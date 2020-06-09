Bucharest Court of Appeal finds ex USR Bucharest leader Roxana Wring has been a Securitate collaborator

Stiri Recomandate

15 milioane de euro, în peretele aparatamentului unui traficant de droguri din Milano

15 milioane de euro, în peretele aparatamentului unui traficant de droguri din Milano

Poliţia italiană a anunţat luni confiscarea a circa 15 milioane de euro, bani ascunşi în spatele unui perete fals într-un apartament din Milano (nord), aparţinând unui traficant de droguri, relatează AFP, citată de Agerpres. „În… [citeste mai departe]

FAN Courier anunță că mai mulți manipulanți au fost infectați cu COVID - 19

FAN Courier anunță că mai mulți manipulanți au fost infectați cu COVID - 19

24 de persoane angajate ale FAN Courier pe poziția de manipulant marfă în depozitul din Ștefănești au fost infectate cu COVID - 19, anunță compania.   Compania a declanșat deja procedurile stabilite... [citeste mai departe]

Ai devenit recent mamica? Iata ce haine nou nascuti trebuie sa achizitionezi pentru sezonul cald!

Ai devenit recent mamica? Iata ce haine nou nascuti trebuie sa achizitionezi pentru sezonul cald!

Primele luni petrecute alaturi de bebelusul tau vor fi cu siguranta frumoase, dar si pline de provocari, deoarece trebuie sa inveti care sunt necesitatile micutului tau si cum ii poti asigura confortul de care… [citeste mai departe]

Două luni de carantină pentru animalele dintr-o localitate din Călărași, după ce a fost confirmat un caz de rabie la o bovină

Două luni de carantină pentru animalele dintr-o localitate din Călărași, după ce a fost confirmat un caz de rabie la o bovină

Un caz pozitiv de rabie a fost înregistrat la o bovină în raionul Călărași. Informația a fost confirmată de către secţia virusologie, I.P.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav pe o șosea din Banat. Două persoane au murit, trei au ajuns la spital FOTO

Accident grav pe o șosea din Banat. Două persoane au murit, trei au ajuns la spital FOTO

Un grav accident de circulație s-a produs astăzi, în jurul orei 14.20, pe DN 6, în zona localității cărășene Crușovăț. În incident au fost implicate două autoturisme în care se aflau, în total, șase persoane. La locul accidentului… [citeste mai departe]

Problemele lui Balotelli la clubul Brescia Calcio continuă. Fotbalistul nu a fost lăsat să intre la baza de antrenament

Problemele lui Balotelli la clubul Brescia Calcio continuă. Fotbalistul nu a fost lăsat să intre la baza de antrenament

Problemele fotbalistului italian Mario Balotelli la clubul Brescia Calcio continuă. Atacantul de 29 de ani nu a fost lăsat să intre la baza de antrenament a… [citeste mai departe]

Cazinoul din Vatra Dornei, un monument arhitectural care își re-capătă cu greu frumusețea de altădată

Cazinoul din Vatra Dornei, un monument arhitectural care își re-capătă cu greu frumusețea de altădată

Cazinoul din Vatra Dornei este unul dintre cele mai frumoase din Europa, însă a ajuns în paragină în pofida faptului că are un potențial uriaș. Astfel, deși în alte țări oamenii se pot… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE, IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Doi morți într-un accident pe un Drum Național

ATENȚIE, IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Doi morți într-un accident pe un Drum Național

Două persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa, iar o a treia a fost rănită uşor, în urma unui accident de circulaţie care a avut loc marţi pe DN 6, în afara localităţii Cornea, din judeţul Caraş-Severin, după ce un şofer de 61 de ani, care a condus cu viteză,… [citeste mai departe]

Rareş Bogdan, despre banii europeni pe care România îi va primi. Că le place sau nu, din U.E. vin zeci de miliarde de euro

Rareş Bogdan, despre banii europeni pe care România îi va primi. Că le place sau nu, din U.E. vin zeci de miliarde de euro

