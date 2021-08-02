Belarus Olympic athlete seeks asylum, enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised…

- The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…

- Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters. The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters. In an attempt to put more pressure…

- U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters. The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters. The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…