Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto

- The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg. August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy…

- Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres. “In 1991, Romania was the first country…

- Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg. Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining the compensations for air transport passengers in Romania has gone public on the AeRO market, according to a press release. Air Claim’s shares are traded under the ticker CLAIM and the listing…

- European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that the Ministry of Finance (MFP) attracted 614.5 million lei and 59 million euros through three issues of government securities for the population (FIDELIS) ​​sold on the capital market and it is the fourth offer of government securities carried…

- The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he is confident the Group of 20 economies will back a deal on international tax, even as his country pushes for a higher minimum corporate rate, according to Bloomberg. The G20 meeting in Venice is poised to give its backing to a deal signed by 131 countries…