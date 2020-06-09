Bucharest Court of Appeal finds ex USR Bucharest leader Roxana Wring has been a Securitate collaborator

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Leader of the Liberal Deputies Florin Roman says "PNL got all its engines running" after meeting President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening."PNL got all its engines running from this meeting, it has a strong team, united and consolidated around Ludovic Orban. It was not a tense meeting and…

- The Romanian drug producer Antibiotice Iasi showed a net profit higher by 25 pct, following the first three months of the year, totaling 4.08 million RON, due to the fiscal facility exempting from tax profit invested in technological equipment, a release of the company sent on Tuesday to the Bucharest…

- USR (Save Romania Union) Bucharest proposes six measures to be taken in the case of the public transportation system after May 15, among which the limitation of this system's capacity to 30 per cent and avoiding face to face contact between passengers. According to a press release of USR Bucharest,…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he wants local elections to be held this autumn and parliamentary elections to be organized in late November or early December, as initially scheduled, but that the ballots will have to be postponed if their safety cannot be guaranteed."Increasingly…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet."A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. It's…

- National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna announced that on Tuesday having had a meeting with leaders of the other parliamentary parties and agreeing on asking Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for weekly meetings to discuss measures to overcome crisis. "I participated this afternoon…

- President Klaus Iohannis has participated on Tuesday in the signing ceremony of the Biennial Collaborative Agreement between the World Health Organisation - the Regional Office for Europe and Romania's Health Ministry, context in which he said that after the crisis created by the coronavirus will…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet received the result of the test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and it turns out negative, informs the Government on Tuesday morning."Following this negative result, the prime minister has exhausted the 14-day isolation regime…