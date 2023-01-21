Bishop Ignatie reflects on healing of ten lepers, deplores entitlement, ingratitude towards benefactors

Stiri Recomandate

Vas getic plin cu monede romane, descoperit de detectoriștii de metale în județul Constanța

Un adevărat tezaur a fost găsit în pământ, la marginea localităţii constănţene Ciobăniţa, la aproximativ o jumătate de metru adâncime, de un bărbat care efectua căutări în zonă cu detectoare de metale, a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de mii de persoane au manifestat la Madrid împotriva guvernului condus de Pedro Sanchez

Zeci de mii de persoane au manifestat sâmbătă în piaţa centrală Cibeles din Madrid împotriva guvernului coaliţiei progresiste a lui Pedro Sanchez, la apelul diverselor asociaţii conservatoare şi susţinuţi de partidele… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii de la Colegiul Național Mihai Viteazu Turda au sărbătorit în avans Unirea Principatelor Române

Elevi și profesori de la Colegiul Național Mihai Viteazu Turda au sărbătorit în avans Unirea Principatelor Române. Aceștia au organizat o activitate tematică cu conotație istorică despre Ziua… [citeste mai departe]

St Maximus the Confessor; Martyr Neophytus of Nicea; Virginmartyr Agnes of Rome

He was born in Constantinople around 580 and raised in a pious Christian family. He received an excellent education, studying philosophy, grammar, and rhetoric. He was well-read in the authors of antiquity and he also mastered philosophy and… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe state UE vor o dată limită pentru emisii zero carbon pentru vehicule mari

 Olanda, Belgia, Danemarca și Luxemburg au cerut UE să stabilească o dată până la care noile camioane și autobuze vândute în Europa trebuiesă aibă emisii zero de dioxid de carbon, informează Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Patriarch of Romania sends condolences after repose of Ecumenical Patriarch’s sister

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania sent condolences to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Thursday, over the repose of His Holiness sister, Zacharo Anastasiadou: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe gospodării din Munții Apuseni au fost inundate după ploile din ultima perioadă

Arieșul și-a ieșit din matcă și a inundat câteva gospodării din Apuseni. Au fost afectate atât locuințele oamenilor dar și terenurile acestora. Potrivit ISU Alba, ca urmare a precipitațiilor din ultima perioadă, Stația… [citeste mai departe]

Tată și fiică, trafic internațional de droguri. Ce au descoperit anchetatorii după flagrant

Polițiștii Serviciului de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate din Arad, împreună cu un procuror din cadrul Direcției de Investigare a Infracțiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată și Terorism (DIICOT) Arad, au… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul cu mai mulți răniți din comuna Verești a fost provocat de un șofer băut

Accidentul cu mai mulți răniți de vineri seara din comuna Verești a fost provocat de un șofer băut. Potrivit Poliției Suceava, vineri, în jurul orei 16:55, un bărbat de 33 ani, din orașul Liteni a condus autoturismul pe D.J.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vor recupera elevii și profesorii ziua liberă de 23 ianuarie?

Ziua liberă de 23 ianuarie, sau „puntea” cu Ziua Unirii Principatelor Române a fost declarată sărbătoare legală pentru bugetari, dar și elevi, însă aceasta va fi recuperată. Atât elevii cât și cadrele didactice se bucură în această perioadă de o minivacanță de 4 zile.… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bishop Ignatie reflects on healing of ten lepers, deplores entitlement, ingratitude towards benefactors

Publicat:

During his homily last Sunday, of Huși spoke about the attitude of those who consider that they deserve everything they receive from others, becoming indifferent to the sacrifice or effort made for them.

