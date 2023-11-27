Black Sea storm leaves half a million without power in Crimea

Stiri Recomandate

Polițiștii locali din Timișoara au dat amenzi de peste 35.000 de lei, într-o singură săptămână, pentru probleme de salubrizare

Polițiștii locali din Timișoara au dat amenzi de peste 35.000 de lei, într-o singură săptămână, pentru probleme de salubrizare

Timp de o săptămână, între 17 și 23 noiembrie, polițiștii locali din Timișoara au verificat 38 de sesizări privitoare la mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

De Crăciun Stella Artois continuă să aducă prietenii și familiile împreună

De Crăciun Stella Artois continuă să aducă prietenii și familiile împreună

În perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, Stella Artois, unul dintre brand-urile premium din portofoliul Bergenbier S.A., parte a grupului Molson Coors Beverage Company, aduce „berea Crăciunului” în două locuri magice din România: Târgul de Crăciun… [citeste mai departe]

Harghita: Angajaţi ai Casei de Pensii, ITM, AJOFM şi AJPIS, în grevă generală

Harghita: Angajaţi ai Casei de Pensii, ITM, AJOFM şi AJPIS, în grevă generală

Zeci de angajaţi ai Casei Judeţene de Pensii, Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă, Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă şi Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie Socială se află în grevă generală, de astăzi, nemulţumiţi… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu a venit să-și studieze dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin. Fostul premier și-a luat și avocatul

Florin Cîțu a venit să-și studieze dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin. Fostul premier și-a luat și avocatul

Florin Cîțu s-a prezentat la Comsiai Juridică din Senat, pentru a-și studia dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin din pandemie. Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

IPS Calinic rugat să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică

IPS Calinic rugat să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică

Arhiepiscopul Sucevei și Rădăuților, IPS Calinic, a fost întrebat de un enoriaș să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică. ”Ați fost întrebat despre protopopi. Părintele Profesor …… scrie în cursuri că instituția protopopului este necanonică.… [citeste mai departe]

Ostaticul rus Roni Krivoi, eliberat duminică, a reuşit să scape răpitorilor, dar a fost predat Hamasului de civili

Ostaticul rus Roni Krivoi, eliberat duminică, a reuşit să scape răpitorilor, dar a fost predat Hamasului de civili

Roni Krivoi, în vârstă de 25 de ani, care-şi poartă părul blond lung şi care are o barbă, a fost eliberat duminică - în afara acordului dintre Israel şi Hamas - ”în… [citeste mai departe]

Visează la Brad Pitt și la calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la volei

Visează la Brad Pitt și la calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la volei

La doar 18 ani, Iarina Axinte este ridicătoarea titulară a naționalei și a formației Volei Alba Blaj Iarina Axinte a fost titulara României la Campionatele Europene din august și acum vrea să-și ducă echipa de club, Volei Alba Blaj, spre… [citeste mai departe]

Tavanul unei sucursale bancare din Dej, prăbușit. Mai multe persoane prinse sub dărâmături

Tavanul unei sucursale bancare din Dej, prăbușit. Mai multe persoane prinse sub dărâmături

Mai multe echipaje de pompieri din Dej și din Cluj-Napoca au intervenit luni la amiază pentru salvarea mai multor persoane prinse sub dărâmături în sediul unei bănci din Dej. Este vorba despre sediul Alpha Bank… [citeste mai departe]

ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou, de săptămâna viitoare

ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou, de săptămâna viitoare

Eveniment ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou,… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul lui Brad Pitt îi transmite un mesaj dur tatălui său: „Un nemernic de talie mondială, o ființă umană îngrozitoare”

Fiul lui Brad Pitt îi transmite un mesaj dur tatălui său: „Un nemernic de talie mondială, o ființă umană îngrozitoare”

Fiul lui Brad Pitt l-a numit pe acesta un „nemernic de talie mondială” și o „ființă umană îngrozitoare” într-o postare dură de Ziua Tatălui.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Black Sea storm leaves half a million without power in Crimea

Publicat:
Black Sea storm leaves half a million without power in Crimea

A storm left half a million people without power in Crimea and halted crude t Russia’s Novorossiysk and the CPC terminal, leading to an oil-production drop in Kazakhstan, according to BloombergAuthorities in Russian-occupied Crimea declared Monday a non-working day as the storm reaching wind speeds of 40 meters per second continued […] The post storm leaves half a million without power in Crimea appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

European gas prices jump after Egypt says imports stopped

13:55, 30.10.2023 - European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg.  December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…

Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog

14:15, 23.10.2023 - A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the European Union amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg.  The European Commission said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would…

TikTok fights back over E345 million teen privacy fine in EU

14:20, 16.10.2023 - TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a E345 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users, according to Bloomberg. The ByteDance Ltd. unit said…

Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery

13:15, 28.09.2023 - Bulgarian lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on ending imports of Russian crude, bringing the country in line with other European Union members, according to Bloomberg.  The move will force Lukoil PJSC’s local refinery, the biggest in southeast Europe, to look for alternative feedstock. That’s a tall…

Russian drone strikes on Odesa hit port area and cut off ferry service to Romania

15:11, 26.09.2023 - Russia struck the Black Sea port city of Odesa for a second night in a row in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led officials to suspend ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, officials said Tuesday, according to AP…

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president

10:35, 07.09.2023 - Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports will slow down the export of grains and other routes need to be enhanced, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, according to Reuters. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, it has…

EU seizes on Putin and Xi’s G20 absence to engage Africa

12:20, 05.09.2023 - The European Union plans to take advantage of the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from this week’s Group of 20 to step up its outreach to nations of the so-called Global South through a high-level meeting with African leaders on the summit’s sidelines, according to Bloomberg.   With both the…

Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership

16:50, 30.08.2023 - The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5369
EUR 4.9702
CHF 5.1561
GBP 5.725
CAD 3.3251
XAU 293.859
JPY 3.0446
CNY 0.6341
AED 1.2354
AUD 2.9956
MDL 0.2554
BGN 2.5412

Urmareste stirile pe: