aceasta este acuzată de peste 1.000 de fapte de delapidare și 1.900 de falsuri în înscrisuri. Potrivit unui comunicat al Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Suceava, din… [citeste mai departe]

PSD demască bătaia de joc a Coaliției la dezbaterea bugetului în comisii: 3 minute pentru 44 de amendamente la ședința condusă de Monica Anisie!

PSD demască bătaia de joc a Coaliției la dezbaterea bugetului în comisii: 3 minute pentru 44 de amendamente la ședința condusă de Monica Anisie!

Învățământul românesc a pierdut, joi, la masa la care membrii comisiilor de specialitate din Parlament… [citeste mai departe]

Dănuț Dinu în CL Pitești către președintele de ședință, Dumitru Virgil Chivu: „‘Deși am promis că nu mai bat pe nimeni, chiar că te bat!”

Dănuț Dinu în CL Pitești către președintele de ședință, Dumitru Virgil Chivu: „‘Deși am promis că nu mai bat pe nimeni, chiar că te bat!”

  Prima parte a Consiliului Local Pitești din această după amiază s-a desfășurat sub semnul… [citeste mai departe]

Generali lansează Fenice 190, un plan de investiții în valoare de 3,5 miliarde euro

Generali lansează Fenice 190, un plan de investiții în valoare de 3,5 miliarde euro

Fenice 190 este prima inițiativă care marchează celebrarea a 190 de ani de la înființarea Assicurazioni Generali, în 1831, la Trieste. Peste 1 miliard euro au fost deja alocați prin intermediul a 10 fonduri de investiții axate pe… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV DOCUMENTUL INTEGRAL prin care se cere reînființarea Mitropoliei Tomisului

EXCLUSIV DOCUMENTUL INTEGRAL prin care se cere reînființarea Mitropoliei Tomisului

Biserica Ortodoxă Română va avea, în curând, așa cum STIRIPESURSE.RO a anunțat în exclusivitate, o nouă mitropolie! Este vorba despre reînființarea Mitropoliei Tomisului, cea mai veche de pe teritoriul țării. Reînfințarea Mitropoliei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,258 people immunised in last 24 hours

Publicat:
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,258 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,258 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 10,071 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3 of the Moderna vaccine and 10,184 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the of Vaccinations application. CNCAV shows that 17,264 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 2,994 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.
Since the beginning of the vaccination…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19/29,344 persons immunised in the past 24 hours

19:25, 23.02.2021 - The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 29,344 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 19,662 - Pfizer, 75 - Moderna and 9,607 - AstraZeneca, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 29,865 people inoculated in past 24 hours

19:10, 22.02.2021 - he National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry app, 29,865 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 19,934 injected with the…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 39,820 people inoculated in past 24 hours

18:55, 18.02.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 39,820 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 28,534 injected with…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 37,137 people inoculated in past 24 hours, day one for AstraZeneca serum

21:26, 15.02.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 37,137 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 27,290 injected with…

More than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Romania since beginning of immunization campaign

12:50, 11.02.2021 - More than a hundred thousand people have been scheduled so far for the COVID-19 vaccination with the serum produced by AstraZeneca, the national immunization platform informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. It is about 50,978 women and 49,022 men and the exact time when 100,000 appointments…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 40,812 people immunised in last 24 hours

23:40, 10.02.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 40,812 doses of vaccine were administered nationwide, of which 36,763 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 4,049 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Tuesday by the National…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 38,807 people immunized in the last 24 hours

20:50, 09.02.2021 - The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) reports that 38,807 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 33,862 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 4,945 doses of Modern vaccine, according to data provided on Tuesday by the National Public Health Institute through…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 38,346 people immunised in last 24 hours

18:45, 25.01.2021 - The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Monday reported that in the last 24 hours 38,346 people have been immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of the people vaccinated in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 26 februarie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 19°C
Iasi 2°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 14°C
Timisoara 3°C | 20°C
Constanta 4°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.02.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 664.068,96 2.027.590,96
II (5/6) 14 15.811,16 -
III (4/6) 741 298,72 -
IV (3/6) 11.407 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.812.513,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 februarie 2021
USD 3.9845
EUR 4.8725
CHF 4.4025
GBP 5.6427
CAD 3.1929
XAU 229.642
JPY 3.7566
CNY 0.6178
AED 1.0848
AUD 3.1869
MDL 0.2291
BGN 2.4912

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec