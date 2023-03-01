China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence

Stiri Recomandate

Postul a devenit un lux pentru teleormăneni

Postul a devenit un lux pentru teleormăneni

Social Postul a devenit un lux pentru teleormăneni martie 1, 2023 14:25 Luni, 27 februarie, creștinii ortodocși au intrat în Postul Paștelui. Durata acestuia este de 40 de zile, anul acesta, Învierea Domnului, fiind sărbătorită pe data de 16 aprilie. De asemenea, Postul Mare este cel mai lung de peste an, dar și… [citeste mai departe]

Ramzan Kadîrov este bolnav, cu suspiciuni de otrăvire, și a chemat la Groznîi un nefrolog din străinătate: „N-are încredere în medicii de la Moscova"

Ramzan Kadîrov este bolnav, cu suspiciuni de otrăvire, și a chemat la Groznîi un nefrolog din străinătate: „N-are încredere în medicii de la Moscova”

Ramzan Kadîrov, 46 de ani, are probleme majore de sănătate, cel mai probabil probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Traditii funerare in Romania si alegerea celor mai bune servicii de acest fel

Traditii funerare in Romania si alegerea celor mai bune servicii de acest fel

Traditiile funerare din Romania au o istorie lunga si bogata, influentata atat de locatia geografica a tarii, cat si de mostenirea ei culturala. De la folosirea vesmintelor traditionale pana la rolul muzicii si al mancarii, aceste traditii reflecta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Justiției o propune pe Alina Albu la șefia DIICOT

Ministrul Justiției o propune pe Alina Albu la șefia DIICOT

În data de 24.02.2023, s-au desfășurat la sediul Ministerului Justiției interviurile pentru funcția de Procuror – Șef al DIICOT. „În urma analizei candidaturilor prin prisma celor precizate mai sus, am selectat și propus pentru funcția de Procuror-Șef al DIICOT pe doamna procuror… [citeste mai departe]

Dorin Recean, după întâlnirea cu Nicolae Ciucă: România a fost alături de noi, ori de câte ori a fost nevoie

Dorin Recean, după întâlnirea cu Nicolae Ciucă: România a fost alături de noi, ori de câte ori a fost nevoie

Aflat în prima sa vizită peste hotare, prim-ministrul Republicii Moldova, Dorin Recean, a discutat, la Palatul Victoria, cu omologul său român, Nicolae Ciucă, despre proiecte… [citeste mai departe]

Sfatul psihologului. Ne putem reconfigura creierul?

Sfatul psihologului. Ne putem reconfigura creierul?

Neuroplasticitatea este capacitatea creierului de a forma noi conexiuni și căi și de a schimba modul în care sunt conectate circuitele sale; neurogeneza este capacitatea și mai uimitoare a creierului de a crește noi neuroni (Bergland, 2017).Căile neuronale sunt alcătuite din neuroni conectați prin… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul privind publicitatea pentru jocuri de noroc, adoptat de Senat

Proiectul privind publicitatea pentru jocuri de noroc, adoptat de Senat

Senatul a adoptat, miercuri, în plen, proiectul care vizează limitarea publicităţii audiovizuale pentru jocurile de noroc şi pentru pariurile sportive. S-au înregistrat 80 de voturi „pentru” şi două abţineri. Plenul şi-a însuşit raportul de admitere cu amendamente… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 55.000 de conturi, activate în platforma de înregistrare a Sistemului de Garanţie-Returnare de către comercianţi, producători si importatori de băuturi / Garda de Mediu a demarat controale

Peste 55.000 de conturi, activate în platforma de înregistrare a Sistemului de Garanţie-Returnare de către comercianţi, producători si importatori de băuturi / Garda de Mediu a demarat controale

”RetuRO… [citeste mai departe]

De ce fumătorii au șanse de 7 ori mai mari să își piardă dinții

De ce fumătorii au șanse de 7 ori mai mari să își piardă dinții

De ce fumătorii au șanse de 7 ori mai mari să își piardă dinții „Sunt din ce în ce mai multe dovezi ce arată că fumatul grăbește progresia bolii parodontale și îngreunează procesul de vindecare. De asemenea, fumatul stă la baza unui procent foarte mare dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Încheierea unei polițe RCA se va putea face direct de pe telefon, prin aplicația 24pay

Încheierea unei polițe RCA se va putea face direct de pe telefon, prin aplicația 24pay

La început de primăvară, 24pay își completează gama de produse disponibile în aplicație și lansează un nou serviciu util oricărui conducător auto din România: încheierea polițelor RCA direct de pe telefonul mobil. Serviciul… [citeste mai departe]


China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence

Publicat:
China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence

China says a ban on the use of TikTok by official institutions will harm business confidence in Europe, according to AP News. In the latest salvo in the battle over the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, the , the and the EU Council have banned TikTok from being installed on official devices That […] The post China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

Denmark suspends handling new wind power projects citing EU laws

12:05, 07.02.2023 - Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects to determine if their permit program violates European Union laws on state subsidies, according to Bloomberg. The Danish Energy Agency is working with its lawyers and the European Commission to ascertain whether…

EU watchdog seeks powers, funds for lawmaker probe body

13:30, 30.01.2023 - A European Parliament body supervising anti-lobbying and lawmakers’ conduct rules must be given the power and money to launch independent investigations into abuses in the wake of a major corruption scandal, the European Ombudsman’s office warned Monday, according to AP News. European Ombudsman Emily…

Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan

12:05, 27.01.2023 - Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive, according to Reuters. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated January 26, was…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

US to add more than 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist

11:16, 14.12.2022 - The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…


