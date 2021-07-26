Stiri Recomandate

CNCAV: 14,372 people vaccinated against COVID in past 24 hours

Publicat:
CNCAV: 14,372 people vaccinated against COVID in past 24 hours

A number of 14,372 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,304 representing the first dose and 5,068 the second dose, according to a report the National Coordinating Committee for against COVID-19 (CNCAV) released on Monday.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,332,709 doses have been administered to 4,951,218 people, of whom 4,799,196 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, two general adverse reactions were…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


