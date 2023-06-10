Botosani Modernized headquarters of Stefanesti Medical and Social Assistance Unit, inaugurated

Stiri Recomandate

Produsul retras de urgență din magazinele Mega Image. Este alertă alimentară în România

Este alertă alimentară! Un produs foarte consumat, prezent pe rafturile din magazinele Mega Image, a fost retras de urgență. Din informațiile oferite de celebrul lanț de magazine, se pare că acest aliment era infestat… [citeste mai departe]

Apare un nou CERTIFICAT, pe modelul COVID! Ce au decis UE și OMS

Potrivit Comisiei Europene, OMS va prelua luna aceasta sistemul UE de certificate digitale pentru COVID-19 pentru a crea un nou sistem global care să ajute oamenii din întreaga lume să călătorească în timp ce își protejează sănătatea. Oficialii europeni nu vor să se oprească… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă de la hidrologi. Cod portocaliu și cod galben de inundaţii și viituri în mare parte din țară

Hidrologii au emis sâmbătă, 10 iunie, o avertizare cod portocaliu de viituri, respectiv un cod galben de inundaţii, valabile pe râuri din mai multe judeţe ale țării.Potrivit hidrologilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Dat afară de la Inter Miami chiar înainte de venirea lui Messi, anternorul Phill Neville a fost cooptat în staff-ul tehnic al echipei Canadei

Phill Neville, fosta glorie a echipei de fotbal Manchester United, care a fost concediat recent de pe banca tehnică… [citeste mai departe]

LiveBLOG Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, în finala de la Roland Garros 2023

Iga Swiatek (lidera mondială) și Karolina Muchova (43 WTA) se întâlnesc în marea finală feminină de la Roland Garros, ediția din 2023. De-a lungul timpului, cele două s-au mai duelat o singură dată, iar câștig de cauză a avut sportiva din Cehia.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO O hală pentru prelucrarea lemnului a fost distrusă într-un incendiu

O hală pentru prelucrarea lemnului din localitatea Bârsăul de Sus a fost distrusă, în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă, în urma unui incendiu izbucnit de la un motor electric, informează Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) "Someş" Satu Mare.… [citeste mai departe]

Unde va fi înmormântat Stephan Pelger, de fapt: ‘A decis mama lui’

Lumea modei este în doliu! Îndrăgitul creator de modă, Stephan Pelger a ales să-și pună capăt zilelor. Bărbatul, în vârstă de 44 de ani a fost găsit mort fără suflare în propria locuință, în cursul zilei de joi. Vestea morții sale a stârnit un val de tristețe… [citeste mai departe]

Recuperarea postoperatorie a Papei Francisc decurge bine. Suveranul Pontif nu va rosti public rugăciunea de duminică

Papa Francisc, în vârstă de 86 de ani, se simte bine, îşi continuă convalescenţa de câteva zile după o operaţie la nivelul abdomenului, însă nu va rosti public duminică… [citeste mai departe]

Autoturism lovit de tren, la Arad

Un accident rutier s-a produs la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată, la ieșirea din Arad spre Pecica: un autoturism a fost lovit de tren. Pompierii militari s-au deplasat la fața locului, cu o autospecială de descarcerare. „Accident rutier între un autoturism și un tren, la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată din municipiul Arad, […] The… [citeste mai departe]

Minune in Columbia: Copii disparuti de o luna in jungla, in urma unui accident aviatic, au fost gasiti in viata

Patru copii indigeni care au disparut in urma cu 40 de zile in jungla amazoniana Asta s a intamplat dupa ce au supravietuit prabusirii avionului in care se aflau, au anuntat autoritatile… [citeste mai departe]


Botosani Modernized headquarters of Stefanesti Medical and Social Assistance Unit, inaugurated

Publicat:
The new headquarters of the Medical and (UAMS) in the city of Stefanesti, which was expanded and modernized, was inaugurated by the county authorities, according to a press release sent on Saturday by the .

Over 100,000 persons enter Romania on Friday, including 11,000 Ukrainians

14:30, 10.06.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Friday, 101,983 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 11,467 were Ukrainian citizens. CITESTE SI TM2023/Timis:Water Museum in Timisoara, only one in the country that operates in Art Nouveau buildings 14:02…

TM2023/Timis:Water Museum in Timisoara, only one in the country that operates in Art Nouveau buildings

14:05, 10.06.2023 - On World Art Nouveau Day, the mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, inaugurated the Water Museum, the first in Romania that operates in Art Nouveau/industrial Secession buildings and one of the important objectives on the map of Timisoara, the European Capital of Culture. CITESTE SI Bishop Justin…

Bishop Justin of Maramures: Every child is a divine project

10:35, 10.06.2023 - “Every child is a divine project,” said Bishop Justin of Maramures and Satmar during his sermon on Thursday, marking International Children’s Day. CITESTE SI Patriarch Daniel: Palliative care values persons beyond their social or material efficiency 10:19 1 A growing Romanian Orthodox community…

IGPF: Over 114,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 12,000 Ukrainians

10:45, 09.06.2023 - IGPF: Over 114,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 12,000 Ukrainians. The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 114,167 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 12,074 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.…

John Malkovich a sosit la București. Marele actor va filma in multe zone istorice din Capitala și va urca pe scena unui teatru

11:15, 03.06.2023 - Celebrul actor John Malkovich a sosit la București pentru a intra in rolul unui roman. Dublu nominalizat la Oscar, in distribuția multor producții cinematografice de succes precum ”Legaturi periculoase”, ”Oameni și șoareci”, ”Con Air” ori ”Greu de pensionat” (cu Bruce Willis și Morgan Freeman), Malkovich…

Romania to borrow 600 million euros from EIB to build sections of A7 motorway

18:55, 26.05.2023 - Romania is to borrow 600 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to build sections of the A7 motorway.The government approved on Friday, through a memorandum, the negotiation of a 600 million euros financing contract between Romania and the EIB to support the A7 Romania motorway project.…

UDMR Congress/Kelemen Hunor validated for 4th tenure at Union's helm

18:15, 29.04.2023 - Kelemen Hunor was validated, on Saturday, as president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the fourth term, within the 16th Congress of the Union, which took place in western Timisoara.Of the 835 delegates present, 653 delegates voted for the re-election of Kelemen Hunor as president,…

UDMR Congress gathers in Timisoara; Kelemen Hunor runs for new mandate as chairman of the Union

10:50, 28.04.2023 - The representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will gather, on Friday and Saturday, in a Congress meeting, in Timisoara.The current leader of the party, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor is running for a new mandate as chairman of the UDMR. Fii la curent cu cele…


