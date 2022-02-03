Biden: U.S. forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria

Stiri Recomandate

Cum alegi canapeaua ideală

Cum alegi canapeaua ideală

Indiferent de locul unde dorești să plasezi noua canapea, fie că este cameră de zi, hol sau recepție, alegerea acesteia trebuie făcută cu multă atenție. Indiferent de locul unde dorești să plasezi noua canapea, fie că este cameră de zi, hol sau recepție, alegerea acesteia trebuie făcută cu multă atenție.  În primul rând, astăzi, poți […]

Starea de alertă se prelungește. Se va putea intra în mall-uri şi fără certificat Covid

Starea de alertă se prelungește. Se va putea intra în mall-uri şi fără certificat Covid

Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență a propus, joi, prelungirea stării de alertă pentru încă 30 de zile (începând cu 7 februarie) și menținerea majorității restricțiilor stabilite anterior. În schimb, în mall-uri…

OMV Petrom a înregistrat un profit net de 2,86 miliarde de lei, anul trecut, în creștere cu 122%

OMV Petrom a înregistrat un profit net de 2,86 miliarde de lei, anul trecut, în creștere cu 122%

OMV Petrom a obţinut un profit net de 2,86 miliarde de lei anul trecut, mai mare cu 122% faţă de anul anterior. Veniturile din vânzări au crescut cu 32%, până la 26 de miliarde de lei. "Rezultatele noastre…

Jens Stoltenberg, îngrijorat faţă de mobilizarea continuă a militarilor ruşi în Belarus, la graniţa cu Ucraina

Jens Stoltenberg, îngrijorat faţă de mobilizarea continuă a militarilor ruşi în Belarus, la graniţa cu Ucraina

Dislocarea de noi efective militare americane în Europa de Est duce la escaladarea tensiunilor în regiune, crede purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, după ce Washingtonul…

Scandal între fostul şi actualul şef PNL. Orban a țipat la Cîțu în fața ambasadoarei și ministrului de externe din Franța

Scandal între fostul şi actualul şef PNL. Orban a țipat la Cîțu în fața ambasadoarei și ministrului de externe din Franța

Scandal între fostul şi actualul şef PNL. Ludovic Orban a recunoscut la Digi24 că l-a făcut „nesimțit" pe Florin Cîțu. Incidentul dintre cei…

Autoturismul în care doi oameni au murit înecați la Tarnița, scos din apă – VIDEO

Autoturismul în care doi oameni au murit înecați la Tarnița, scos din apă – VIDEO

Scafandri Salvamont-Salvaspeo în colaborare cu echipajele ISU și IPJ au reluat căutările în lacul Someșul Cald. Aceștia au efectuat căutări pentru a exclude posibilitatea de a fi fost și cea de-a treia persoană în autoturism…

JO 2022 - Patinaj artistic: Americanul Chen va concura în programul scurt pentru proba pe echipe, nu şi japonezul Hanyu

JO 2022 - Patinaj artistic: Americanul Chen va concura în programul scurt pentru proba pe echipe, nu şi japonezul Hanyu

Americanul Nathan Chen va concura vineri în programul scurt pentru proba masculină pe echipe din concursul de patinaj artistic, la Jocurile Olimpice de la Beijing,…

Doi răniți după ce un șofer băut a intrat cu bolidul pe contrasens pe strada Parcului din Suceava

Doi răniți după ce un șofer băut a intrat cu bolidul pe contrasens pe strada Parcului din Suceava

În timp ce conducea autoturismul pe strada Parcului din municipiul Suceava, un bărbat de 41 de ani a intrat în coliziune cu autoturismul condus regulamentar din sens opus de un bărbat de 31 de ani.…

Despre bullying, la Colegiul Național "Csiki Gergely"

Despre bullying, la Colegiul Național “Csiki Gergely”

Polițiștii de prevenire, împreună cu cei de siguranță școlară, au desfășurat, joi, 3 februarie, o acțiune preventivă, având ca temă bullying-ul la Colegiul Național „Csiky Gergely".


Biden: U.S. forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria

Publicat:
Biden: U.S. forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria

U.S. special forces have killed the leader of the jihadist group in a raid in northwest Syria, said on Thursday, according to Reuters. A senior U.S. administration official said that al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed in the operation. Rescue workers said at least 13 people also died, including women […]

Czech, Polish leaders reach deal to end Turow mine dispute

The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland agreed on a deal on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over the Turow open-pit coal mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that had reached the European Union's top court, according to Reuters.  Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Czech…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

EU has "cognitive split" in its China policy says senior Chinese diplomat

Europe has a "cognitive split" in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday, according to Reuters. Relations between China and the European Union worsened…

U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday, according to  Reuters. "The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions…

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters.  After two hours of talks on the…

Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he'd consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. "If they impose additional sanctions that…


