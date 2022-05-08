Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over 7bn lei in capitalisation in one week

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend today a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday that, in the last 24 hours, no Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in Romania, Agerpres reports.

Over 4 million Euro, money and products, were donated by the business environment for helping the Ukrainian people during the "Humanity has no borders" campaign.

More than half a million Ukrainians have entered Romania so far since the onset of the crisis in their country.

The State Jewish Theatre (TES) on Thursday evening presented an extraordinary show dedicated to the celebration of Purim, in the year 5782, according to the Jewish calendar, to a large audience, Agerpres reports.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, by a decision, the donation of 11 emergency and transport ambulances to Ukraine, the Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat announced on Friday.

Poland is joining the NATO forces for the defense of the Eastern flank, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest claims that Russia's attack can cause "another ecological disaster" by moving military forces to Chernobyl, Agerpres reports.