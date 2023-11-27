Black Sea storm leaves half a million without power in Crimea

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg. December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…

- A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the European Union amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would…

- TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a E345 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users, according to Bloomberg. The ByteDance Ltd. unit said…

- Bulgarian lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on ending imports of Russian crude, bringing the country in line with other European Union members, according to Bloomberg. The move will force Lukoil PJSC’s local refinery, the biggest in southeast Europe, to look for alternative feedstock. That’s a tall…

- Russia struck the Black Sea port city of Odesa for a second night in a row in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led officials to suspend ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, officials said Tuesday, according to AP…

- Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports will slow down the export of grains and other routes need to be enhanced, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, according to Reuters. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, it has…

- The European Union plans to take advantage of the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from this week’s Group of 20 to step up its outreach to nations of the so-called Global South through a high-level meeting with African leaders on the summit’s sidelines, according to Bloomberg. With both the…

- The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who…