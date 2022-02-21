Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

Stiri Recomandate

PROIECT – Sportul ar putea deveni probă de examen la Evaluarea Națională

PROIECT – Sportul ar putea deveni probă de examen la Evaluarea Națională

Autoritățile se gandesc acum să schimbe din nou Legea Educației Naționale, iar una din noutățile aduse de un proiect de lege este legată de introducerea unei noi probe de examen la Evaluarea Națională. „Mai mult de 63 la sută dintre romani nu practică… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță Suceava duce lipsă de medici

Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță Suceava duce lipsă de medici

Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță Suceava duce lipsă de medici. Fostul manager general al Serviciului, doctorul Alexandru Lăzăreanu, a împlinit duminică, 20 februarie, vârsta de pensionare, de 65 de ani, dar mai rămâne în activitate și va acorda consultații la domiciliu. El… [citeste mai departe]

Lituania și Letonia fac apel la aliații occidentali: Să se impună sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei și să consolideze flancul estic al NATO

Lituania și Letonia fac apel la aliații occidentali: Să se impună sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei și să consolideze flancul estic al NATO

Letonia și Lituania fac apel la aliații occidentali să impună sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei și să consolideze flancul… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 21 februarie: Scorpionii pot fi răniți mai ușor. Vezi ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscop 21 februarie: Scorpionii pot fi răniți mai ușor. Vezi ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Nativii din semnul Scorpion sunt mai sensibili astăzi și pot fi răniți mai ușor. Luna intră astăzi în semnul Scorpion și poate veni cu o avalanșă de trăiri emoționale intense și cu multă sensibilitate și emotivitate,… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de pestă porcină în Județul Sibiu. Într-o gospodărie deja au murit opt porci

Focar de pestă porcină în Județul Sibiu. Într-o gospodărie deja au murit opt porci

Prefectura Sibiu a anunţat că a fost identificat un nou focar de pestă porcină africană (PPA) într-o gospodărie cu 22 de suine, din comuna Merghindeal, unde deja au murit opt porci, informează un comunicat de presă remis AGERPRES.… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful PSD anunță că facturile la energie electrică nu vor creşte după 1 aprilie. ”În 3 ani România va fi independentă energetic”

Șeful PSD anunță că facturile la energie electrică nu vor creşte după 1 aprilie. ”În 3 ani România va fi independentă energetic”

Șeful PSD anunță că facturile la energie electrică nu vor creşte după 1 aprilie. ”În 3 ani România va fi independentă… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Negoiță, primarul Sectorului 3, pus sub urmărire penală de DNA. Prejudiciu de peste 578 milioane de lei

Robert Negoiță, primarul Sectorului 3, pus sub urmărire penală de DNA. Prejudiciu de peste 578 milioane de lei

Primarul Sectorului 3 al Capitalei, Robert Negoiţă, a fost pus sub urmărire penală de procurorii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie într-un dosar în care este acuzat de abuz… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să faci dacă primești 3 facturi la energie în același timp. Mulți români vor păți asta

Ce trebuie să faci dacă primești 3 facturi la energie în același timp. Mulți români vor păți asta

Unii clienți casnici primesc în acestă lună chiar și trei facturi la energie electrică. Acest lucru se întâmplă în contextul schimbărilor dese de legislație care aduc o serie de confuzii în… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful diplomaţiei europene dă asigurări că UE sprijină orice noi discuţii între SUA şi Rusia despre Ucraina

Șeful diplomaţiei europene dă asigurări că UE sprijină orice noi discuţii între SUA şi Rusia despre Ucraina

Uniunea Europeană sprijină cea mai recentă încercare de organizare a unor noi discuţii între Washington şi Moscova pentru a găsi o soluţie diplomatică în contextul concentrării… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

Publicat:
Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

US has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis over Ukraine. The talks proposed by France will only take place if Russia does not invade its neighbour, the said, according to BBC News. The meeting could offer a possible diplomatic solution […] The post Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

17:35, 26.01.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 februarie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 16°C
Iasi 3°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 3°C | 16°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov 0°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 575.815,20 9.639.194,56
II (5/6) 12 15.994,86 -
III (4/6) 559 343,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.683 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.313.561,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 februarie 2022
USD 4.3516
EUR 4.9445
CHF 4.725
GBP 5.924
CAD 3.4265
XAU 264.36
JPY 3.7777
CNY 0.6877
AED 1.1848
AUD 3.136
MDL 0.2421
BGN 2.5281

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec