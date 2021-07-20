Collective immunity acquired through disease and vaccination against COVID-19 is 44 pct nationally

Stiri Recomandate

Cîţu, despre documentul controversat privind strategia de comunicare: Din exces de zel au emis multe documente colaboratorii mei. Orban să vină cu probe

Cîţu, despre documentul controversat privind strategia de comunicare: Din exces de zel au emis multe documente colaboratorii mei. Orban să vină cu probe

Premierul Florin Cîţu a declarat că documentul prin care susţinătorilor săi le sunt date… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Cîţu: Noi relaxări de la 1 august, dar nu se va renunţa la purtarea măştii de protecţie în interior

Premierul Cîţu: Noi relaxări de la 1 august, dar nu se va renunţa la purtarea măştii de protecţie în interior

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat marţi că de la 1 august vor fi noi relaxări legate de pandemie, care vizează în special evenimentele care au loc în aer liber, dar nu… [citeste mai departe]

VIITURA nu i-a speriat, cei 60 de turiști au rămas în camping la Zănoaga.VIDEO

VIITURA nu i-a speriat, cei 60 de turiști au rămas în camping la Zănoaga.VIDEO

VIITURA nu i-a speriat, pe cei 60 de turiști care decis să rămână în continuare în camping,potrivit ISU Dâmbovița, căsuțele de campare nu au fost afectate The post VIITURA nu i-a speriat, cei 60 de turiști au rămas în camping la Zănoaga.VIDEO… [citeste mai departe]

Cartierul Danubiana primește o șansă pentru modernizare

Cartierul Danubiana primește o șansă pentru modernizare

@ Primăria Popești-Leordeni a ofertat administratorul pentru întreaga suprafață de teren ce reprezintă căile de acces, spații verzi, teren curți construcții și instalații de apă și canalizare Cartierul de blocuri de lângă fosta fabrică de anvelope Danubiana are nevoie urgentă de reabilitare… [citeste mai departe]

Instabilitatea atmosferică accentuată va cuprinde, treptat, toată ţara

Instabilitatea atmosferică accentuată va cuprinde, treptat, toată ţara

Instabilitatea atmosferică accentuată va cuprinde, treptat, toată ţara Arhivă Foto: Maria Mandita. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂȚI - Meteorologii au emis noi avertizări de coduri galbene şi de furtuni care cuprind, treptat, toată ţara, până… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara caută proiectant pentru amenajarea pistelor de biciclete și trotuarelor pe sub două poduri

Primăria Timișoara caută proiectant pentru amenajarea pistelor de biciclete și trotuarelor pe sub două poduri

Municipalitatea timișoreană a lansat procedura privind atribuirea contractului de prestări servicii de proiectare care vizează Studiul de Fezabilitate pentru amenajarea pistelor… [citeste mai departe]

Orban: „Cine umilește președintele PNL umilește fiecare membru al PNL"

Orban: „Cine umilește președintele PNL umilește fiecare membru al PNL”

Preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, a afirmat marţi, la Ploieşti, că cine îl umileşte pe preşedintele PNL umileşte partidul în ansamblul său şi implicit pe fiecare dintre membrii acestuia. „Pentru mine, a fi preşedintele Partidului Naţional Liberal… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Frederik al Danemarcei şi-a anulat călătoria la Tokyo după ce a intrat în contract cu o persoană infectată cu Covid-19

Prinţul Frederik al Danemarcei şi-a anulat călătoria la Tokyo după ce a intrat în contract cu o persoană infectată cu Covid-19

Prinţul moştenitor Frederik al Danemarcei şi-a anulat călătoria la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo după ce a intrat în contact cu o persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Câştigătorii şi pierzătorii pandemiei: Netflix şi HBO, creştere spectaculoasă pe piaţa media din România. Domeniile cu cele mai mari pierderi

Câştigătorii şi pierzătorii pandemiei: Netflix şi HBO, creştere spectaculoasă pe piaţa media din România. Domeniile cu cele mai mari pierderi

Industria de media şi divertisment din România ar urma să crească în acest an cu 8,09% comparativ… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo! Codul portocaliu de furtuni şi ploi torenţiale, prelungit în Bacău și alte 22 de judeţe

Alertă meteo! Codul portocaliu de furtuni şi ploi torenţiale, prelungit în Bacău și alte 22 de judeţe

Meteorologii au prelungit Codul portocaliu de furtuni şi ploi torenţiale, până în noaptea de marţi spre miercuri, în Bacău și alte 22 de judeţe din Moldova, Transilvania, Maramureş şi… [citeste mai departe]


Collective immunity acquired through disease and vaccination against COVID-19 is 44 pct nationally

Publicat:
Collective immunity acquired through disease and vaccination against COVID-19 is 44 pct nationally

The head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), , said, on Tuesday, that, at the national level, according to the most recent estimates, the collective immunity rate acquired by disease and vaccination is of 44 pct nationally, and over 60 pct in the counties of Cluj, Ilfov and the City of Bucharest.

"We have finalized, together with our colleagues from the for , the estimation of the population share with a degree of protection towards the COVID disease obtained by vaccination and having the disease. (...)…

