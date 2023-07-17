Blasts reported on key bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Marea ‘surpriză’ anunțată de Rusia: ‘Avem ceva de spus!’

Prim-adjunctul reprezentantului permanent al Rusiei la ONU, Dmitri Polyansky, a declarat că partea rusă pregătește „surprize” pentru reuniunea Consiliului de Securitate al ONU din 17 iulie.Potrivit lui Polyansky, acesta va fi un răspuns la invitația miniștrilor de Externe… [citeste mai departe]

Ce produse conțin aspartam, ingredientul care ar putea putea crește riscul de cancer

Aspartamul este considerat sigur pentru consum de către majoritatea autorităților de siguranță alimentară din lume, inclusiv de către Autoritatea Europeană pentru Siguranța Alimentară (EFSA), care a stabilit o limită zilnică sigură… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția moralității din Iran se întoarce pe străzi din nou, la zece luni de când Mahsa Amini a fost omorâtă cu brutalitate

Așa-zisa poliție a moralității din Iran va începe din nou patrularea pe stradă pentru punerea în aplicare a codului vestimentar islamic, a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Vezi aici pompa de căldură monobloc pentru locuința ta, de la Bricolaj Market!

Cu toții ne dorim ca în locuința noastră să avem pompa de căldură potrivită. Cu ajutorul unui asemenea produs mediul din casa noastră se va încălzi sau răcori după placul nostru. Vei avea temperatura mult dorită și cu ajutorul căreia te vei… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Politic Naţional se reunește pentru a desemna succesorii lui Marius Budăi și Gabriela Firea la ministerele Muncii și Familiei

Social-democraţii se reunesc în Consiliul Politic Naţional, pentru prima dată în format online. Pe agendă, desemnarea unor… [citeste mai departe]

Sectorul de autostradă dintre Nușfalău și Suplacu de Barcău, aproape gata

Cei 13,55 km din Autostrada Transilvania, sectorul dintre Nușfalău și Suplacu de Barcău sunt aproape gata. Turcii de la Nurol mai au doar câteva mici zone unde trebuie așternut stratul de uzură și făcute finisajele. Asociația Pro Infrastructură… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE: Mai multe zone din Constanta, fara apa calda la robinete din cauza unei avarii Termoficare si a lucrarilor de reabilitare

Din cauza unor avarii aparute pe reteaua de transport amplasate pe bd. Aurel Vlaicu nr. 86 si str. Albastra nu se poate asigura deocamdata energie… [citeste mai departe]

Podul din Crimeea, atacat. Două persoane, decedate, iar traficul a fost sistat

Explozii a avut loc pe podul care leagă Crimeea de regiunea rusă Krasnodar, circulaţia fiind întreruptă în zonă, a anunţat în noaptea de duminică spre luni guvernatorul rus al peninsulei anexate Crimeea. informează  observatornews.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Temperaturi record pe glob. În Europa și Asia au fost emise alerte de caniculă, în timp ce incendiile devastatoare fac ravagii în SUA

Emisfera nordică începe luni o nouă săptămână sub o căldură apăsătoare, în Europa fiind aşteptate temperaturi de peste 40°C… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO. Podul lui Putin, ATACAT: „Situație de urgență” după ce s-au auzit două explozii. Rușii dau vina pe „regimul terorist” de la Kiev

Circulația a fost oprită pe podul Crimeea din cauza unei situații „de urgență”, au declarat… [citeste mai departe]


Blasts reported on key bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia

Publicat:
Traffic on the strategic Kerch bridge that connects occupied Crimea with Russia was brought to a halt in the early hours of Monday morning after what Kremlin-installed officials called an “emergency” and amid reports of explosions, according to Politico. The bridge, which provides a crucial overland supply route for troops, weapons and fuel to support […] The post Blasts reported on key bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: