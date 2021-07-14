Chief of Defense Staff, on official visit to the United States

Chief of Defense Staff, on official visit to the United StatesPublicat:
Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, is paying an official visit to the United States of America on July 12-18, on which occasion he will meet with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark A. Milley, and other senior NATO and US military officials, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN). According to the cited source, the visit of the Romanian official is part of the actions to strengthen cooperation with the United States in the field of defense.
