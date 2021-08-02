Belarus Olympic athlete seeks asylum, enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo

Stiri Recomandate

Un german a murit după ce a fost reținut de poliție la protestele anti-Covid

Un bărbat, de 49 de ani, a murit în Germania după ce a fost reținut de forțele de ordine în timpul protestelor împotriva măsurilor propuse de guvern pentru a combate răspândirea variantei Delta a coronavirusului, relatează  Euronews . Poliția… [citeste mai departe]

Liga Campionilor - Cu cine va juca CFR CLuj dacă va trece Young Boys Berna

CFR Cluj o va înfrunta pe câştigătoarea dintre Ferencvaros Budapesta şi Slavia Praga în play-off-ul Ligii Campionilor la fotbal, în cazul în care va trece de Young Boys Berna, potrivit tragerii la sorţi efectuate luni, la Nyon. Campioana României va… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus, 2 august: 137 de infectări în România. Patru cazuri în Timiș și un deces

137 de persoane s-au infectat cu SARS-CoV2 în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. Institutul Național de Sănătate Publică a raportat cinci decese, unul dintre ele fiind în Timiș. În județ sunt patru cazuri noi, toate la Timișoara. [citeste mai departe]

TIR incarcat cu cauciucuri uzate, oprit la Petea

În data de 31 iulie, poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Petea au efectuat, pe sensul de intrare în ţară, controlul specific asupra unui automarfar înmatriculat în România, condus de către un cetăţean român. Acesta transporta, conform documentelor de însoțire a mărfii, cauciucuri… [citeste mai departe]

„Muzica vindecă” în curtea spitalului Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Cluj-Napoca

Intrucât de un an și jumătate personalul medical duce o luptă aprigă împotriva bolii COVID-19, „Asociația New Hope dorește să le mulțumească tuturor cadrelor medicale pentru dăruire, sacrificiu și efortul de nedescris… [citeste mai departe]

Filarmonica Pitești va găzdui două spectacole ale Teatrului particular “Vasilache” din București

Filarmonica Pitești va găzdui două spectacole ale Teatrului particular “Vasilache” din București. Primăria Pitești organizează prin Filarmonica Pitești, în colaborare cu Teatrul particular “Vasilache”… [citeste mai departe]

Patru tineri din Pakistan, prinși de polițiștii de frontieră la Baineț

Patru tineri din Pakistan, cu vârste cuprinse între 18 și 21 de ani, au fost prinși duminică dimineață în apropiere de satul Baineț, din comuna Mușenița. Cei patru au trecut ilegal frontiera dintre Ucraina și România și intenționau să ajungă într-o țară… [citeste mai departe]

Germania LEGIFEREAZĂ a treia doză de vaccin: se administrează CHIAR și celor vaccinați cu Johnson&Johnson

Guvernul german lucrează la un proiect prin care persoanele vulnerabile să primească o a treia doză de vaccin, relatează presa germană. Persoanele vulnerabile vaccinate cu AstraZeneca… [citeste mai departe]

Caniculă extremă în Grecia în zilele următoare - cel mai puternic val de căldură va aduce 47 de grade Celsius

Este cod roșu de caniculă în mare parte din Grecia, sudul Italiei și în Bulgaria. Pentru cea din urmă a fost emis și un avertisment de călătorie de autoritățile de la București.… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Mariniță este cel mai bun tăietor de lemne din ţară

România are un nou campion național la tăiat lemne care ne va reprezenta în toamnă la mondialele STIHL TIMBERSPORTS de la München, dacă se califică între primii 8 atleți din Europa, în urma rankingului... [citeste mai departe]


Belarus Olympic athlete seeks asylum, enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo

Publicat:
Belarus Olympic athlete seeks asylum, enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo

sprinter is seeking asylum in Europe after walking into Poland‘s embassy in Japan on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being forced to take against her wishes by her team, according to Reuters, 24, would seek asylum in Poland, said a […] The post athlete seeks asylum, enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

