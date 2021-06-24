Ce filme și seriale noi apar pe Netflix de-a lungul lunii iulie Platforma de streaming Netflix continua sa isi imbunatateasca gama de filme si seriale și in luna iulie. Mai jos ți-am pregatit o lista cu ce filme și seriale produse de Netflix apar in luna iulie 2021. Audible – Scurt documentar despre un jucator de fotbal surd care incearca sa faca fața problemelor legate de familie și relații, timp in care iși pregatește și jocul de retragere. Dynasty Warriors – Domnii razboiului, razboinicii și oamenii de stat duc o lupta pentru supremație in aceasta poveste fantezista bazata pe jocurile video de succes și pe „Romance of the Three Kingdoms”. Generația 56k… Citeste articolul mai departe pe money.ro…

