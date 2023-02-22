Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning

Stiri Recomandate

Forţe speciale turce au fost trimise pentru a salva animale blocate într-un imobil grav avariat de cutremur

Forţe speciale turce au fost trimise pentru a salva animale blocate într-un imobil grav avariat de cutremur

Forţe speciale turce au fost trimise miercuri în oraşul Diyabarkir (sud-est) pentru a salva câini, pisici şi păsări rămase blocate într-o clădire grav avariată de cutremurul din 6 februarie… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis „trage pe dreapta” subiectul Bîstroe: „Politicienii noştri, înainte să ţină discursuri inflamate, să lase experţii şi specialiştii să verifice”

Iohannis „trage pe dreapta” subiectul Bîstroe: „Politicienii noştri, înainte să ţină discursuri inflamate, să lase experţii şi specialiştii să verifice”

Președintele a tranșat scandalul politic pe tema dragării… [citeste mai departe]

Ratification of Romania - IBRD guarantee agreement for 406 million EUR loan, approved by Govt

Ratification of Romania - IBRD guarantee agreement for 406 million EUR loan, approved by Govt

The Government approved on Wednesday a draft law for the ratification of the guarantee agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) signed in Bucharest on January 4,… [citeste mai departe]

Celebrări Constantin Brâncuși și Marin Sorescu, în ”Constelații diamantine”

Celebrări Constantin Brâncuși și Marin Sorescu, în ”Constelații diamantine”

În cel mai recent număr (februarie a.c.) al revistei de cultură universală Constelații diamantine, Nicolae Mareș propune un material de interes despre I. L. Caragiale, oferindu-i cititorului imagini și manifestări inedite legate de… [citeste mai departe]

Cruzime fără margini în România: femeie cu handicap accentuat, violată de propriul frate; totul ar fi avut loc în preajma sărbătorilor de Crăciun

Cruzime fără margini în România: femeie cu handicap accentuat, violată de propriul frate; totul ar fi avut loc în preajma sărbătorilor de Crăciun

O femeie în vârstă de 43 de ani, cu handicap accentuat permanent, ar fi fost violată de propriul… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștenii plătesc apa caldă și căldura...care nu există! Avarii la peste 170 de blocuri într-o singură zi

Bucureștenii plătesc apa caldă și căldura...care nu există! Avarii la peste 170 de blocuri într-o singură zi

Facturile continuă să vină cu niște sume uriașe, în condițiile în care sute de mii de bucureșteni nu au apă caldă și căldură din cauza avariilor tot mai dese.Problema este… [citeste mai departe]

Politicienii i-au luat la mișto, acum se răzbună: Sindicaliștii din poliție anunță proteste -mamut

Politicienii i-au luat la mișto, acum se răzbună: Sindicaliștii din poliție anunță proteste -mamut

Sindicaliștii din poliție anunță proteste de amploare, din cauză că, spun ei,  politicienii din România îi iau în râs atunci când cer salarii decente. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Ambassador Kavalec at centre for Ukrainian refugees: These people find safety and help here

Ambassador Kavalec at centre for Ukrainian refugees: These people find safety and help here

US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec on Wednesday visited the centre for Ukrainian refugees at Romexpo, saying that although the war continues, we know that these people find safety and help there, told Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Govt approves organisation, operation of Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency

Govt approves organisation, operation of Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency

The government on Wednesday approved a decision regarding the organisation and operation of the Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

182 de familii trebuie evacuate din 11 clădiri din Aninoasa, în urma cutremurelor

182 de familii trebuie evacuate din 11 clădiri din Aninoasa, în urma cutremurelor

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență (CJSU) Hunedoara a dispus miercuri un plan de măsuri după ce un expert a stabilit că este necesară evacuarea a 182 de familii care trăiesc în 11 clădiri din Aninoasa, a căror stare de degradare… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning

Publicat:
Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning

U.S. met leaders of NATO‘s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a “big mistake”, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv just days ahead of […] The post Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

EU opens door to ‘green’ nuclear-derived hydrogen

14:50, 13.02.2023 - The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…

Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

11:20, 12.01.2023 - Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over, according to Reuters.  Russian Defence Minister Sergei…

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…

Putin heads for Belarus as Russian drones target Ukrainian capital

11:21, 19.12.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure said Ukrainian officials, according to Reuters. Belarus allowed its territory…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 23 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 4°C | 10°C
Iasi 1°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 12°C
Timisoara 6°C | 16°C
Constanta 4°C | 8°C
Brasov 1°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 februarie 2023
USD 4.6307
EUR 4.9248
CHF 4.9919
GBP 5.5957
CAD 3.4161
XAU 273.08
JPY 3.4325
CNY 0.6716
AED 1.2607
AUD 3.1593
MDL 0.2463
BGN 2.518

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec