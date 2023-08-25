Stiri Recomandate

Belgium asks Romania to explain fake dentist diploma phenomenon

Publicat:
Belgium asks Romania to explain fake dentist diploma phenomenon

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has contacted the Romanian authorities to find out how the country controls the authenticity of dental diplomas following reports of individuals with Romanian credentials who want to practice in Belgium but have limited knowledge of dentistry, according to Eurativ. Belgian news media recently reported that almost half of the dentists […] The post Belgium asks Romania to explain fake dentist diploma phenomenon appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

