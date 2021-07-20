Collective immunity acquired through disease and vaccination against COVID-19 is 44 pct nationally

Collective immunity acquired through disease and vaccination against COVID-19 is 44 pct nationallyPublicat:
The head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said, on Tuesday, that, at the national level, according to the most recent estimates, the collective immunity rate acquired by disease and vaccination is of 44 pct nationally, and over 60 pct in the counties of Cluj, Ilfov and the City of Bucharest.
"We have finalized, together with our colleagues from the National Institute for Public Health, the estimation of the population share with a degree of protection towards the COVID disease obtained by vaccination and having the disease. (...)…
