Coronavirus/ Citu: We're not planning restrictions; on the contrary, we may relax Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that he is not taking into account new restrictions in regards to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, mentioning that in Romania the number of infections has dropped or reached a ceiling and recalled that the vaccination campaign is starting. "From what I saw in the past days, the number of infections has dropped or reached a ceiling, we will see what happens after, but we have a government that can take decisions immediately and this was in fact, our purpose, to have a government invested as fast as possible in order to make decisions… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

