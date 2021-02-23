Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021 Coletaria.ro aims to grow its team with 40 new employees in 2021, to over 80 employees, based on the evolution of the business, after recording last year a growth of 300% in the number of Romanian employees. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the team growth is part of this year's developing strategy of Coletaria.ro, the company doubling its investments on the Romanian market to 2 million Euro. "The investments began last year, through a spring opening of the Oradea warehouse and transforming the Bucharest warehouse in a regional hub for serving the clients… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

