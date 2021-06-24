Stiri Recomandate

Pistol cu gloanțe, uitat în cabina de probă a unui mall din Capitală. Deținătorul a fost găsit și arestat

Pistol cu gloanțe, uitat în cabina de probă a unui mall din Capitală. Deținătorul a fost găsit și arestat

Un bărbat a fost arestat după ce şi-a uitat pistolul cu gloanțe în cabina de probă, într-un complex comercial din Capitală. Îl deținea ilegal. Potrivit Poliției Capitalei, polițiști… [citeste mai departe]

Plan județean de măsuri și acțiuni pentru atenuarea efectelor temperaturilor ridicate asupra populației

Plan județean de măsuri și acțiuni pentru atenuarea efectelor temperaturilor ridicate asupra populației

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență (CJSU) Argeș s-a întrunit miercuri, 23 iunie, în ședință extraordinară și a adoptat "Planul județean de măsuri și acțiuni pentru atenuarea… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghiță aduce vestea proastă: „Pentru august"

Gheorghiță aduce vestea proastă: „Pentru august”

Nouă din 10 cazuri de COVID-19 care vor apărea la sfârșitul lunii august vor fi infecții cu tulpină Delta, a spus, miercuri seara, colonelul Valeriu Gheorghiță. Valeriu Gheorghiță a declarat, miercuri seara, la emisiunea „Marius Tucă Show", de la Aleph News, că este posibil să nu mai fie cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Nicaragua - Daniel Ortega susţine că opozanţii arestaţi sunt infractori şi agenţi ai SUA

Nicaragua - Daniel Ortega susţine că opozanţii arestaţi sunt infractori şi agenţi ai SUA

Preşedintele nicaraguan Daniel Ortega a susţinut miercuri că cei 19 opozanţi arestaţi cu cinci luni înainte de alegerile prezidenţiale sunt "infractori" şi "agenţi" ai SUA care "vor să răstoarne guvernul", informează… [citeste mai departe]

PENTRU UNII DOAR – Certificatul de handicap va trebui emis cu valabilitate nelimitată

PENTRU UNII DOAR – Certificatul de handicap va trebui emis cu valabilitate nelimitată

Atunci când vorbim despre persoane cu handicap ireversibil, pe viitor comisiile de evaluare vor trebui să emită certificate de încadrare în grad de handicap cu valabilitate nelimitată. Este vorba despre o propunere de lege care… [citeste mai departe]

Șapte mitropoliți, atacați de un preot acuzat de implicare în traficul de droguri

Șapte mitropoliți, atacați de un preot acuzat de implicare în traficul de droguri

Şapte mitropoliţi ai Bisericii Ortodoxe a Greciei au fost răniţi miercuri seară la Atena într-un atac cu vitriol în urma audierii disciplinare a unui preot, a anunţat poliţia, notează AFP. Trei dintre aceştia erau în continuare spitalizaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul ironic al unui primar USR, la adresa puterii: „Între timp la parlament e răcoare și bine"

Mesajul ironic al unui primar USR, la adresa puterii: „Între timp la parlament e răcoare și bine”

Singurul primar ales din partea USR-PLUS în județul Buzău vine cu un mesaj ironic la adresa puterii. Claudiu Constantin, edilul din Lopătari, a postat pe Facebook un mesaj în care expune o parte… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Adrian Marinescu, semnal de alarmă cu privire la pericolul reprezentat de tulpina indiană. Cum vom ajunge să ne protejăm împotriva ei

Medicul Adrian Marinescu, semnal de alarmă cu privire la pericolul reprezentat de tulpina indiană. Cum vom ajunge să ne protejăm împotriva ei

Tulpina indiană reprezintă cel mai nou pericol în lupta cu pandemia de Covid-19, aceasta fiind mult mai contagioasă… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință de Guvern | Proiectul pentru prevenirea şi combaterea spălării banilor şi finanțării terorismului, pe masa miniștrilor - AGENDA ȘEDINȚEI

Ședință de Guvern | Proiectul pentru prevenirea şi combaterea spălării banilor şi finanțării terorismului, pe masa miniștrilor - AGENDA ȘEDINȚEI

Agenda ședinței de Guvern:PROIECTE DE LEGIPROIECT DE LEGE pentru ratificarea Acordului,… [citeste mai departe]

Atacuri sălbatice ale urșilor. Se anunță PROTEST

Atacuri sălbatice ale urșilor. Se anunță PROTEST

Persoanele care au suferit pagube de pe urma atacurilor furibunde ale urșilor sunt chemate să ia parte la un protest pașnic ce va avea loc marți, 29 iunie 2021. Inițiativa a fost luată de un deputat PNL Brașov, județ în care urșii au făcut pagube însemnate, la fel ca la Buzău. De luni bune, mii… [citeste mai departe]


Ce filme și seriale noi apar pe Netflix de-a lungul lunii iulie

Publicat:
Ce filme și seriale noi apar pe Netflix de-a lungul lunii iulie

Platforma de streaming Netflix continua sa isi imbunatateasca gama de filme si seriale și in luna iulie. Mai jos ți-am pregatit o lista cu ce filme și seriale produse de Netflix apar in luna iulie 2021. Audible – Scurt documentar despre un jucator de fotbal surd care incearca sa faca fața problemelor legate de familie și relații, timp in care iși pregatește și jocul de retragere. Dynasty Warriors – Domnii razboiului, razboinicii și oamenii de stat duc o lupta pentru supremație in aceasta poveste fantezista bazata pe jocurile video de succes și pe „Romance of the Three Kingdoms". Generația 56k…

