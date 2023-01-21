Bishop Ignatie reflects on healing of ten lepers, deplores entitlement, ingratitude towards benefactors

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 73,352 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,636 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

As many as 4,391 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, enjoying all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry reported on Sunday.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties located in the south and southwest of the country, which will be in force until Monday, at 10:00 am.

As many as 77,191 people, including 7,636 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, November 6, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres.

In 2021, economic operators with forestry activity exploited 19.446 million cubic metres in 2021, 1.7pct less than in 2020, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Sunday, told Agerpres.

As many as 209 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 143 from the previous day, with 1,354 RT-PCR and 3,529 rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Food and energy security represent priorities in the coming period, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Sunday, on the occasion of his participation in the INDAGRA International Fair.

Two convoys carrying French defence equipment arrived in Romania on Sunday evening at the Nadlac border crossing point in Arad County, told Agerpres.