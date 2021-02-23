Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Activitatea minelor din Valea Jiului a revenit la normal

Activitatea minelor din Valea Jiului a revenit la normal

Activitatea minelor din Valea Jiului a revenit la normal, primul tren cu cărbune urmând să fie livrat, marţi după-amiază, către Termocentrala Mintia, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES , directorul general al Complexului Energetic Hunedoara (CEH), Samuel Dioane. Potrivit acestuia, se lucrează normal… [citeste mai departe]

Titus Corlăţean a primit-o pe E.S. Violeta Motulaite, ambasadorul Republicii Lituania

Titus Corlăţean a primit-o pe E.S. Violeta Motulaite, ambasadorul Republicii Lituania

Preşedintele Comisiei pentru politică externă, senatorul Titus Corlăţean, a primit-o la data de 22 februarie a.c., pe E.S. Violeta Motulaite, ambasadorul Republicii Lituania în Romania. Senatorul Corlăţean a adresat felicitări… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie între frați, cu lemne și topoare!

Bătaie între frați, cu lemne și topoare!

Jandarmii au fost nevoiți să intervină aseară pentru a calma spiritele și a depărți doi frați. Aceștia, de la ceartă, au ajuns să se lovească cu lemne și topoare. Pe numele lor au fost întocmite dosare penale. Aseară, un scandal a izbucnit într-un cartier al Bistriței. A fost nevoie de intervenția jandarmilor pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Toate școlile din orașul Covasna intră în scenariul galben

Toate școlile din orașul Covasna intră în scenariul galben

Toate unitățile de învățământ din orașul Covasna intră, începând de marți, în scenariul galben, în contextul în care incidența a trecut de un caz la mia de locuitori, a anunțat marți Inspectoratul... [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Sectorului 1 vrea să înfiinţeze Şcoala Regală în zona Casei Presei Libere

Primăria Sectorului 1 vrea să înfiinţeze Şcoala Regală în zona Casei Presei Libere

„Elevii bucureșteni vor beneficia de o nouă unitate de învățământ care va fi înființată de Primăria Sectorului 1 în zona Casa Presei Libere”, a anunțat Clotilde Armand, edilul de sector.Primăria Sectorului 1 vrea să înfiinţeze… [citeste mai departe]

„Fluturii sunt liberi”, o nouă premieră a Teatrului „Birlic”

„Fluturii sunt liberi”, o nouă premieră a Teatrului „Birlic”

Sâmbătă, 27 februarie 2021, de la ora 18,00 la Sala „Draga Olteanu Matei" din Fălticeni va avea loc premiera spectacolului „Fluturii sunt liberi", a Teatrului „Birlic". Regia este semnată de tânăra actriţă şi regizor Ana Maria Fasolă.Intrarea se face doar pe bază… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii l-a demis pe managerul interimar al Institutului Național de Boli Infecțioase „Prof. Univ. Dr Matei Balș”

Ministrul Sănătăţii l-a demis pe managerul interimar al Institutului Național de Boli Infecțioase „Prof. Univ. Dr Matei Balș”

Ministrul Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, a decis luni demiterea managerului interimar al Institutului Național de Boli Infecțioase… [citeste mai departe]

Superbe peisaje din ocoalele silvice sucevene, prezentate online de RNP

Superbe peisaje din ocoalele silvice sucevene, prezentate online de RNP

Pădurile aflate în administrarea ocoalelor silvice sucevene au devenit un fel de "vedete" online, aproape săptămânal fiind prezentate de către RNP ca model unei comunități online de peste 130.000 de utilizatori din toată țara.Fie că sunt brazi înalți de zeci… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu le-a transmis parlamentarilor PSD să pună mâna pe carte

