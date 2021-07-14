Chief of Defense Staff, on official visit to the United States

Stiri Recomandate

Explozie Petromidia: Unul dintre răniții transferați în Germania a murit

Explozie Petromidia: Unul dintre răniții transferați în Germania a murit Foto: capură video ISU. Unul dintre cei doi pacienți cu arsuri grave transferați în Germania în urma incendiului de la rafinăria Petromidia și a pierdut viața, deși… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătoare MARE pentru credincioși. Ce sfânt este pomenit azi

 Sfantul Nicodim Aghioritul este praznuit pe 14 iulie. Sfantul Nicodim Aghioritul s-a nascut in anul 1749 in orasul Naxos, situat in sud-estul arhipelagului Ciclade din Marea Egee. Pana la intrarea in monahism, s-a numit Nicolae Kallivurtzis. La varsta de 16 ani este… [citeste mai departe]

BMW cu volan pe dreapta, strivit sub TIR şi târât sute de metri pe autostradă. Şoferul a murit pe loc

Accident grav, noaptea trecută, pe Autostrada Soarelui. Totul s-a întâmplat la kilometrul 67, pe sensul de mers către București. Șoferul unei mașini cu volan pe dreapta, în vârstă de 52 de… [citeste mai departe]

Știi și câștigi sănătate: Cod roșu de caniculă și pentru animale

Medicii veterinari atrag atenția că animalele suferă de deshidratare și stres termic la fel ca oamenii și au, la fel ca ei, nevoie de protecție și bunăstare.   Arșiță mare! Meteorologii au anunțat peste 39 de grade Celsius la umbră, iar medicii ne spun că… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 80 de ani din Cluj a ars de viu în bucătăria de vară

Pompierii de la ISU Cluj au anunţat că marţi seara a avut loc o intervenție pentru stingerea unui incendiu de pe strada Cetatea Veche, oraşul Huedin, judeţul Cluj.  Un bătrân de 80 de ani şi-a pierdut viaţa în  incendiu.  [citeste mai departe]

Afganistan - Turcia se confruntă cu amenițările talibanilor după retragerea aliaților

Mişcarea talibanilor afgani a avertizat, marţi, Turcia să nu menţină trupe în Afganistan pentru securizarea Aeroportului din Kabul după retragerea efectivelor militare ale ţărilor NATO, informează agenţia Reuters, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

DEFINITIVAT 2021: ASTĂZI are loc proba scrisă, în județul Alba. REGULI și calendarul concursului

DEFINITIVAT 2021: ASTĂZI are loc proba scrisă, în județul Alba. REGULI și calendarul concursului Miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Iubirea nu se cumpără… Tânără de 24 ani înșelată cu peste 24.000 lei în schimbul unor servicii ”speciale”

Iubirea nu se cumpără… Tânără de 24 ani înșelată cu peste 24.000 lei în schimbul unor servicii ”speciale” Polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop. Zodiile care nu vor mai avea deloc noroc până la finalul lui iulie

Specialiștii vin cu noi previziuni pentru cele 12 zodii ale horoscopului. Ce se întâmplă pentru nativi până la finele lunii iulie? Astrologii indică faptul că unele zodii nu au deloc parte de noroc în această perioadă. Despre ce este vorba? Faci… [citeste mai departe]


Chief of Defense Staff, on official visit to the United States

Publicat:
Chief of Defense Staff, on official visit to the United States

Chief of , Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, is paying an official visit to the of America on July 12-18, on which occasion he will meet with the Chairman of the of Staff of the U.S. Army, A. Milley, and other senior NATO and US military officials, informs the Ministry of (MApN). According to the cited source, the visit of the Romanian official is part of the actions to strengthen cooperation with the in the field of defense.
"The solid and dynamic collaboration relations between the Romanian and American

Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021/Distinguished Visitors Day, on Tuesday, in Cincu, Brasov County

10:56, 01.06.2021 - The Distinguished Visitors Day of Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021 (NOJP21) is organized on Tuesday, at the "Getica" National Joint Training Center (CNII), in Cincu, Brasov County, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), on this occasion, live-fire tactical exercises…

Romania offers India medical equipment to manage severe COVID-19 cases

20:40, 28.04.2021 - Romania has sent medical equipment to India, given the country's surge in the number of cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in serious condition, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. According to the cited source,…

ForMin Aurescu to pay working visit to Gyula, Hungary, on Wednesday

20:15, 27.04.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will conduct a working visit to Gyula, Hungary on Wednesday, where he will have political consultations with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and a number of important documents will be signed for the development of the bilateral relationship, the…

MApN signs agreement with USA as to mobile anti-ship missile launcher system endowment program

16:50, 27.04.2021 - The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) signed, through the General Directorate of Armaments, the Government-to-Government agreement with the United States of America regarding the "mobile anti-ship missile launcher system" endowment program. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES,…

Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

19:41, 25.04.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that 16 years after the signing of Romania's Treaty of Accession to the European Union (EU), current politicians "are not capable" of sending a "coherent plan" to the European Commission consistent with the National Resilience and…

Romania to host Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving 15,000-strong allied and partner force

19:20, 18.04.2021 - The Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving approximately 15,000 Romanian, allied and partner troops and integrating joint training sequences will take place in Romania over May - June, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release. The first troops - specifically 120 British soldiers and…

DefMin Ciuca: For MApN, mission in Afghanistan ends when all Romanian soldiers, safe at home

20:15, 15.04.2021 - The mission in Afghanistan will end for the Ministry of National Defense only when all Romanian soldiers will be safe at home, Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, according to a recording sent on Thursday by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), agerpres.ro confirms. "Together with our NATO allies,…


