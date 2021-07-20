Collective immunity acquired through disease and vaccination against COVID-19 is 44 pct nationally

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Seful Comitetului national de coordonare a activitatilor privind vaccinarea impotriva SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, a declarat, marti, ca, la nivel national, potrivit celei mai recente estimari, rata de imunitate colectiva dobandita prin boala si vaccinare este de 44%, iar in judetele Cluj si Ilfov…

- In the week of June 21 - 27, 39.5% of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov and Bacau, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). According to the quoted source, 58% of the total deaths were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Galati, Arges and…

- Președintele CNCAV, Valeriu Gheorghița, a explicat faptul ca tulpina Delta este mult mai agresiva decat tulpinile anterioare și, mai ales, are un grad ridicat de contagiozitate, un caz de infecție riscand sa genereze alte 6-7 cazuri secundare. ”Sunt cateva elemente care țin de contagiozitate și gradul…

- Head of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday said that, so far, 13,391 children between 12 and 15 years old have been immunised, most of them in Bucharest - 3,152 and in the counties of Cluj - 1,173, Ilfov - 631 and Timis -…

- In the week of May 17 - 23, 2021, 31.8pct of all COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Prahova, Bihor and Alba, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). According to the weekly monitoring report, 31.5pct of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Cluj, Neamt.…

- COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Bucharest is about 33.8% of the resident population, said on Tuesday Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita. "I would like to make a clarification. The population we are referring to is the resident population,…

- Coordinator of Romania's COVID-19 vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that there is a clear prospect of immunising this summer 12-15-year-olds in the country using the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. He told a news conference that Pfizer BioNTech had submitted all the necessary…

- The chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, confirmed on Tuesday that Romania has started demarches for the green vaccination certificate. State Secretary with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said that the demarche is a joint one…