CNCAV: 14,372 people vaccinated against COVID in past 24 hours A number of 14,372 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,304 representing the first dose and 5,068 the second dose, according to a report the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) released on Monday. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,332,709 doses have been administered to 4,951,218 people, of whom 4,799,196 have been fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, two general adverse reactions were… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A total of 7,987 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 4,737 representing the first dose and 3,250 the second dose, according to a report released by the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,013 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 522 of Moderna vaccine, 217 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,431 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Since…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,311 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,918 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 552 of Moderna vaccine, 321 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,520 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CNCAV…

- In the past 24 hours, 18,997 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 12,867 - Pfizer, 5,151 - Johnson & Johnson, 583 - Moderna and 369 - AstraZeneca, according to a report sent by the National Coordinating Committee on Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19. According to CNCAV,…

- In the last 24 hours, 23,750 doses of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were administered, of which 16,500 - Pfizer, 5,252 - Johnson & Johnson, 1,160 - Moderna and 838 - AstraZeneca, according to a report sent by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV). CNCAV…

- In the last 24 hours, 20,040 doses of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were administered, of which 16,283 - Pfizer, 2,332 - Johnson & Johnson, 662 - Moderna and 763 - AstraZeneca, according to a report sent by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV). CNCAV…

- In the last 24 hours there were 41,228 vaccine doses administered, among which 27,792 - Pfizer, 9,121 - Johnson&Johnson, 2,626 - Moderna and 1,689 - AstraZeneca, according to a press release sent by the National Committee of coordinating activities regarding vaccination (CNCAV) against COVID-19.…

- In the past 24 hours, 64,133 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 50,450 Pfizer, 2,001 Moderna, 4,377 AstraZeneca and 7,305 Johnson & Johnson, according to a report by the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV ) against COVID-19. CNCAV shows that,…