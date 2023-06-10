Botosani Modernized headquarters of Stefanesti Medical and Social Assistance Unit, inaugurated

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Friday, 101,983 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 11,467 were Ukrainian citizens. CITESTE SI TM2023/Timis:Water Museum in Timisoara, only one in the country that operates in Art Nouveau buildings 14:02…

- On World Art Nouveau Day, the mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, inaugurated the Water Museum, the first in Romania that operates in Art Nouveau/industrial Secession buildings and one of the important objectives on the map of Timisoara, the European Capital of Culture. CITESTE SI Bishop Justin…

- “Every child is a divine project,” said Bishop Justin of Maramures and Satmar during his sermon on Thursday, marking International Children’s Day. CITESTE SI Patriarch Daniel: Palliative care values persons beyond their social or material efficiency 10:19 1 A growing Romanian Orthodox community…

- IGPF: Over 114,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 12,000 Ukrainians. The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 114,167 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 12,074 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.…

- Celebrul actor John Malkovich a sosit la București pentru a intra in rolul unui roman. Dublu nominalizat la Oscar, in distribuția multor producții cinematografice de succes precum ”Legaturi periculoase”, ”Oameni și șoareci”, ”Con Air” ori ”Greu de pensionat” (cu Bruce Willis și Morgan Freeman), Malkovich…

- Romania is to borrow 600 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to build sections of the A7 motorway.The government approved on Friday, through a memorandum, the negotiation of a 600 million euros financing contract between Romania and the EIB to support the A7 Romania motorway project.…

- Kelemen Hunor was validated, on Saturday, as president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the fourth term, within the 16th Congress of the Union, which took place in western Timisoara.Of the 835 delegates present, 653 delegates voted for the re-election of Kelemen Hunor as president,…

- The representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will gather, on Friday and Saturday, in a Congress meeting, in Timisoara.The current leader of the party, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor is running for a new mandate as chairman of the UDMR. Fii la curent cu cele…