Florin Cîțu le-a transmis parlamentarilor PSD să pună mâna pe carte

Premierul Florin Cîţu le-a transmis parlamentarilor PSD să pună “mâna pe carte”, acuzându-i în acest fel că nu ştiu să citească proiectul de buget pentru 2021 pe care Guvernul l-a elaborat, scrie Agerpres . “Dragi colegi şi stimaţi români, aşa cum v-am spus,… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL: Încep reparațiile capitale la Podul Cernavodă pe A2

OFICIAL: Încep reparațiile capitale la Podul Cernavodă pe A2

OFICIAL: Încep reparațiile capitale la Podul Cernavodă pe A2 Foto: wikipedia.org  Compania de Drumuri a emis ordinul pentru începerea lucrărilor de Reparații Capitale la Podul Cernavodă pe A 2 - Autostrada Soarelui, organizarea de șantier urmând să înceapă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021

Publicat:
Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021

Coletaria.ro aims to grow its team with 40 new employees in 2021, to over 80 employees, based on the evolution of the business, after recording last year a growth of 300% in the number of Romanian employees.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the team growth is part of this year's developing strategy of Coletaria.ro, the company doubling its investments on the Romanian market to 2 million Euro.

"The investments began last year, through a spring opening of the Oradea warehouse and transforming the Bucharest warehouse in a regional hub for serving the clients…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's negative natural population growth doubles in 2020

12:10, 10.02.2021 - Romania's negative natural population growth has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 to minus 118,587 persons compared to minus 57,244 persons, as the 2019 negative natural increase was almost equalled in the last three months of the year alone, the National Institute of Statistics said in a release…

Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, takees total to 59 people

15:40, 09.02.2021 - Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, have been registered in Romania. "The Health Ministry was informed today by the National Institute of Public Health - National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control (CNSCBT) that three new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection,…

First batch of anti-COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, to arrive Wednesday in Romania

12:56, 12.01.2021 - The first batch of 14,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive on Wednesday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed Tuesday. According to the source,…

Searches to dismantle group that owned clandestine cigarette factories at home and abroad (sources)

09:40, 17.12.2020 - Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - the Iasi Territorial Service, together with judicial police officers with the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, are conducting, on Thursday morning, 40 home searches in Bucharest and in the counties…

Annual meeting of Chief of Defense Staff with Defense Attaches accredited in Bucharest

21:20, 15.12.2020 - he Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu, participated, on Tuesday, in the annual meeting with the Defense Attaches accredited in Bucharest, held at the "Carol I" National Defense University, on which occasion he stressed that the relations between the Romanian army and…

ForMin Aurescu to have political consultations with Macedonian counterpart

16:45, 15.12.2020 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will have political consultations, on Wednesday, with his Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani, who will pay an official visit to Bucharest. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (AME) release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the talks will focus on the stage…

Constanta County still first in COVID-19 positivity rate at 7.48; Bucharest at 6.20

14:30, 01.12.2020 - Constanta County is still at a 14-day cumulative SARS-CoV-2 positivity rate in excess of 7 per 1,000 population , according to the Tuesday's daily COVID-19 reporting of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES. According…

MApN: Ceremony of December 1 in restricted format at Triumphal Arch, without public participation

14:55, 27.11.2020 - Approximately 150 servicemen from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) will participate, on Tuesday, December 1, starting with 11:00 hrs, in the official ceremony in restricted format, organized on the occasion of Romania's National Day in the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest. According to a…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 februarie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 12°C
Iasi -2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 9°C
Timisoara 1°C | 15°C
Constanta 2°C | 9°C
Brasov -2°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.02.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 664.068,96 2.027.590,96
II (5/6) 14 15.811,16 -
III (4/6) 741 298,72 -
IV (3/6) 11.407 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.812.513,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 februarie 2021
USD 4.0188
EUR 4.8746
CHF 4.4703
GBP 5.6364
CAD 3.1819
XAU 232.082
JPY 3.804
CNY 0.6218
AED 1.0941
AUD 3.1656
MDL 0.2288
BGN 2.4923

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec