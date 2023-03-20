Belgium exhibition: Story of Dumitru Dan and the 497 pairs of 'opinci' he broke in his round-the-world journey

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Basca Theater in Timisoara that specializes in community projects and Berlin's Rimini Protokoll Theater come before the public with an on-the-move theater performance with a unique vibe titled "Cargo Berlin - Timisoara" that brings into the spotlight a repurposed truck which carries stories and…

Incepand cu anul scolar 2023-2024, cel putin un milion de elevi vor beneficia de o masa gratuita la scoala, arata o postare pe pagina de Facebook a PNL, potrivit news.ro.

„Urmarește ultimul scurt metraj despre Romania, „Romania-natura și aventura", realizat de Charlie Ottley și echipa Wild Carpathia, parte dintr-o serie de patru filme de un minut care au fost proiectate zilnic, timp de șase saptamani, in Europa, la BBC World.", noteaza, pe pagina de Facebook, Ambasada…

- "We are all aware of the fact that the coming times will be very intense (...) and I think that at the same time with the need to mobilise the equipment as quickly as possible, including heavier ones of the type of heavy tanks that Ukraine needs, we need to be sure that there is also ammunition,"…

- We must fight for a better world, against anti-Semitism, against hatred of any kind against anyone, minority or religion, we can do it, you can do it, and your children and grandchildren, declared 87-year-old Gideon Lev, a survivor of the Terezin ghetto, on the occasion of a conference organized…

Milioane de jucatori din China au pierdut accesul la „World of Warcraft" și la alte jocuri video populare, deoarece serverele Blizzard Entertainment din țara au fost deconectate dupa doua decenii din cauza unei licențe care a expirat.

Rusia ar putea fi interesata sa participe la proiectul de gazoduct Turkmenistan-Afganistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), a declarat ministrul rus al Energiei, Nikolai Shulginov, intr-un interviu acordat canalului de televiziune PTV World, scrie interfax.com.

As many as 72 black-and-white frames by renowned Tokyo-born photographer Kosei Miya will go on display as of January 24 at the exhibition 'Maramures, The Center of the World' organized at the Euro Foto Art Gallery in Oradea.