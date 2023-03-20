Belgium exhibition: Story of Dumitru Dan and the 497 pairs of 'opinci' he broke in his round-the-world journey

Stiri Recomandate

Protest la audierea conducerii ASF în Parmanent: AUR și George Simion au făcut show

Parlamentarii AUR au venit cu mai multe foi cu mesaje la audierea conducerii Autorităţii pentru Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) care are loc la Parlament, în comisiile reunite de buget şi economică.Reprezentanţii AUR au venit la comisie… [citeste mai departe]

Xi Jinping a ajuns la Moscova!

Președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, îl primește la Moscova pe președintele Chinei, Xi Jinping. Liderul chinez a ajuns luni în captala Rusiei într-o vizită deosebit de importantă pentru diplomația mondială. [citeste mai departe]

Strada Barbu Lăutaru din Alba Iulia, „exemplu de ignoranță și nepăsare”

Nu suntem o stradă de bagatori de vină, in sensul ca daca azi incepe o lucrare sa fie totul la loc a doua zi, dar Barbu Lautaru a devenit un exemplu de ignoranta si nepasare. S-a sapat in septembrie 2022, se reface la Sfantu Asteapta. Si toata… [citeste mai departe]

El Clasico - Ancelotti: Titlul nu este pierdut, mai sunt meciuri - Xavi: Încă nu suntem campioni, dar am făcut un pas important

  Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Aryna Sabalenka și promisiunea făcută după ce a fost învinsă de Elena Rybakina în finala Indian Wells

Elena Rybakina și-a luat revanșa după finala pierdută la Australian Open și a învins-o pe Aryna Sabalenka în ultimul act al turneului „WTA 1000” de la Indian Wells. În timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum sa iti pregatesti din timp animalul de companie pentru calatorii cu masina

Pentru animalele de companie este mai important sa fie alaturi de stapanul lor si mai putin conteaza unde anume se afla. Insa o calatorie, chiar ea facuta si alaturi de stapan, tot poate fi stresanta pentru un catel sau o pisica. Excursia cu masina,… [citeste mai departe]

Medicamente contrafăcute pentru creșterea potenței, descoperite în vama Nădlac II. Valoarea pastilelor e de aproape 400 de mii de euro

Medicamente contrafăcute pentru creșterea potenței au fost descoperite descoperite în vama Nădlac II. Pastilele au fost găsite… [citeste mai departe]

A fost lansată licitația pentru modernizarea a două loturi ale liniei ferate Craiova - Caransebeș

CFR Infrastructură a lansat licitaţia pentru achiziţia serviciilor de proiectare şi execuţie lucrări de modernizare pentru două loturi dintre Craiova și Caransebeș, pe magistrala 100, cea pe care vitezele… [citeste mai departe]

Impact într-o intersecție din Buzău

Un eveniment rutier soldat cu pagube materiale s-a produs, în această dimineață, la intersecția străzilor Sculpturii și Bucegi. Deși intersecția este semnalizată corespunzător și chiar nu se poate spune că este una periculoasă, totuși șoferul unui autoturism a trecut prin STOP și a lovit o mașină care circula regulamentar… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrări de asfaltare pe strada Mihai Eminescu din municipiul Constanța/ Trafic restricționat

Strada Mihai Eminescu, pe tronsonul cuprins între strada Smârdan și strada A.S. Pușkin, va suporta lucrări de asfaltare, conform unei postări pe pagina de Facebook a Primăriei Constanța. Traficul va restricționat… [citeste mai departe]


Belgium exhibition: Story of Dumitru Dan and the 497 pairs of 'opinci' he broke in his round-the-world journey

Publicat:
The exhibition " the World. of the 497 Pairs of Opinci (traditional lace-up leather footwear - ed. note)" dedicated to Buzau-based globetrotter opened this weekend in Belgium's Ath city, in the organization of the (ICR) in Brussels, in cooperation with the .

More than 100 years ago, was setting foot in the Kingdom of Belgium, receiving the transit certificate to prove his journey around the world.

