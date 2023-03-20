Belgium exhibition: Story of Dumitru Dan and the 497 pairs of 'opinci' he broke in his round-the-world journey

Belgium exhibition: Story of Dumitru Dan and the 497 pairs of 'opinci' he broke in his round-the-world journeyPublicat:
The exhibition "On Foot Around the World. The Story of the 497 Pairs of Opinci (traditional lace-up leather footwear - ed. note)" dedicated to Buzau-based globetrotter Dumitru Dan opened this weekend in Belgium's Ath city, in the organization of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Brussels, in cooperation with the Buzau County Museum.
More than 100 years ago, Dumitru Dan was setting foot in the Kingdom of Belgium, receiving the transit certificate to prove his journey around the world.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Cargo Berlin-Timisoara, an on-the-move theater performance that looks at the world through a truck driver's eyes
16:55, 16.03.2023 - The Basca Theater in Timisoara that specializes in community projects and Berlin's Rimini Protokoll Theater come before the public with an on-the-move theater performance with a unique vibe titled "Cargo Berlin - Timisoara" that brings into the spotlight a repurposed truck which carries stories and…
PNL anunța bani mai mulți, prin noile legi ale educatiei: Programul 'Masa calda' devine 'Masa sanatoasa'
18:50, 01.03.2023 - Incepand cu anul scolar 2023-2024, cel putin un milion de elevi vor beneficia de o masa gratuita la scoala, arata o postare pe pagina de Facebook a PNL, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER…
Zlatneanul Alexandru Achim și cainii lui, intr-un film difuzat la BBC World și realizat de Charlie Ottley și echipa Wild Carpathia
12:40, 19.02.2023 - „Urmarește ultimul scurt metraj despre Romania, „Romania-natura și aventura”, realizat de Charlie Ottley și echipa Wild Carpathia, parte dintr-o serie de patru filme de un minut care au fost proiectate zilnic, timp de șase saptamani, in Europa, la BBC World.”, noteaza, pe pagina de Facebook, Ambasada…
Geoana: We are aware that the coming times will be very intense in Ukraine
13:20, 16.02.2023 - "We are all aware of the fact that the coming times will be very intense (...) and I think that at the same time with the need to mobilise the equipment as quickly as possible, including heavier ones of the type of heavy tanks that Ukraine needs, we need to be sure that there is also ammunition,"…
Terezin ghetto survivor Gideon Lev: We must fight for a better world,agaist hatred of any kind
10:25, 27.01.2023 - We must fight for a better world, against anti-Semitism, against hatred of any kind against anyone, minority or religion, we can do it, you can do it, and your children and grandchildren, declared 87-year-old Gideon Lev, a survivor of the Terezin ghetto, on the occasion of a conference organized…
Milioane de chinezi au pierdut accesul la 'World of Warcraft' și la alte jocuri de succes. Gamerii sunt disperați: Cand m-am trezit, nu am vrut sa accept
14:55, 24.01.2023 - Milioane de jucatori din China au pierdut accesul la „World of Warcraft" și la alte jocuri video populare, deoarece serverele Blizzard Entertainment din țara au fost deconectate dupa doua decenii din cauza unei licențe care a expirat. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Rusia ar putea fi interesata sa participe la gazoductul TAPI - Ministrul rus al Energiei
02:25, 21.01.2023 - Rusia ar putea fi interesata sa participe la proiectul de gazoduct Turkmenistan-Afganistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), a declarat ministrul rus al Energiei, Nikolai Shulginov, intr-un interviu acordat canalului de televiziune PTV World, scrie interfax.com. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
'Maramures, The Center of the World' exhibition by Japanese photo artist Kosei Miya to open in Oradea
19:50, 19.01.2023 - As many as 72 black-and-white frames by renowned Tokyo-born photographer Kosei Miya will go on display as of January 24 at the exhibition 'Maramures, The Center of the World' organized at the Euro Foto Art Gallery in Oradea. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…