Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over 7bn lei in capitalisation in one week

Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over 7bn lei in capitalisation in one weekPublicat:
This week, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 7.28 billion lei in capitalisation, which is 3.5%, with a value of trades up by 18.55% over the previous week.