Rareş Bogdan a menţionat că Uniunea Europeană este acuzată "că a inventat sau că ia parte la o conspirație care a închis oamenii în case pentru a le… [citeste mai departe]

Royal Dutch Airlines anunță creșterea graduală a numărului de zboruri: Cursă aeriană București-Amsterdam, din 17 iunie

Royal Dutch Airlines anunță creșterea graduală a numărului de zboruri: Cursă aeriană București-Amsterdam, din 17 iunie

Royal Dutch Airlines anunță creșterea graduală a numărului de zboruri. Compania va opera 3.000 de zboruri în luna iulie. Ruta București–Amsterdam face… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Bucharest Court of Appeal finds ex USR Bucharest leader Roxana Wring has been a Securitate collaborator

Publicat:
Bucharest Court of Appeal finds ex USR Bucharest leader Roxana Wring has been a Securitate collaborator

of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that former leader of the (USR) Bucharest branch has been a collaborator of the communist-era political police Securitate.

The ruling can be appealed within 15 days after communication, the minute of the meeting specifies.

for the Study of (CNSAS) has opened a lawsuit at the Bucharest Court of Appeal seeking confirmation for Wring's activity as a Securitate collaborator.

announced on October 9, 2019 that she was resigning from the USR, after

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL's Roman: PNL got all its engines running after meeting President Iohannis

09:03, 27.05.2020 - Leader of the Liberal Deputies Florin Roman says "PNL got all its engines running" after meeting President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening."PNL got all its engines running from this meeting, it has a strong team, united and consolidated around Ludovic Orban. It was not a tense meeting and…

Antibiotice Iasi shows profit higher by 25 pct, after Q1 of 2020

22:22, 12.05.2020 - The Romanian drug producer Antibiotice Iasi showed a net profit higher by 25 pct, following the first three months of the year, totaling 4.08 million RON, due to the fiscal facility exempting from tax profit invested in technological equipment, a release of the company sent on Tuesday to the Bucharest…

USR Bucharest proposes public transportation system capacity be reduced to 30pct

16:22, 04.05.2020 - USR (Save Romania Union) Bucharest proposes six measures to be taken in the case of the public transportation system after May 15, among which the limitation of this system's capacity to 30 per cent and avoiding face to face contact between passengers. According to a press release of USR Bucharest,…

Iohannis: Elections to be postponed if they cannot take place safely

19:32, 28.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he wants local elections to be held this autumn and parliamentary elections to be organized in late November or early December, as initially scheduled, but that the ballots will have to be postponed if their safety cannot be guaranteed."Increasingly…

Iohannis: In this epidemic, authorities, doctors, Romanians obtain notable results so far; maximum not reached

19:07, 28.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet."A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. It's…

USR's Barna, party leaders discuss asking PM Orban for weekly meetings

19:33, 07.04.2020 - National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna announced that on Tuesday having had a meeting with leaders of the other parliamentary parties and agreeing on asking Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for weekly meetings to discuss measures to overcome crisis. "I participated this afternoon…

President Iohannis: After we overcome this crisis, we need to rethink Romanian healthcare system

16:33, 07.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has participated on Tuesday in the signing ceremony of the Biennial Collaborative Agreement between the World Health Organisation - the Regional Office for Europe and Romania's Health Ministry, context in which he said that after the crisis created by the coronavirus will…

PM Ludovic Orban resumes activity, after second test for 2019-nCoV turns out negative

09:44, 24.03.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet received the result of the test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and it turns out negative, informs the Government on Tuesday morning."Following this negative result, the prime minister has exhausted the 14-day isolation regime…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 17°C | 31°C
Iasi 16°C | 30°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 26°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 13°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iunie 2020
USD 4.2935
EUR 4.8377
CHF 4.5008
GBP 5.4253
CAD 3.1843
XAU 235.842
JPY 3.9794
CNY 0.6058
AED 1.169
AUD 2.9658
MDL 0.2459
BGN 2.4735

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec