Coronavirus/ Citu: We're not planning restrictions; on the contrary, we may relax

Guvernul Cîțu calcă în picioare referendumul lui Iohannis chiar de la prima ședință/ VIDEO

Guvernul Cîțu s-a reunit miercuri seara la Palatul Victoria, imediat după depunerea jurământului. Nu a fost o ședință de guvern propriu-zisă, ci doar una de instalare și de anunțare a priorităților pentru prima… [citeste mai departe]

Crăciunul în România: Tradiții și superstiții ținute cu sfințenie în toate zonele din țară

Crăciunul în România: Tradiții și superstiții ținute cu sfințenie în toate zonele din țară Pe lângă sărbătoarea creștină, perioada Crăciunului este o perioadă plină de tradiții și superstiții transmise… [citeste mai departe]

Pelosi îl somează pe Trump să semneze planul de asistenţă, pentru evitarea unui blocaj instituţional

Nancy Pelosi, preşedintele Camerei Reprezentanţilor din SUA şi unul dintre liderii Partidului Democrat, îi cere preşedintelui în funcţie, Donald Trump, să semneze planul de asistenţă financiară… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer a ajuns cu mașina într-o groapă, pe strada Ion Creangă din Capitală, aflată în reparație

Ghinion pentru un șofer care se deplasa pe strada Ion Creangă din Capitală. Acesta a ajuns cu automobilul în şanţ. S-a întâmplat în această seară, pe o porțiune de drum care se află în reparație. [citeste mai departe]

Primaria comanda un nou studiu al calitatii aerului in municipiul Constanta

Primaria Constanta consulta piata in vederea determinarii valorii estimate a serviciului de "Elaborare a studiului de calitatea aerului in Municipiul Constanta si a Planului de calitate a aerului in Municipiul Constanta Data limita pentru transmitere… [citeste mai departe]

POT ⎪ Povestea unei tabere de artă

2020 este anul în care am aflat că pot să dau tot ce pot. Alături de o echipă de oameni creativi, entuziaști și generoși, am reușit să le oferim unor copii instituționalizați din Oltenia, mai întâi, o tabără de creație și creativitate, iar mai apoi, câteva cadouri de Crăciun. POT... The post POT ⎪ Povestea unei tabere de artă… [citeste mai departe]

Accident lângă Mihai Viteazu, un TIR condus de un șofer din Mociu a ajuns pe contrasens, doi răniți

Un accident rutier s-a produs miercuri, 23 decembrie, în jurul orei 15, în afara localității Mihai Viteazu din județul Cluj. Conducatorul unui ansamblu de vehicule în varstă de 58 de ani, din… [citeste mai departe]

Lavrov a comentat noile sancțiuni ale SUA împotriva Rusiei

BUCUREȘTI, 23 dec - Sputnik. Moscova va răspunde noilor sancțiuni ale SUA și va trage concluzii cu privire la întreaga gamă de relații cu Washingtonul, a declarat ministrul rus de externe Sergei Lavrov într-o conferință de presă în urma discuțiilor cu vicepremierul și ministrul de… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Tache – două premiere în luna cadourilor: Crăciunul cu fiul ei și lansarea proiectului „Lumea lu` Tache”

Pentru Oana Tache, luna decembrie este una a noutăților. Ea va petrece primele sărbători în trei și lansează un proiect în exclusivitate: „Lumea lu` Tache”, cu o… [citeste mai departe]

Poziția Asociației Pro Infrastructură față de Cătălin Drulă, noul ministru al Transporturilor. „Vom rămâne la fel: total independenți, apolitici și obiectivi”

Asociația Pro Infrastructură a informat prin intermediul… [citeste mai departe]


Coronavirus/ Citu: We're not planning restrictions; on the contrary, we may relax

Publicat:
Coronavirus/ Citu: We're not planning restrictions; on the contrary, we may relax

stated on Wednesday that he is not taking into account new restrictions in regards to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, mentioning that in Romania the number of infections has dropped or reached a ceiling and recalled that the vaccination campaign is starting. "From what I saw in the past days, the number of infections has dropped or reached a ceiling, we will see what happens after, but we have a government that can take decisions immediately and this was in fact, our purpose, to have a government invested as fast as possible in order to make decisions

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


