Blasts reported on key bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia Traffic on the strategic Kerch bridge that connects occupied Crimea with Russia was brought to a halt in the early hours of Monday morning after what Kremlin-installed officials called an “emergency” and amid reports of explosions, according to Politico. The bridge, which provides a crucial overland supply route for troops, weapons and fuel to support […] The post Blasts reported on key bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The airspace above Germany will swarm with military aircraft for almost two weeks starting Monday as NATO conducts the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history, a display of force in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg. Dubbed Air Defender 23,…

- Belgium is investigating whether weapons it sent to help Ukraine defend its territory were used in fighting just over the border following a news report that said equipment produced by a Belgian company turned up around Russia’s Belgorod region, according to AP News. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander…

- Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he will sign into law a controversial bill creating a commission to investigate Russian influence on Polish politics that could ban people from public office for a decade, according to Politico. Duda and the Law and Justice (PiS) party government say it’s…

- Germany and Hungary quarreled Monday during a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels over the role a controversial Hungarian bank is playing in Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to four diplomats familiar with the exchange, Politico Reports. The bank, OTP, has become a focal point for officials in…

- The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been cut off from its external power supply and is relying on emergency generators to cool nuclear fuel and prevent a disaster, according to Reuters. Each side blamed the other for the power outage on Monday. A Russia-installed…

- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

- Any decision by South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine would make Seoul a participant in the conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol opened the door to such deliveries, according to Reuters. South Korea has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supplied economic and…

- The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…