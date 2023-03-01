China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

- Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

- The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

- Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects to determine if their permit program violates European Union laws on state subsidies, according to Bloomberg. The Danish Energy Agency is working with its lawyers and the European Commission to ascertain whether…

- A European Parliament body supervising anti-lobbying and lawmakers’ conduct rules must be given the power and money to launch independent investigations into abuses in the wake of a major corruption scandal, the European Ombudsman’s office warned Monday, according to AP News. European Ombudsman Emily…

- Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive, according to Reuters. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated January 26, was…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…