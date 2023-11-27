Black Sea storm leaves half a million without power in CrimeaPublicat:
A Black Sea storm left half a million people without power in Crimea and halted crude t Russia’s Novorossiysk and the CPC terminal, leading to an oil-production drop in Kazakhstan, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea declared Monday a non-working day as the storm reaching wind speeds of 40 meters per second continued […] The post Black Sea storm leaves half a million without power in Crimea appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
