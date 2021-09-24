Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

Stiri Recomandate

Flutur: Premierul Florin Cîțu ne-a reprezentat cu demnitate și curaj în guvern. El și-a reafirmat susținerea față de premierul Cîțu

Flutur: Premierul Florin Cîțu ne-a reprezentat cu demnitate și curaj în guvern. El și-a reafirmat susținerea față de premierul Cîțu

Liderul PNL Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, și-a reafirmat susținerea pentru ca premierul Florin Cîțu să preia conducerea PNL… [citeste mai departe]

Florinel Coman nu a scăpat după ce a fost prins fără permis! Detalii despre dosarul fotbalistului de la FCSB

Florinel Coman nu a scăpat după ce a fost prins fără permis! Detalii despre dosarul fotbalistului de la FCSB

„Perla” lui Gigi Becali poate avea probleme mari în urma evenimentului petrecut în luna februarie a acestui an. După ce Poliția Română nu l-a identificat în baza de date ca fiind… [citeste mai departe]

În spitalele din județ sunt 447 de pacienți covid

În spitalele din județ sunt 447 de pacienți covid

Astăzi dimineață, în spitalele sucevene erau internate 447 de persoane diagnosticate cu COVID și 27 suspecte de infecția cu noul coronavirus. Din totalul celor 641 pacienți internați în Spitalul Județean de Urgență „Sf. Ioan cel Nou” Suceava, 202 pacienți sunt diagnosticați cu Covid-19, 15 pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

Certificat Covid obligatoriu pentru profesori, în Israel. Dascălii nu vor mai putea preda și nici nu vor primi salariu

Certificat Covid obligatoriu pentru profesori, în Israel. Dascălii nu vor mai putea preda și nici nu vor primi salariu

Începând cu 3 octombrie, certificatele verzi vor fi valabile doar şase luni după a doua vaccinare. Ulterior, profesorii trebuie să primească o a treia doză de… [citeste mai departe]

Patruzeci de lucrări semnate Cristina Savin, în expoziţia Geneze ciclice la galeria Galateca

Patruzeci de lucrări semnate Cristina Savin, în expoziţia Geneze ciclice la galeria Galateca

Patruzeci de lucrări de pictură semnate Cristina Savin sunt incluse în expoziţia „Geneze ciclice”, deschisă la galeria Galateca din Bucureşti până pe 30 septembrie. Artista va discuta pe marginea acestora, pe 28… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată casa ca un cub de sticlă cumpărată de Joe Jonas și Sophie Turner

Cum arată casa ca un cub de sticlă cumpărată de Joe Jonas și Sophie Turner

Cum arată casa ca un cub de sticlă cumpărată de Joe Jonas și Sophie Turner Joe Jonas și Sophie Turner și-au scos la vânzare casa din Los Angeles. Așa cum era normal, și-au achiziționat alta în schimb. Au ales de această dată însoritul Miami pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările de reabilitare de la Turnul de Apă din Iosefin pot începe. Primaria Timișoara a semnat contractul/Foto

Lucrările de reabilitare de la Turnul de Apă din Iosefin pot începe. Primaria Timișoara a semnat contractul/Foto

În scurt timp vor putea începe lucrările de reabilitare a Turnului de Apă din Iosefin, unul dintre obiectivele majore în contextul Timișoara – Capitală Europeană a Culturii… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de Covid-19 în sânul unei primării! Ce se întâmplă cu activitatea instituției

Focar de Covid-19 în sânul unei primării! Ce se întâmplă cu activitatea instituției

 Directorul executiv al Direcţiei de Sănătate Publică Hunedoara, Sebastian Mezei, spune că au fost luate măsuri de dezinfecţie, s-au făcut anchetele epidemiologice, iar persoanele bolnave au intrat în izolare.Administratorul… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de milioane de euro pentru subvențiile la transportul public și termoficarea din București. Anunțul lui Nicușor Dan

Sute de milioane de euro pentru subvențiile la transportul public și termoficarea din București. Anunțul lui Nicușor Dan

Edilul a transmis că, pe lângă subvenționarea transportului public și a termoficării, continuă și eforturile pentru îmbunătățirea lor. ”Consiliul General… [citeste mai departe]

Iaşi: Doar şase locuri libere la ATI pentru persoanele confirmate pozitiv la COVID-19

Iaşi: Doar şase locuri libere la ATI pentru persoanele confirmate pozitiv la COVID-19

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Iaşi a informat că vineri erau ocupate 443 de paturi de spital din cele 450 disponibile pentru pacienţii confirmaţi pozitiv la COVID-19, iar la ATI mai erau libere doar şase paturi. Potrivit DSP Iaşi,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

Publicat:
Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled on Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, according to BloombergBitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses were more severe in other coins, with Ether, EOS, Litecoin and Dash all […] The post Bitcoin, as on Crypto appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

French inflation hits highest level in almost three years

12:40, 31.08.2021 - The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg.    August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy…

Romania pledges to help the Republic of Moldova’s achieve the EU integration goal

17:10, 27.08.2021 - Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres.  “In 1991, Romania was the first country…

European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

15:20, 02.08.2021 - Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg.  Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…

Romanian company Air Claim goes public on Bucharest Stock Exchange

11:56, 23.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining the compensations for air transport passengers in Romania has gone public on the AeRO market, according to a press release.  Air Claim’s shares are traded under the ticker CLAIM and the listing…

European stocks rise after worst day of year on recovery bets

11:25, 20.07.2021 - European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg.  The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

13:00, 16.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that the Ministry of Finance (MFP) attracted 614.5 million lei and 59 million euros through three issues of government securities for the population (FIDELIS) ​​sold on the capital market and it is the fourth offer of government securities carried…

EU delays push for digital levy to focus on global tax deal

15:15, 12.07.2021 - The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

France sees tax deal near, pushes for minimum rate above 15%

12:25, 09.07.2021 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he is confident the Group of 20 economies will back a deal on international tax, even as his country pushes for a higher minimum corporate rate, according to Bloomberg.  The G20 meeting in Venice is poised to give its backing to a deal signed by 131 countries…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 9°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 23°C
Constanta 12°C | 21°C
Brasov 9°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 249.320,40 4.862.158,00
II (5/6) 2 41.553,40 -
III (4/6) 221 376,04 -
IV (3/6) 4.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.158.001,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2218
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.564
GBP 5.7704
CAD 3.331
XAU 240.357
JPY 3.8391
CNY 0.6541
AED 1.1494
AUD 3.0732
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec